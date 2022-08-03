ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lehighvalleystyle.com

Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders

Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: Tippecanoe and Easton, Too

The editor of the Easton Free Press was excited. Here it was, October 1, 1836, and the Lehigh Valley was awaiting the arrival of Whig presidential candidate General William Henry Harrison. He was scheduled for rallies and meetings in the Lehigh Valley’s three major population centers: Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown. Carriages were at the ready to carry the leading citizens of all three towns when Harrison arrived at municipal limits.
EASTON, PA
Times News

MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’

The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
JIM THORPE, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spring Township, PA
State
Michigan State
City
Denver, PA
City
Lexington, VA
Easton, PA
Sports
City
Lafayette, VA
Lexington, VA
Sports
City
Easton, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Virginia Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#Lafayette Leopards#Vmi#Umbc#Di
LehighValleyLive.com

Musikfest mugs: You love ’em, we ranked ’em, from ’84 to ’22

By now, some of you have your 2022 Musikfest mug. Bright yellow with a strong blue lid and handle, it’s a great-looking mug, courtesy of artist Bart Cooper. Maybe you’ll have it in hand for beer refills and more beer refills every day you set foot this week on Musikfest’s grounds in Bethlehem. Or maybe you’ll switch it up some days, bringing a mug from years past to show off a little bit.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight

Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
BETHLEHEM, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Voice

Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters

A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
EASTON, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday

Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
PERKASIE, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Musikfest 2022: Willie Nelson BY: JANEL SPIEGEL

Willie Nelson… Forever… Always… “On The Road Again.” 98 Albums. Willie said he released his 98th album on his 89th Birthday. Seven decades of Willie Nelson. I spoke with Willie Nelson fans, Angela and Karen. They are huge fans of “Always on my Mind”. “Always on my Mind” has become a signature Willie song, it was written by, Wayne Carson, Mark James, and Johnny Christopher. Willie sang a variety of his hit songs, songs he’s written with his sons, and everyone from Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and many more.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Times News

Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation

Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
PALMERTON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy