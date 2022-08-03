Willie Nelson… Forever… Always… “On The Road Again.” 98 Albums. Willie said he released his 98th album on his 89th Birthday. Seven decades of Willie Nelson. I spoke with Willie Nelson fans, Angela and Karen. They are huge fans of “Always on my Mind”. “Always on my Mind” has become a signature Willie song, it was written by, Wayne Carson, Mark James, and Johnny Christopher. Willie sang a variety of his hit songs, songs he’s written with his sons, and everyone from Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and many more.

BETHLEHEM, PA ・ 14 HOURS AGO