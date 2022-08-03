Read on lacrossebucket.com
lehighvalleystyle.com
Brianna Keefe and Jess Young are Parkland Grads Turned Female Founders
Female CEOs shouldn't be a rarity in business, but that's (still) the world we're living in. According to the World Economic Forum, as of March of this year, only 15 percent of Fortune 500 company heads are women. But that didn't stop two local visionaries (and Parkland High School grads) from doing things their way and taking a seat at the head of the table.
WFMZ-TV Online
History's Headlines: Tippecanoe and Easton, Too
The editor of the Easton Free Press was excited. Here it was, October 1, 1836, and the Lehigh Valley was awaiting the arrival of Whig presidential candidate General William Henry Harrison. He was scheduled for rallies and meetings in the Lehigh Valley’s three major population centers: Easton, Bethlehem and Allentown. Carriages were at the ready to carry the leading citizens of all three towns when Harrison arrived at municipal limits.
Times News
MYST owner remembered as ‘class act’
The owner of a popular hibachi and sushi gastro pub in downtown Jim Thorpe died Sunday at his home in Drums. Mike Heiser, 44, opened MYST in 2019 at the site of the former Blue Mountain Sports & Wear bike shop on Susquehanna Street. Employees who worked with and for...
CEO selling NFTs of Confederate monuments he took down
“It’s about keeping the momentum going and keeping up the awareness of what those statues have meant — and taking a negative narrative and turning it into something positive.”
WFMZ-TV Online
Musikfest Photos: Thursday, August 4th, 2022
Did we see you at Musikfest 2022 in Bethlehem, Pa.? Check out our daily photo galleries from the largest music festival in the nation!
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Aug. 5-11)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BETHLEHEM “A Glimpse Through Glass,” exhibit exploring the forms, functions and social history of different types of glass, through Aug. 28. Kemerer Museum of Decorative Arts, 427 N. New St. historicbethlehem.org, 800-360-8687.
Scorching heat on the lineup at Musikfest; Boyz II Men opens preview night
In its 39th year, Musikfest opened its preview night on Thursday with Boyz II Men, just another reason why attendees said they're braving the scorching temperature.
Common Threads: Stroudsburg School store offers discounted clothing
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Racks filled with clothing wrap around the inside of Common Threads, a clothing store inside Stroudsburg High School. Volunteers say they've seen many people come through their doors looking for a deal. "This summer, we've been especially busy. With the economy and the way things are,...
Dancing, food kick off Lebanese Heritage Days 2022 festival in Easton (PHOTOS)
The Lebanese community from the Lehigh Valley and beyond gathered on Saturday to kick off Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Catholic Church’s annual Lebanese Heritage Days festival. This year’s celebration, the 46th, was scheduled to run until midnight Saturday and continues 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday in...
Musikfest mugs: You love ’em, we ranked ’em, from ’84 to ’22
By now, some of you have your 2022 Musikfest mug. Bright yellow with a strong blue lid and handle, it’s a great-looking mug, courtesy of artist Bart Cooper. Maybe you’ll have it in hand for beer refills and more beer refills every day you set foot this week on Musikfest’s grounds in Bethlehem. Or maybe you’ll switch it up some days, bringing a mug from years past to show off a little bit.
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PA
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, known for its award-winning, hand-crafted cheese steaks, turkey subs, and more, is open in Allentown at 5585 Hamilton Blvd. Capriotti’s brings the Allentown community its 45-year tradition of in-house slow-roasting whole, all-natural turkeys and hand-pulling them every morning and other favorites like the made-from-scratch meatballs using premium, fresh ingredients.
Lehigh Valley weather: Musikfest forecaster says storms stay away until after midnight
Another steamy weekend is in store for the Lehigh Valley, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Musikfest fans, including those going to see Willie Nelson & Family on Saturday night on the Wind Creek Steel Stage, should luck out weather-wise, according to the Bethlehem festival’s official forecaster, Allentown-based EPAWA.
‘Today is an exciting day’: Penn National Gaming has a new name
Penn National Gaming has a new name – Penn Entertainment Inc. The Berks County company that owns Hollywood Casino at Penn National Race Course in East Hanover Township; Hollywood Casino York in Springettsbury Township, York County; and Hollywood Casino Morgantown in Caernarvon Township, Berks County, announced the name change on Thursday.
Popular Lehigh Valley Brunch Spot Abruptly Shutters
A popular brunch spot has abruptly closed its doors after five years in the Lehigh Valley. Alfie’s Kitchen on Sullivan’s Trail in Easton made the announcement on its Facebook page on Thursday, August 4. “We are so grateful to have met so many amazing people during our five...
A New Perkasie Brewery Is Scheduled to Open on Saturday
Mystic Ways Brewing, a new brewery in the Perkasie area, will be celebrating their grand opening on Saturday. Staff writers for Breweries in Pennsylvania recently wrote about the new Bucks County brewery. Located on W. Walnut Street, the brewery will start off with 10 different beers on tap. IPAs, stouts,...
wlvr.org
Das Awkscht Fescht highlights classic cars from across the pond at Macungie Memorial Park
Das Awkscht Fest revved up Friday to kick off its part in one of the Lehigh Valley’s biggest festival weekends. This year, organizers hope to draw in crowds to Macungie Memorial Park with a focus that goes ‘across the pond.’. British and European cars will take the highlight...
thevalleyledger.com
Musikfest 2022: Willie Nelson BY: JANEL SPIEGEL
Willie Nelson… Forever… Always… “On The Road Again.” 98 Albums. Willie said he released his 98th album on his 89th Birthday. Seven decades of Willie Nelson. I spoke with Willie Nelson fans, Angela and Karen. They are huge fans of “Always on my Mind”. “Always on my Mind” has become a signature Willie song, it was written by, Wayne Carson, Mark James, and Johnny Christopher. Willie sang a variety of his hit songs, songs he’s written with his sons, and everyone from Waylon Jennings, Johnny Cash, and many more.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Politics at Musikfest? Campaigning is a no-no, but free speech is welcome
Abortion rights. Gun control. Closely contested races for Congress and Pennsylvania governor. None of it’s cause to do anything different at Musikfest, the 10-day festival of tunes, food and drink that kicked off with a preview night Thursday and continues through Aug. 14 in Bethlehem. “We operate the festival...
Musikfest fans enjoy the southside of the festival Saturday night (PHOTOS)
Musikfest had plenty of food, beer and music to enjoy on the Southside Saturday night. Air Products Americaplatz at Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks showcased Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers at 5 p.m., Shamarr Allen at 7 p.m. and Igor and the Red Elvises at 9 p.m.
