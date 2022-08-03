ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These Japanese-inspired office pods offer an oasis in busy workplaces

Design trends come and go. Some even say they swing back and forth like a pendulum. Office cubicles and room dividers were once deemed impersonal and anti-social, but open floor plans that replaced them are now considered too distracting and unproductive. Whichever way that design pendulum swings, the workplace will always be a busy place, and people in that space will always be in need of some safe, quiet area from time to time. Rather than building permanent walls and rooms, office pods have become a more economical alternative, offering an enclosed sanctuary even for just a few minutes or hours. This minimalist work pod promises the same but adds a touch of Japanese-inspired aesthetic to bring a visual and aural retreat right in the midst of a chaotic office.
8 kitchen design mistakes that are ruining your culinary setup

If you're looking to cook up a storm, avoid these kitchen design mistakes. After all, your kitchen isn't just a place to make or heat food. As we spend more time in our homes, it's a place to create gastronomical theater, shake up your hosting with a few handcrafted cocktails, and let guests pour from the living room to the dinner prep space.
Top 10 architectural picks of July 2022

From quaint wooden cabins to floating mansions – the world of architecture is always thriving and evolving! It is anything, BUT boring. The scope of architectural structures today is unlimited, and it’s evident in the arsenal of builds we featured on YD, in the month of July! From mushroom-shaped duplex villas to provide the ultimate glamping experience to an A-shaped, self-sustaining and climate-smart cabin – we were delighted by the influx and variety of designs we got to witness, and present to you guys! And, we’ve curated the best of the lot for you! These mesmerizing designs will challenge what you believe are the boundaries and norms of modern-day architecture, widening not only your vision for it but also providing you with massive inspiration. Enjoy!
Blazo brings a rechargeable desk fan and desk lamp in the space of one

We’d all love to have as much space as we need, but the reality is that physical space will always be limited. We might have a large desk or shelf, for example, to fit all our stationery and stuff, but that also means less floor space for other things. Many people try to be smart by buying multi-functional products or modular furniture that can be arranged and used as needed. Sometimes, the combinations make sense, but other times you can also be left scratching your head. This desk fan, for example, looks almost ordinary, that is until you flip the switch on to shed some light on matters, literally.
These playful desk accessories might have you craving for eggs

Many of us sit in front of desks the majority of our lives, whether we work at home or in the office or spend most of the day in school. Something that we see every day for hours on end is bound to have an impact on our minds in the long run. That’s why we put pieces of decoration, beautiful accessories, and delightful toys on our desks to inspire us or even to distract us once in a while. Sometimes, however, we also opt for products with cleaner and more minimal designs that evoke feelings of peace or mental clarity. Of course, there’s no reason why you can’t have something that is both minimal yet playful, like this set of desk accessories and trinkets that take inspiration from traditional Korean games that children play.
