Many of us sit in front of desks the majority of our lives, whether we work at home or in the office or spend most of the day in school. Something that we see every day for hours on end is bound to have an impact on our minds in the long run. That’s why we put pieces of decoration, beautiful accessories, and delightful toys on our desks to inspire us or even to distract us once in a while. Sometimes, however, we also opt for products with cleaner and more minimal designs that evoke feelings of peace or mental clarity. Of course, there’s no reason why you can’t have something that is both minimal yet playful, like this set of desk accessories and trinkets that take inspiration from traditional Korean games that children play.

HOME & GARDEN ・ 1 DAY AGO