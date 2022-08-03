Read on www.jacksoncountypilot.com
Jackson County Pilot
David Nestegard, 89
David Nestegard, age 89, of Jackson, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, July 24, 2022, at the Good Samaritan Society in Jackson. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022, at the Osterberg Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Lance Isaacson will be officiating the memorial service. Burial will take place following the service at Hauge’s Cemetery.
Jackson County Pilot
Duane Spangler, 65
A Mass of Christian Burial for Duane Spangler, age 65, of Lehr, North Dakota, formally of Jackson, will be held on August 20th at 11:00 AM at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Jackson with Father Jonathan Fasnacht officiating. Burial will be at the Good Shepherd Catholic Cemetery, Jackson MN.
