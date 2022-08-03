ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kendrick Nunn yet to play 5-on-5

By HoopsHype
 3 days ago
Kendrick Nunn recently spoke with Spectrum SportsNet about his health and said he feels 100 percent. He has been training with the younger Lakers – Reaves, Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Mason Jones – during their Monday through Thursday offseason workouts. He hasn’t resumed five-on-five play yet, which is the next big hurdle. It seems like he should be ready to go by the start of training camp, but recovery isn’t always linear.

Source: The Athletic

Juan Toscano-Anderson has the projected edge over Stanley Johnson, but that could change in training camp, according to league sources. With the fifth spot, Westbrook may have the advantage considering his status, but he may end up rotating with Troy Brown, Kendrick Nunn or Lonnie Walker, depending on how they’re shooting that night. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022

“They should expect consistency”, Kendrick Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.” -via TalkBasket / July 31, 2022

Law Murray: Kendrick Nunn is here. Not sure if he’s playing though -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 16, 2022

