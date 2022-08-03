Kendrick Nunn yet to play 5-on-5

Kendrick Nunn recently spoke with Spectrum SportsNet about his health and said he feels 100 percent. He has been training with the younger Lakers – Reaves, Johnson, Wenyen Gabriel, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Mason Jones – during their Monday through Thursday offseason workouts. He hasn’t resumed five-on-five play yet, which is the next big hurdle. It seems like he should be ready to go by the start of training camp, but recovery isn’t always linear.

Source: The Athletic

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jonathan Wasserman @NBADraftWass

Breakout watch: Jayden Nunn, VCU

Three-level PnR scorer, 48% 2PT jumpers, 36% 3PT, 42% HC pull-ups. Impressive 3.0 STL% as freshman. Sharp self-creation moves + smooth, easy shot. Struggled at rim. Needs to raise playmaking threat with extra on-ball reps post Vince Williams era. pic.twitter.com/LAh3HHBX4l – 3:47 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kendrick Nunn says he is 100% healthy, ready to help Lakers this season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/08/01/ken… – 10:31 AM

Juan Toscano-Anderson has the projected edge over Stanley Johnson, but that could change in training camp, according to league sources. With the fifth spot, Westbrook may have the advantage considering his status, but he may end up rotating with Troy Brown, Kendrick Nunn or Lonnie Walker, depending on how they’re shooting that night. -via The Athletic / August 3, 2022

“They should expect consistency”, Kendrick Nunn said during an interview with Spectrum SportsNet. “That’s my number one thing. Coming in, night in, night out, and bring and be consistent on both ends of the floor.” -via TalkBasket / July 31, 2022

Law Murray: Kendrick Nunn is here. Not sure if he’s playing though -via Twitter @LawMurrayTheNU / July 16, 2022