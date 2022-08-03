ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Hot and humid into the workweek, change on the way

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - More heat and humidity through the rest of the weekend but there is change on the way! Lows tonight will drop to the mid-70s with a few clouds here and there. Sunday looks more like the same with highs in the mid and upper-90s. Heat index...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Railroad crash sets big rig on fire

SHREVEPORT, La. - One man was transported to the hospital on Friday after a train crashed into his 18-wheeler setting it on fire, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The call came in at approximately 4:40 p.m. on Friday. Caddo deputies said the 18-wheeler hauling corn was crossing on Harts Island Road at Highway 1 when it was hit by a Union Pacific train heading north. The big rig caught on fire and the trailer was detached from the truck upon impact. The driver told deputies he did not see or hear the train coming. Shreveport Fire Department put out the fire and transported the truck driver to an area hospital.
SHREVEPORT, LA
magic1029fm.com

ZAXBY’s on Youree in Shreveport Has Closed

We’re now Zaxby’s less in the ArkLaTex! Zaxby’s on Youree has closed. A sign on the door says to visit other stores in the area, on Mansfield Rd and on Market St in Shreveport. Zaxby’s also has a location on Texas St in Bossier. What’s your...
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

Why Is Sober Dating on the Rise in Shreveport?

My Friend Decided to Avoid Alcohol Until She Finds Love. My friend and I both share our hilarious dating stories with each other. Let's call her Becky for the purpose of this story. Becky and I both broke off our engagements around the same time. Since then we have both been actively dating and realized the dating pool is rough out here in Shreveport-Bossier. So we get together often and vent and mainly share some horrid first-date stories.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Lauren Anderson says Shreveporters should elect someone ‘honest’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayoral candidate Lauren Ray Anderson sat down on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to discuss why she believes she’s the best candidate for the job. Anderson is an attorney and says that experience has made her well-equipped to take on the mayoral seat. In order to make the city better, she says we first need to address issues of child abuse and trauma.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

We’re Helping Teachers In The Shreveport Area CLEAR THE LIST!

Now that school is back in session in the ArkLaTex it’s time to help our local teachers #ClearTheList! We know teachers have to furnish their classrooms with supplies and we want to help take that burden off area teachers. Upload the Amazon Wish list below. Starting Monday August 15th,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
fox8live.com

Heart of Louisiana: Lake Bistineau State Park

LAKE BISTINEAU STATE PARK (WVUE) - Relaxing, peaceful and beautiful are a few of the words that come to mind at Lake Bistineau State Park. The Northwest Louisiana lake not far from Bossier City is 27 square miles of calm water and Cypress trees draped with moss. To really experience...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
arklatexweekend.com

New cheese and wine bar opens at Horseshoe Casino

Bossier City, Louisiana — SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Horseshoe Casino introduces a new dining experience with the addition of a new cheese and wine bar, with expertly curated selections. The Horseshoe Casino is introducing a new cheese and wine bar. The bar’s name is Casa di Amici, which...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
Natchitoches Times

Four incoming NSU freshmen awarded Poche Scholarships

NATCHITOCHES – Four incoming Northwestern State University freshmen were named recipients of Dylan Kyle Poche Memorial Scholarships, presented by the Poche family to students who will be part of the NSU Fishing Team. The students are Stone Smith of Shreveport, a graduate of Captain Shreve High School who will...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KSLA

Wreck on I-20 leads to an arrest

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A crash on I-20 W Friday morning led to the arrest of one person. On Aug. 5 at 6:30 a.m. Louisiana State Police, with the assistance of the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Bossier City Police Department, and the Bossier City Fire Department, responded to a wreck near the Haughton exit (Highway 157) on I-20 W.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

7 arrested for allegedly selling alcohol to underaged customers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Youth Services personnel conducted an underage alcohol sales operation on Thursday, Aug. 4. Out of the 32 businesses checked, seven arrests were made. Businesses & arrests. EZ Mart # 2 (201 S. Pine Street, Vivian) Adanious Jacson, 29, of Vivian was...
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Shreveport: Four injured in officer-involved crash

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Four people, including a Shreveport police officer, were injured Saturday afternoon collision involving a Shreveport police vehicle Saturday afternoon in the Mooretown Neighborhood. Around 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Shreveport patrol officers were dispatched to an accident involving the SPD Police Unit and a silver Dodge sedan...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Bossier City man convicted of killing woman in drive-by shooting

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Bossier City man faces life in prison following his conviction in the fatal shooting of woman prosecutors say was the victim of mistaken identity in a drive-by shooting. A Bossier Parish jury returned a unanimous guilty verdict of second-degree murder Saturday against 31-year-old...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
brproud.com

Sen. Kennedy on how to reduce high crime rates in Louisiana

WASHINGTON (BRPROUD) — Senator John Kennedy talked about the increase in crime in the state of Louisiana and his solution for it on the Senate floor Thursday. Sen. Kennedy cited New Orleans crime statistics, “We have seen a 136 percent rise in homicides, a 101 percent rise in shootings and a 194 percent rise in carjackings.”
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Shreveport Fire Department putting bond money to work

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport voters passed a public safety bond in December and now some of your tax dollars are being spent. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese told KTBS he wants people in Shreveport to know how every penny of the public safety bond is being spent. The Fire Department gets $24.2 million of the $69 million bond.
SHREVEPORT, LA

