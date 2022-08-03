EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

Related
Brittney Griner 'won over' Russian prison guards and inmates, and they reassured the WNBA star as she finished her trial
Russian prison guards and inmates told Griner "everything will be OK!" ahead of her trial, where she was sentenced to nine years in prison overseas.
Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die
A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Chris Christie says 2024 presidential race will feature Trump, Cotton, Pence, and Cruz and force GOP voters to choose between 'the party of me or the party of us'
Christie said the 2024 presidential race boils down to a simple decision for GOP voters: dwelling on Trump's 2020 grievances or plotting the future.
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation
A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
Nuclear apocalypse was postponed in 1968. Now it’s back on the agenda
A crucial event for the future of international peace and security – and global sanity – got under way at UN headquarters in New York last week, though, given the lack of political and media attention, you might be forgiven for not noticing. The review conference of the...
Folsom native killed in deadly Washington D.C. lightning strike near White House
FOLSOM — City National Bank has identified the Folsom native that was killed in the deadly lightning strike in Washington D.C.On Aug. 4, a deadly lightning strike killed three people and critically injured a fourth person.Today, City National Bank identified one of the people that died as 29-year-old Brooks Lambertson.The bank says Lambertson was in D.C. for business.According to his Facebook page, he graduated from Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom.
Palestinian rockets reach west of Jerusalem on third day of Gaza fighting
GAZA/JERUSALEM, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Sirens sounded and explosions were heard on the western outskirts of Jerusalem on Sunday, signalling longer-range Palestinian rocket attacks against Israel as it pressed air strikes in the Gaza Strip.
China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close
China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sunday saw Beijing conduct "practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander
GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, the fighters said Sunday, their second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. The killing late Saturday of Khaled Mansour, who led the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad’s operations...
