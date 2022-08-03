ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

EXPLAINER: A look at the missile that killed al-Qaida leader

By By NOMAAN MERCHANT and LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press
The Star Democrat
The Star Democrat
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XxEX1_0h3xeHP200

WASHINGTON — For a year, U.S. officials have been saying that taking out a terrorist threat in Afghanistan with no American troops on the ground would be difficult but not impossible. Last weekend, the U.S. did just that — killing al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri with a CIA drone strike.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Missile strike kills female commander who 'boasted of how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians' and whose troops fired on civilians in Donbas as she becomes Russia's first senior woman officer to die

A Russian female commander who boasted about how she enjoyed killing Ukrainians and whose troops fired on civilians in the Donbas region has been killed in a missile strike. Lieutenant Colonel Olga 'Kursa' Kachura, 52, was killed instantly after a Ukrainian missile hit her car as she was driving in the city of Horlivka, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

China-Taiwan news – live: Top Taiwan official found dead as China accused of attack simulation

A top Taiwanese defence ministry official was found dead on Saturday as the self-governing territory accused China of carrying out a “simulated attack” with the country’s warships and planes conducting missions in the Taiwan Strait.Ou Yang Li-hsing, the deputy head of the Taiwan defence ministry’s research and development unit, died from a heart attack on Saturday in his hotel room, reported state media.The room had no signs of ‘intrusion’ and his family had a history of heart disease, said the official Central News Agency.Meanwhile, the defence ministry tweeted on Saturday that multiple Chinese craft conducted missions in the Taiwan...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Qaida#Cia#National Security#American
CBS Sacramento

Folsom native killed in deadly Washington D.C. lightning strike near White House

FOLSOM — City National Bank has identified the Folsom native that was killed in the deadly lightning strike in Washington D.C.On Aug. 4, a deadly lightning strike killed three people and critically injured a fourth person.Today, City National Bank identified one of the people that died as 29-year-old Brooks Lambertson.The bank says Lambertson was in D.C. for business.According to his Facebook page, he graduated from Vista Del Lago High School in Folsom.
FOLSOM, CA
AFP

China's largest-ever Taiwan military drills draw to a close

China's largest-ever military exercises surrounding Taiwan were drawing to a close on Sunday following a controversial visit last week to the self-ruled island by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Sunday saw Beijing conduct "practical joint exercises in the sea and airspace surrounding Taiwan Island as planned", the Chinese military's Eastern Command said.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Israeli airstrike kills 2nd top Islamic Jihad commander

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — An Israeli airstrike killed a senior commander in the Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad, the fighters said Sunday, their second leader to be slain amid an escalating cross-border conflict. The killing late Saturday of Khaled Mansour, who led the Iran-backed Islamic Jihad’s operations...
MIDDLE EAST
The Star Democrat

The Star Democrat

Easton, MD
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

The Star Democrat is an American newspaper published and mainly distributed in Easton, Maryland, in Talbot County, as well as in the surrounding counties of Caroline, Dorchester, Queen Anne's and Kent. The Star Democrat is published on Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

 https://www.stardem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy