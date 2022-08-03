ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

NC Dems encouraged by Kansas abortion vote

By Laura Leslie, WRAL capitol bureau chief
WRAL News
WRAL News
 3 days ago
Read on www.wral.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Some South Carolina Republicans pause at abortion ban brink

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past three decades, South Carolina lawmakers have chipped away at abortion access, requiring ultrasounds, parental consent and 24-hour waiting periods, and banning the procedure early in the pregnancy: first after 20 weeks, then after six. But now that the U.S. Supreme Court has cleared...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL News

Dems rally around abortion. Are they reaching Black voters?

MILWAUKEE — Facing critical races for governor and U.S. Senate, Democratic hopefuls in Wisconsin are hoping that their support for abortion rights in the face of a Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade can overcome the headwinds of a midterm election long expected to favor Republicans. But there's one key group their strategies might fail to mobilize: Black voters.
WISCONSIN STATE
WRAL News

Indiana becomes 1st state to approve abortion ban post Roe

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana on Friday became the first state in the nation to approve abortion restrictions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, as the Republican governor quickly signed a near-total ban on the procedure shortly after lawmakers approved it. The ban, which takes effect Sept. 15,...
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
Local
Kansas Government
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Elections
Local
Kansas Elections
jocoreport.com

Eye Doctor Seeks Rehearing Of Case Challenging N.C. Certificate Of Need

A New Bern eye surgeon is asking the N.C. Court of Appeals to reconsider its decision rejecting his challenge of state certificate-of-need requirements. A petition filed Monday asks for a rehearing of Dr. Jay Singleton’s case. A unanimous three-judge Appeals Court panel dismissed Singleton’s lawsuit on June 21.
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Greene Co. principal among those asking not to have pay cut

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Some North Carolina principals are worried they could lose pay in the upcoming school year instead of the raises they’re supposed to be receiving in the new state budget. State lawmakers approved a budget in July that includes a 4% raise in the salary schedule for principals but also changes how […]
GREENE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Democrats sue to keep Green Party off North Carolina ballot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Democrats have asked a state court to overturn an elections board vote granting the Green Party official recognition despite allegations of fraud. Democrats have been accused by the Green Party of meddling in its petitioning process to qualify candidates for the November ballot. The lawsuit, filed Wednesday in Wake […]
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
Person
Roy Cooper
neusenews.com

Governor Cooper encourages all North Carolinians to be prepared

RALEIGH: August is Preparedness Month in North Carolina and Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging individuals, families, schools and businesses to review their emergency plans and update their emergency supply kits. “North Carolinians need to be prepared year round,” Governor Cooper said. “Take the time now to prepare so your family...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dems#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Election Local#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Democrats#The Supreme Court#The U S Supreme Court#Meredith College
WRAL News

NC Medicaid providers say they're owed big bucks while children go without care

One year into a multibillion-dollar overhaul of North Carolina’s Medicaid program, providers complain that billing delays from insurance companies that manage claims are leaving patients without full treatment and the providers with financial problems. Providers who’ve reached out to the state’s help line to complain describe the transition as...
HEALTH
cbs17

Raleigh apartment vacancy climbing, but so are prices

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It seems like everywhere you look in Raleigh new apartments are being built, but that doesn’t mean it was easy for Stephen Buchenberger to find the one he started renting last month. “It was tougher in the aspect of something within budget, I would’ve...
RALEIGH, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WRAL News

Remains of WWII solider identified as North Carolina man

GREEN HILL, N.C. — DNA, dental and other analyses have confirmed the identity of remains buried in Belgium as a 27-year-old World War II soldier from North Carolina who died during battle in a German forest. The Charlotte Observer reports that officials with the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency said...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Man shot in head in Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — A man was shot in the head in Raleigh on Sunday morning. Raleigh police found a man had been shot in the head around 2 a.m. near the intersection of Boyer Street and St. Augustine Avenue, just south of St. Augustine's University. The man was taken...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy