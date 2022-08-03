Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault

Read on local21news.com
Northampton County man tried to kill girlfriend’s ex-husband, State Police say
A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shamokin Man for Failing to Appear for Preliminary Hearing
Schuylkill County Detectives Seek Shamokin Man for. Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael O’Pake and the Schuylkill County Detectives are asking the public to help locate man that failed to appear for his preliminary hearing. Aquil Maliq Lee, 29, of Shamokin, is described as a black male, 5 feet 9...
Walnutport man faces attempted homicide charge after allegedly trying to shoot lover's ex
L. TOWAMENSING TWP., Pa. – A Walnutport man has been taken into custody and faces an attempted homicide charge after police allege he tried to shoot the ex-spouse of a woman he was dating. Officers were called to the area of Rausch Haus Bar at 950 Delaware Ave. in...
State police investigate death of 3-month-old
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZENRE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a three-month-old baby in Luzerne County. According to a release from state police, they were sent to 206-701 West 24 Street just before 3:00 Saturday afternoon for reports of an unresponsive child. Upon arrival troopers say the child was found in […]
PSP investigating after baby pronounced dead at the hospital Saturday
Hazle Township (Luzerne County) - Troopers are investigating after a three-month-old baby was pronounced dead at Lehigh Valley Hospital Hazelton Saturday afternoon. Troopers responded to a home in the 700-block of West 24th Street in Hazel Township around 2:50 p.m., for a report of an unresponsive child. When they arrived,...
Fatal accident in Monroe County takes the life of a 17-year-old
PRICE TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — Pennsylvania State Police in Stroudsburg has released some details from a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night in Monroe County. Troopers say a 17-year-old Cresco juvenile male was killed after being thrown from his vehicle. It happened Tuesday around 8:50 PM on the 3900...
Man, woman found guilty in Monroe County man's drug-related death
SCRANTON, Pa. -Two people have been found guilty in a Monroe County man's drug-related death. Jeremy Edward Johnson, 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, 47, both of Stroudsburg, were found guilty of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, according to a news release from the FBI.
Man facing charges after bank robbery
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up after allegedly robbing a bank in Luzerne County. Footage from a viewer show the moment police caught up with Daniel Williams. According to police, Williams robbed the M&T Bank on the Sans Souci Parkway in Hanover Township just after 1 p.m. Friday afternoon.
US Attorney: Pair Found Guilty of Distributing Fentanyl That Caused Death
SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jeremy Edward Johnson, age 31, and Susan Melissa Nickas, age 47, both of Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, were found guilty Thursday of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute heroin and fentanyl within the Middle District of Pennsylvania, resulting in the death of a person, after an eight-day trial before U.S. District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion.
Crash damages brewing business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A brewing business in Luzerne County is left with a lot of damage after a car crashed into its building in Plymouth. According to Bearded Barrel Brewing's Facebook page, a car crashed into its building and into a fermentation room on West Main Street after a can release party.
7 adults, 3 kids dead in Pennsylvania house fire; criminal probe underway
Pennsylvania State Police say the children who died were ages 5, 6 and 7.
10 victims identified in Luzerne County fatal fire
NESCOPECK, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released the identity of the 10 people who died after an early morning fire in Nescopeck. According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), 10 deceased have been removed from the scene of what they are calling a “complex criminal investigation.” The victims of the fire have been identified […]
Teen arrested, 8 gunshots fired in drive-by shooting
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say a 19-year-old man coming to retrieve his car from impoundment admitted to firing eight gunshots during a drive-by shooting. According to the West Hazleton Police Department, on July 23, around 1:55 p.m., officers were called to a report of a gunshot victim on East Broad Street. Once arriving […]
Pa. man claims a police officer shocked him six times while he was having an epileptic seizure
WILLIAMSPORT-A Columbia County man has accused a police officer of repeatedly employing a Taser on him despite knowing he suffers from epilepsy. Jeremy Timko, 48, who was never charged, makes the allegation in a suit filed Friday in U.S. Middle Court against Hemlock Twp., its Police Chief Michael Van Dine, and Officer Scott Traugh.
State Police Identify Victim of Fatal Lawnmower Accident in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have released the identity of the victim involved in a fatal lawnmower accident in Wayne Township. According to Troopers, just after 4:30pm on Thursday, emergency personnel were called to the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road to assist EMS with a call for a male trapped under a tractor.
Man run over by lawnmower and killed in Schuylkill County
WAYNE TWP., Pa. - A man from Wayne Township died in a tragic lawnmower accident Thursday. Pennsylvania State Police say they got a call around 4:30 p.m. to help EMS at the intersection of Browns Road and Browns Church Road in Wayne Twp. for a man trapped under a tractor.
Skimming device found on Schuylkill Co. gas pump
N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - State Police out of Schuylkill County say a skimming device was found on a gas pump in North Manheim Twp. Officials say they believe the device was used on the pump between June 3 and August 4 at the Sunoco gas station located at 410 Route 61.
Inmate death investigation in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials announced an investigation is underway into the death of an inmate at Luzerne County Correctional Facility. According to Mark Rockovich, director of correctional services, a 31-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell on July 31, around 10:00 p.m. Rockovich states correctional officers attended to the unconscious man until on-site […]
Warren County man accused of filing false police report
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Warren County man was charged after he allegedly lied to police about a bank teller stealing his money in Washington Township, police said. On July 27, a Great Meadows man, whose name was not released, alleged that a bank teller had stolen...
Fundraiser To Continue Search For Missing Stroudsburg Woman
On Sunday, August 7, organizers will gather in front of the Sherman Theater from 11 AM to 3 PM to raise funds to continue the search for missing resident Dana Kristine Smithers.
