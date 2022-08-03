Monroe County child burned; Man charged with aggravated assault

A Northampton County man is accused of attempting to kill his girlfriend’s ex-husband Saturday night outside a Carbon County bar, according to State Police. Leonid Opacic, 40, of Walnutport, is charged with one felony count of attempted homicide and two felony counts of aggravated assault, along with making terroristic threats and other offenses, police said. They allege Opacic shot at the victim after the two were kicked out of Rausch House Bar in Palmerton.

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO