MPD Reports: Woman injured while breaking up a fight; Semi hit and run; slew of disputes

3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn Thompson
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Ten places to dine in DuluthSage NewsDuluth, GA
Traffic stop for speeding driver along I-20 turns into pursuit, stolen vehicle arrest: GSP
ATLANTA — A man is in custody after speeding down Interstate 20 near Six Flags in a stolen car, Georgia State Patrol officials said. The incident caused traffic backups along the highway Saturday morning. Authorities said a trooper tried to stop a blue Dodge Durango around 11 a.m. on...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Prank call on cooking of pet pig; false kidnapping call; gun stolen from bed of truck; $7,000 fraudulent checks written on company
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 28 to Aug. 4, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto –...
Traffic Alert | Major Gwinnett road to close for accident investigation that killed Buford man
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett Police will shut down a busy road in the northern part of the county Monday to reconstruct an accident that happened last month that killed a Buford man. On July 31, police said Jeffrey Smith, 50, was killed in the crash on Braselton Highway...
Off-duty Rockdale Co. deputy arrested for DUI after being fired by DeKalb police for being under the influence on duty
CONYERS, Ga. — An off-duty Rockdale County Sheriff’s Deputy, Gregory Ducre, was arrested Wednesday, charged with DUI, nine months after Ducre was hired, and just over a year after he was fired by the DeKalb County Police Department for being under the influence of alcohol while on duty.
WXIA 11 Alive
Suspect in custody after person shot in Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — A suspect is in custody after allegedly shooting someone at a gas station in Gainesville on Saturday, police said. The Gainesville Police Department said that it happened around noon at the Marathon station on Thompson Bridge Road. They said a "male subject was shot in the...
accesswdun.com
Two people arrested for incidents on Habersham County campuses prior to start of classes
Before the new school year started in Habersham County on Friday, two individuals were arrested for incidents on different campuses. One of those people was armed and the other was a school employee. About 2 p.m. Thursday, two school resource officers responded to the Habersham County Schools Technology Center parking...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Motorcyclist arrested after pursuit and wreck; man said cocaine made him want to kill someone; stolen packages; mental health issues
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period July 21 – 28, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Pursuit – Hwy...
Rockdale County deputy arrested on suspicion of DUI, department says
ROCKDALE COUNTY, Ga. — A Rockdale County deputy is under investigation for allegedly driving under the influence. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The incident occurred on Wednesday. According to the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Gregory Ducre was stopped by Conyers Police Department.
accesswdun.com
One man injured, person of interest in custody in Gainesville shooting
One man was injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon at the Marathon convenience store on Thompson Bridge Road in Gainesville. Gainesville Police Lt. Kevin Holbrook said authorities responded to the scene in the 2100 block of Thompson Bridge Road at about noon. The man who was shot was transported to...
nowhabersham.com
GSP: State trooper runs red light, crashes into Toccoa work truck
A Toccoa man was sent to the hospital after a Georgia State Patrol car ran into the city-owned truck he was driving. Pictures sent to Now Habersham show a patrol vehicle with the front end smashed in. Sgt. Luke Mize with GSP Post 7 in Toccoa says the wreck happened around 4 p.m. Thursday, August 4.
accesswdun.com
Suspicious package found in Flowery Branch shopping center ruled safe
The Flowery Branch Police Department was called on Friday to investigate a suspicious package found at the Stonebridge shopping center. Citizens called officers about two duffle bags they saw in the parking lot. The police department enlisted the help of the Hall County Sheriff’s Office’s K-9 bomb unit.
nowhabersham.com
Passenger dies from injuries in head-on collision on Hwy. 17
A passenger involved in a head-on collision Saturday on Highway 17 near Clarkesville has died. Christopher Coffman, 22, passed away soon after medics transported him to the hospital, officials say. Coffman was riding in a Jeep Renegade driven by 24-year-old Alexis White of Gainesville. The Georgia State Patrol corroborates eyewitness...
accesswdun.com
Winder Police Department receives upgraded body cameras
The Winder Police Department issued 26 new body cameras to its officers, who began using the cameras on Friday. The police department has been using body cameras since 2015, but the new Watchguard V300 cameras offer higher resolution footage. The Watchguard cameras also have an upgraded feature called field of...
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store worker
(Photo/Forsyth County Sheriff's Office) (Forsyth County, GA) A man working at a site in Cumming is badly injured after being attacked by two men on the job. Those suspects are charged with aggravated battery.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Walton County couple arrested on aggravated child molestation charges
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Aug. 4, 2022) Walton County Sheriff’s Office announced that two men were arrested last week and have charges pending for aggravated child molestation and sexual exploitation of children. In the early morning hours of Thursday, July 28, the couple, Z. Jacoby Zulock and W. Dale Zulock, were arrested and booked into the Walton County jail on these charges.
CBS 46
Duluth man arrested for ‘unidentifiable’ woman’s body found in Flowery Branch
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gwinnett County Police arrested a suspect in the murder of Sarai’ Llanos Gomez of Ecuador, the woman whose remains were found in Flowery Branch June 20. Timothy James Krueger Sr. of Duluth has been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was arrested at his home on Cardinal Lake Drive Aug. 4.
Hall Co SO, GBI investigate deaths of three people killed in Buford
Hall County Sheriff’s Office investigators say a 42 year-old mother and her 18 year-old daughter were killed in a home in Buford. A suspect in their murders was shot and killed by deputies after he lunged at them with a knife. The man with the knife is now identified as Thang Duc Doan. He was 51 years old, from Buford. The GBI is investigating.
Publix worker assaulted by man who stole carton of cigarettes, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies arrested a man accused of assaulting a Publix employee who tried to stop him from stealing cigarettes. The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Johnson in connection with the July 27 assault at the store off Mathis Airport Parkway. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
fox5atlanta.com
Gun discovered at Gwinnett County elementary school, principal says
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - An elementary school principal in Gwinnett County notified parents about a gun discovered inside a classroom on Wednesday. A letter sent Thursday by Britt Elementary School Principal Melissa Madsen said a staff member discovered the firearm underneath a box of donated classroom supplies after students were dismissed for the day. No students were on campus and no one was harmed, Madsen wrote.
WXIA 11 Alive
Arrest made in murder of 19-year-old woman from Ecuador found in Hall County woods
The family of Sarai Llanos Gomez said she came to the United States for a better life. Timothy Krueger has allegedly confessed to killing her.
