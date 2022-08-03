Read on www.fctucson.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
MVP: Kourtney Kutscher Made Impact With Leadership & Talent
Kelly Pierce can point to one specific reason FC Tucson was in the hunt for its second straight WPSL Desert Conference championship all season. For the FC Tucson coach, it wasn’t necessarily who scored the goals or who kept the ball out of their net. But, rather, it came down to the person who was equally responsible for the team’s success on both ends of the field: Kourtney Kutscher.
Eastern Progress
UA training-camp practice No. 2: Updates on tailback D.J. Williams, DE Jason Harris and more
The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of training camp Thursday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 2:. * The team again focused primarily on fundamental work – leverage, footwork and other drills. The Wildcats did not engage in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11. That could change Friday, when they practice with shoulder pads for the first time. The defense spent a portion of practice doing turnover drills, including causing and recovering fumbles.
allsportstucson.com
No. 14: Unbeaten Tucson overpowers Yuma in 1965 to win Badgers’ first title in state playoff era
CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AA at the time) SITE: Arizona Stadium (approximately 18,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: Tucson’s pass defense, considered the Badgers’ lone weakness in a 12-0 season, rose to the occasion with four interceptions against Yuma (9-3) in one of the best seasons recorded by a Southern Arizona high school team.
KGUN 9
Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever. "Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang...
allsportstucson.com
Sunnyside-Desert View “Duel in the District” football game moved to Kino North Stadium
The Sunnyside-Desert View “Duel in the District” rivalry game will be played Sept. 1 at 7 p.m. at Kino North Stadium to allow for more time for synthetic turf fields to be installed at the football fields of both schools. The game was orginally slated for Sept. 2...
Arizona QB Jayden de Laura regrets planting flag at Husky Stadium after Washington State's Apple Cup win
Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is actively preparing for his first season with the Wildcats after starring at Washington State and helping the program topple arch-rival Washington in the Apple Cup last season. Following the win, while surrounded by Cougars fans that stormed the field at Husky Stadium, de Laura took an Ol’ Crimson flag and planted it into the field, an action that he regrets.
KOLD-TV
One-of-a-kind dance studio in Marana offers judgment-free space for all ages
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The stress from the pandemic is not only affecting adults but also kids, and soon there will be a dance studio in Marana for kids to exercise and express themselves. Two dance coaches from Marana High School, Maya Alexander and Madison Tweedy, are opening...
arizona.edu
Next Generation of Physicians Celebrated at White Coat Ceremony
Members of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson Class of 2026 took part in a White Coat Ceremony recognizing their entry into medicine with their first physician’s white coat, the garment of their future profession. “In tonight’s ceremony, you will don the doctor’s white coat...
KOLD-TV
New dance studio to open in Marana
On Your Side shows you how to spot a counterfeit car seat. On Your Side is watching out for your family. Here's what you need to know to spot counterfeit car seats. Parental burnout prevention during back to school season. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST. |. Since...
pfonline.com
An Opportunity for a Second Chance
Standout finishing shops make a commitment to continuous improvement not only in the production lines they run, but in the operators and skilled workforce that keeps product moving out the door. A key differentiator that sets a shop apart is how it values and supports the team that runs its operation. Perfection Industrial Finishing (Tucson, Arizona) is one shop that excels at this, and the shop has grown drastically since its humble beginnings as a small auto body paint shop that Founder Charles Zinke started out of his garage.
KOLD-TV
Southern Arizona school districts relying on substitutes as school year begins
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As the school year kicks off, many school districts have unfilled spots in their classrooms. The national teacher shortage is forcing schools here in Southern Arizona to rely on substitutes. “You have a teacher vacancy issue which is about 2,500 across the state and...
7 Best Southwest Cities To Retire on a Budget of $2,200 a Month
While the Southwest can be a pricey place to live, retirees who want to settle there don't need to fret. Even if you're on a fixed income, places exist in the region where you can live comfortably....
Marana High teacher working to get kids trade skills in CTE program
Ashley Haller is going into her ninth year of teaching at Marana High School. She teaches a full buffet of trades, from farming, to welding to mechanics.
nomadlawyer.org
Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.
If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
Southern Arizona Local Races
With many of the tightly contested statewide races still undecided hours after the polls have closed, local races are reporting their frontrunners.
KOLD-TV
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Permanent injunction issued against COVID testing company with locations in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich has obtained a consent judgment against the Center for COVID Control, LLC and its owners. The Illinois-based company offered free COVID testing and had six independently owned sites in Arizona, including one off of Speedway Boulevard in Tucson. On...
KGUN 9
'Bullet Train' speeds by with witty thrills and chuckles
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Bullet Train" is one of the rare action comedies that lives up to the pace and tone of its trailer. The movie surges off the rails, fueled by a boundlessly clever script and pitch-perfect performances. Director David Leitch flexes some of his "Deadpool 2" muscles,...
iheart.com
Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tucson
Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie. So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get cookies?. Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based...
multihousingnews.com
Tucson Property Trades for $39M
The buyer intends to continue the renovation process. Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Metro Tucson, a multifamily property in Tucson, Ariz., for $38.5 million, or $165,948 per unit. Marcus & Millichap‘s Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, a private individual, and procured the buyer. The community last traded in 2021 for $19 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Incumbents lead primary elections in Oro Valley and Marana, with one newcomer close to victory
Marana and Oro Valley Town Council members and candidates are still waiting for the official tally from Tuesday, Aug. 2 primary election, but an unofficial vote count is available. Four seats were open with a field of seven candidates vying for Marana Town Council positions. Four incumbents ran for reelection,...
