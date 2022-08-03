ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

fctucson.com

MVP: Kourtney Kutscher Made Impact With Leadership & Talent

Kelly Pierce can point to one specific reason FC Tucson was in the hunt for its second straight WPSL Desert Conference championship all season. For the FC Tucson coach, it wasn’t necessarily who scored the goals or who kept the ball out of their net. But, rather, it came down to the person who was equally responsible for the team’s success on both ends of the field: Kourtney Kutscher.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

UA training-camp practice No. 2: Updates on tailback D.J. Williams, DE Jason Harris and more

The Arizona Wildcats conducted their second practice of training camp Thursday morning. Here are some notes and takeaways from practice No. 2:. * The team again focused primarily on fundamental work – leverage, footwork and other drills. The Wildcats did not engage in any 7-on-7 or 11-on-11. That could change Friday, when they practice with shoulder pads for the first time. The defense spent a portion of practice doing turnover drills, including causing and recovering fumbles.
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

No. 14: Unbeaten Tucson overpowers Yuma in 1965 to win Badgers’ first title in state playoff era

CHAMPIONSHIP: Class 5A (known as Class AA at the time) SITE: Arizona Stadium (approximately 18,000 in attendance) GAME SUMMARY: Tucson’s pass defense, considered the Badgers’ lone weakness in a 12-0 season, rose to the occasion with four interceptions against Yuma (9-3) in one of the best seasons recorded by a Southern Arizona high school team.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Adia Barnes hospitalized due to kidney infection

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Wildcats women's basketball coach Adia Barnes is hospitalized due to a kidney infection. In a series of Instagram stories, Barnes said she did not have any warning signs of the condition other than a fever. "Even though I look like I'm dead, or dang...
TUCSON, AZ
247Sports

Arizona QB Jayden de Laura regrets planting flag at Husky Stadium after Washington State's Apple Cup win

Arizona quarterback Jayden de Laura is actively preparing for his first season with the Wildcats after starring at Washington State and helping the program topple arch-rival Washington in the Apple Cup last season. Following the win, while surrounded by Cougars fans that stormed the field at Husky Stadium, de Laura took an Ol’ Crimson flag and planted it into the field, an action that he regrets.
TUCSON, AZ
arizona.edu

Next Generation of Physicians Celebrated at White Coat Ceremony

Members of the University of Arizona College of Medicine – Tucson Class of 2026 took part in a White Coat Ceremony recognizing their entry into medicine with their first physician’s white coat, the garment of their future profession. “In tonight’s ceremony, you will don the doctor’s white coat...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

New dance studio to open in Marana

On Your Side shows you how to spot a counterfeit car seat. On Your Side is watching out for your family. Here's what you need to know to spot counterfeit car seats. Parental burnout prevention during back to school season. Updated: Jul. 28, 2022 at 11:23 AM MST. |. Since...
MARANA, AZ
pfonline.com

An Opportunity for a Second Chance

Standout finishing shops make a commitment to continuous improvement not only in the production lines they run, but in the operators and skilled workforce that keeps product moving out the door. A key differentiator that sets a shop apart is how it values and supports the team that runs its operation. Perfection Industrial Finishing (Tucson, Arizona) is one shop that excels at this, and the shop has grown drastically since its humble beginnings as a small auto body paint shop that Founder Charles Zinke started out of his garage.
TUCSON, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

Tucson’s 6 Best Budget Hotels for you.

If you’re planning a vacation to Tucson Arizona, you’ve probably wondered where to go and what to do. With a multi-cultural and outdoor-oriented vibe, Tucson has it all. Historic downtown areas, natural hiking paths, and museums tell the history and culture of this vibrant city. Whether you’re into bobcats or Pacific seahorses, you’ll find it all in Tucson. If you’re not a museum person, you can even take an art class at the Arizona-Sonora Museum.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

'Bullet Train' speeds by with witty thrills and chuckles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "Bullet Train" is one of the rare action comedies that lives up to the pace and tone of its trailer. The movie surges off the rails, fueled by a boundlessly clever script and pitch-perfect performances. Director David Leitch flexes some of his "Deadpool 2" muscles,...
TUCSON, AZ
iheart.com

Here Are The Highest-Rated Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tucson

Thursday (August 4th) is National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day, so you have the perfect excuse to celebrate with a big, gooey, warm, chocolatey cookie. So where is the best place to go in Tucson to get cookies?. Yelp has a list of the best chocolate chip cookies in town, based...
TUCSON, AZ
multihousingnews.com

Tucson Property Trades for $39M

The buyer intends to continue the renovation process. Vertical Street Ventures has acquired Metro Tucson, a multifamily property in Tucson, Ariz., for $38.5 million, or $165,948 per unit. Marcus & Millichap‘s Institutional Property Advisors represented the seller, a private individual, and procured the buyer. The community last traded in 2021 for $19 million, according to Yardi Matrix data.
TUCSON, AZ

