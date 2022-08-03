FC Dallas snags third U.S. Men's National Team player in trade for Sebastian Lletget

Read on www.myfoxzone.com
Magic Johnson Heads to Dallas for Dallas Celeb Fashion Awards August 20Leah FrazierDallas, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Governor Abbott Said Texas Believes in FreedomTom HandyTexas State
Dallas Facing Topo Chico ShortageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Legacy West Celebrates Black Business Month with Pop-Ups and First-Ever Black Beauty Room and AwardsLeah FrazierDallas, TX
FC Dallas earn late draw on Timbers’ own goal
Visiting FC Dallas leveled the match in the 10th minute of second-half stoppage time through an own goal after falling
Former Hoo Diana Ordóñez Ties NWSL Rookie Scoring Record
The former UVA star striker scored her seventh goal of the season for the Courage
Zardes' hat trick leads Rapids over Minnesota United 4-3
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Gyasi Zardes finished off a hat trick with a goal in the 61st minute to spark the Colorado Rapids to a 4-3 victory over Minnesota United on Saturday night. Zardes netted his first goal in the 7th minute for Colorado (8-9-6), pulling the Rapids even after Abu Danladi found the net in the 4th minute for Minnesota United (10-9-5). The Rapids took the lead on Diego Rubio’s goal in the 11th minute and made it 3-1 when Zardes scored his second, four minutes later. Luis Amarilla’s goal in the 43rd minute got Minnesota within a goal. Defender Brent Kallman scored in the 81st minute after Zardes extended the Rapids’ lead to 4-2.
Red Bulls acquire Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan
The New York Red Bulls acquired Brazilian striker Elias Manoel on loan from Gremio. The deal announced Saturday runs through
Andrew Gutman’s late goal helps Atlanta United jolt Sounders
Andrew Gutman scored on a strike from distance in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to lift Atlanta United
Jeremy Ebobisse’s late goal lifts Earthquakes to draw with Austin FC
Jeremy Ebobisse scored on a header in the 88th minute to lift the visiting San Jose Earthquakes to a 3-3 draw with Austin FC on Saturday in a wild Western Conference match. Sebastian Driussi scored twice in the first half for Austin, capping a five-goal outburst from the teams before halftime. Druissi's second goal, in the 44th minute, gave the home side a lead it carried into the final minutes when Ebobisse sent home a crossing pass from Cristian Espinoza and allowed the Earthquakes (5-10-9, 24 points) to split the points in the match.
Red Bulls, D.C. United shake off defensive struggles, draw 0-0
D.C. United held the visiting New York Red Bulls to only one shot on goal as the teams settled for
Miami answers Romell Quioto's brace in tie with CF Montreal
Romell Quioto scored twice for CF Montreal but Inter Miami twice found the equalizer on Saturday night to salvage a 2-2 draw tie with the hosts. Gonzalo Higuain and Emerson Rodriguez each erased one-goal deficits to help Inter Miami (8-10-6, 30 points) secure a crucial point and move into a four-way tie with Orlando FC, Chicago and New England for the seventh and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.
FC Cincinnati upend Union to snap winless streak
A trio of second-half goals by FC Cincinnati lifted the club to a 3-1 home victory over the Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia Union on Saturday night. Cincinnati (8-8-8, 32 points) was led by Alvaro Barreal, who assisted on the first score and netted the third. The 21-year-old Argentine midfielder now has four goals and six assists on the season.
High-flying Union take streak on the road to face FC Cincinnati
Unbeaten in their last six matches, the Philadelphia Union will aim to keep their strong play rolling on Saturday night
New England Revolution scores 3-0 road win over Orlando City
Matt Polster's seventh career goal opened the scoring, and the visiting New England Revolution went on to earn a 3-0 win over Orlando City SC on Saturday night. New England (7-7-9, 30 points) snapped its six-game winless streak with the victory. - MLS on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games, replays (U.S....
Lucas Zelarayan excels as Columbus ends NYCFC streak
Lucas Zelarayan had two goals and an assist as the Columbus Crew rebounded after conceding an early own goal to
Revs, Orlando City meet amid dueling winless streaks
Orlando City SC will welcome the New England Revolution to town Saturday night in a showdown of Eastern Conference teams
New England Revolution acquire Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from LAFC
The New England Revolution acquired midfielder Ismael Tajouri-Shradi from Los Angeles FC on Friday in exchange for $400,000 in general
Whitecaps score two late goals, stun Dynamo
Lucas Cavallini’s goal in second-half stoppage time gave the Vancouver Whitecaps a dramatic 2-1 win over the visiting Houston Dynamo
D.C. United hosts the New York Red Bulls in conference matchup
New York Red Bulls (10-7-6, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. DC United (6-13-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: New York +116, DC United +215, Draw +255; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Red Bulls play D.C. United in Eastern Conference play. United is...
Red Bulls look to rebound from setback, visit D.C. United
The New York Red Bulls and manager Wayne Rooney’s D.C. United both look to respond from troubling performances when they
Galaxy look for bounce-back result vs. Sporting Kansas City
The LA Galaxy will travel to Kansas City, Kan., on Saturday for a critical match in their push to move
Whitecaps waive defender Erik Godoy
The Vancouver Whitecaps waived Erik Godoy on Thursday, paving the way for the 28-year-old defender to find a new club
Kacper Przybylko scores twice as Fire defeat Charlotte FC
Kacper Przybylko capped a two-goal performance by scoring in the 52nd minute to lift visiting Chicago FC to a 3-2
