Royals' Garrett apologizes for throwing drink at White Sox fan

The smartest trade Cubs made at 2022 deadline
For all the criticism the Cubs received after holding on to top trade chips Ian Happ and Willson Contreras at the deadline, trading Scott Effross to the Yankees was a smart move. Yes, dealing one of David Ross’ most-trusted and oft-used relievers hurts the Cubs in the present. But...
Red Sox release Jackie Bradley Jr.
Jackie Bradley Jr.'s second stint with the Boston Red Sox is over. The Red Sox released the veteran outfielder, the team announced Thursday. Bradley, a former All-Star and Gold Glover, hit three homers with 29 RBIs and a .578 OPS over 91 games this season. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in...
White Sox Organizational Dysfunction to Blame for Trade Deadline Failures
I know, they’re only two games out of first place with 57 games to play. Yes, they’re in the midst of a “soft spot” in the schedule that features 19 consecutive games against sub-.500 opponents. But it’s hard not to be at least mildly perturbed, yes that’s the word we’ll use, about the state of the Chicago White Sox over the past few days.
Even the Cubs' team store thought Willson Contreras would be traded
Willson Contreras’ jersey doesn’t appear to be available at the Cubs’ team store, suggesting they stopped selling it in anticipation of a trade.
Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback
With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout
The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
Cardinals' Goldschmidt joins Team USA's 2023 WBC roster
St. Louis Cardinals slugger and NL MVP hopeful Paul Goldschmidt is the latest star to join Team USA's roster for the upcoming 2023 World Baseball Classic. Goldschmidt, 34, represented the country during the 2017 event. The seven-time All-Star struggled with one hit over five games while splitting time at first base with Eric Hosmer.
Rays impressed by Glasnow's rehab: Chances of return this year 'not zero'
The Tampa Bay Rays may be getting a key reinforcement sooner than expected. Rays ace Tyler Glasnow has reportedly been throwing up to 99 mph during recent bullpen sessions after undergoing Tommy John surgery on his pitching arm a year ago. The operation typically involves a 12-18 month rehabilitation process.
Dodgers place Kershaw on IL with back pain
The Los Angeles Dodgers will be without a linchpin of their rotation after they announced Friday that All-Star left-hander Clayton Kershaw was placed on the 15-day injured list with low back pain. Kershaw exited his start Thursday against the San Francisco Giants after appearing to tweak his back while throwing...
Giants' Kapler ejected after Garcia, Betts exchange words
Things got heated during Thursday's finale of a four-game series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Tempers flared after Giants reliever Jarlin Garcia struck out Dodgers rookie James Outman to end the sixth inning. Garcia appeared to mimic the Dodgers' home run gesture, where the player rounding...
Rockies add Lamet off waivers from Brewers
The Colorado Rockies claimed right-hander Dinelson Lamet off waivers from the Milwaukee Brewers, the teams announced Friday. The Brewers designated Lamet for assignment Wednesday in a flurry of moves. Lamet didn't throw a single pitch for the Brewers after he was dealt to the club in the Josh Hader trade...
MLB Thursday best bets: Blue Jays to get the jump on Twins
We have another full day of baseball on the docket Thursday, with games running for the better part of 12 hours. Let's look at a couple of plays that stand out. Nationals (+190) @ Phillies (-220) This game is tied for the highest total on the slate, and I still...
Cease continues dominant run as White Sox edge Rangers
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six strong innings following a relatively rough start, Eloy Jimenez hit a tiebreaking solo home run and the Chicago White Sox beat the Texas Rangers 2-1 on Friday night. The first start in August for Cease (12-4) resembled those of the past...
Bears' Jenkins: Rumors of clashing with coaches 'totally not true'
Chicago Bears offensive tackle Teven Jenkins refuted talk that he's been at odds with the team's coaching staff amid trade rumors. "Just one thing, mainly, that I was clashing with coaches," Jenkins said Saturday, according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin. "That was totally not true, and I just wanted to tell everybody that you don't have to believe everything that somebody says. It's just how it is."
New arm slot, new magic: On Logan Webb's reinvention
Shortly after Christmas in 2019, Logan Webb got a call from Brian Bannister, the former major-league pitcher, who the San Francisco Giants had just hired to fill a new-age role titled "vice president of pitching development." Bannister was tasked with working with Giants pitchers and coaches to build the best possible deliveries and pitches for all the arms in the system.
Rays draw club-record 13 walks, rally to beat Tigers
DETROIT (AP) — Brandon Lowe hit a go-ahead, two-run double in the eighth inning for the Tampa Bay Rays, who walked a franchise-record 13 times while rallying to beat the Detroit Tigers 5-3 on Friday night. “How many?” asked a surprised Taylor Walls, who drew three of the walks...
Guardians DFA Franmil Reyes
The Cleveland Guardians are moving on from designated hitter Franmil Reyes. Cleveland designated the struggling slugger for assignment, the team announced Saturday. Reyes went deep nine times with a .603 OPS over 70 games with the Guardians this season. However, he's posted two 30-plus homer campaigns across five years in the majors, including a career-high 37 round-trippers in 2019 and 30 long balls in just 115 contests in 2021.
Rare Honus Wagner T-206 card sells for record $7.25M
Hall of Fame shortstop Honus Wagner is still setting records some 67 years after his death. A T-206 Wagner card - one of the rarest and most famous sports cards in existence - was sold in a private sale for $7.25 million, Goldin Auctions announced Thursday. It set a new record price for a sports card, beating the old mark by nearly $1 million.
A compelling, and perhaps historic, NL playoff field is taking shape
Shortly after Tuesday's trade deadline, something happened that could more significantly impact the rest of the season than the San Diego Padres' blockbuster acquisitions: Jacob deGrom returned to the mound for the New York Mets. While the Mets had a quiet deadline, deGrom could be the greatest second-half addition in...
Yankees' Cashman not surprised Padres landed Soto
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman isn't surprised that star outfielder Juan Soto landed with the San Diego Padres in a megadeal on deadline day. During an interview with WFAN's "Carton and Roberts" on Thursday, Cashman listed the Padres and St. Louis Cardinals as the clubs that seemed to catch Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo's eye in negotiations for Soto.
