Ashland, OR

theashlandchronicle.com

Ashland Begins Water Delivery from TAP

On August 3, the Ashland began drawing water on the Talent-Ashland-Phoenix Intertie and mixing it with the water treated from Reeder Reservoir. TAP water is treated by the Medford Water Commission, and includes water sourced from Big Butte Springs and/or the Rogue River. As of August 6, about 40% of...
ASHLAND, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

Why Transparency Matters

When I got a call from Ashland’s City Manager last week informing me we had an emergency to address, I was grateful that he called. There’s nothing worse than discovering a problem after the fact. But I was also confused. Mr. Lessard had the unenviable task of telling me that we needed a new pumper fire engine and that it wasn’t budgeted.
ASHLAND, OR
KDRV

Reopening of local park destroyed by Almeda fire

Phoenix - Today the City of Phoenix held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at Blue Heron Park to celebrate the rebuilding of the playground equipment that was lost during the Almeda Fire. Members of the community gathered as children fled to the playground to celebrate their city rising from the ashes. Mayor...
PHOENIX, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

City Council Authorizes $700k for New Fire Engine

The Ashland City Council considered and authorized an emergency expenditure of $700,000 to procure a replacement primary fire engine for Fire Station #1. They also approved a supplemental budget resolution authorizing that change to the budget. According to City Manager Joe Lessard, the current primary engine is undergoing repairs, which...
ASHLAND, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

August 6, 2022

August 6, 2022

On August 3, the Ashland began drawing water on the Talent-Ashland-Phoenix Intertie and mixing it with the water treated from Reeder Reservoir. TAP water is treated by the Medford Water Commission, and includes water sourced... Press Release. 06 Aug 2022. 0. August 3, 2022 Water Supply Update. The hot weather...
ASHLAND, OR
krcrtv.com

FIRE UPDATES: Latest on McKinney, Yeti Complex Fire

CALIFORNIA — On Saturday, crews working the McKinney Fire saw a jump in containment from 10% to 30%. The fire has burned over 60,000 acres near Klamath River in Siskiyou County. KRCR's Sam Chimenti spoke with a CAL Fire P.I.O. on Saturday morning, to learn what exactly caused the...
KTVL

Jackson County Animal Shelter holds reduced adoption fee event

Phoenix, Ore. — The Jackson County Animal Shelter will be holding a reduced fee adoption event next weekend in an effort to address capacity issues. The Jackson County Animal Shelter adoption area is unfortunately filled to capacity with over 30 dogs of various sizes and breeds. "These dogs need...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Nonprofit, Asian American Residents Sue Siskiyou County

A Bay Area nonprofit is going after county laws and ordinances targeting Asian Americans in Siskiyou County, filing a federal lawsuit that, if they win, could help Asian Americans across the country. An influx of Asian Americans in the Northern California county around 2016 created an upsurge in racism, discrimination...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire crews make ‘great progress’ on McKinney Fire perimeter

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters have made “great progress” on the perimeter of the Mckinney Fire as it has burned 59,636 acres and remains at 10% containment, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Crews are working to get depth on contaminant lines on the west side of the...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
theashlandchronicle.com

SOCAN Reaches Double Figures

“We thought there would already be one here!” This is how Southern Oregon Climate Action Now co-founder and co-facilitator Alan Journet described how he and native Oregonian Kathy Conway felt about a grassroots climate activist organization in Southern Oregon when they retired from Southeast Missouri to Southern Oregon. “We thought we’d arrive in Ashland and just plug in to that organization” he continued. But, much to their surprise, there was no such organization. “Furthermore,” the other SOCAN co-founder and co-facilitator, Kathy Conway added,“there wasn’t much in the local media about the climate crisis.”
ASHLAND, OR
jacksoncountyor.org

JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON

Task Force Busts Black-Market Marijuana Grow; Seizes 438 Plants, 2 Firearms, 1k Lbs. Processed... JCSO Public Relations Officer Friday, August 5, 2022.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
actionnewsnow.com

Mud flows prompt evacuation warnings in Siskiyou County

SISKIYOU COUNTY - Mudflows near the Lava Fire burn scar in Siskiyou County have prompted evacuation warnings. Rain storms Tuesday evening caused mud and water to rush down the hill just north of Whitney Creek. The fast moving-water was filled with trees and other debris. Highway 97 was closed Tuesday...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KDRV

Evacuation changes for Siskiyou county fires

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – Another zone has been placed under an evacuation warning by the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s office because of the Yeti and Alex Fire Complex. Police say residents in the SIS-1111 should get ready to leave immediately if the fire activity increases. Zones in Yreka and...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Ashland evacuation center closes for all the right reasons

Ashland, Or. — It is always a positive when an evacuation shelter has to close because it's no longer needed. This is the case for the Ashland evacuation shelter, but before they closed the shelter staff made sure everyone had a plan. “We do a really good job of...
ASHLAND, OR
actionnewsnow.com

87 homes destroyed by McKinney Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Officials say 87 homes have been destroyed by the McKinney Fire as the initial damage assessment is more than 50% completed. Siskiyou County OES says of 274 buildings that have been inspected, 87 homes were destroyed and a total of 132 buildings have been destroyed. It...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA

