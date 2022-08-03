“We thought there would already be one here!” This is how Southern Oregon Climate Action Now co-founder and co-facilitator Alan Journet described how he and native Oregonian Kathy Conway felt about a grassroots climate activist organization in Southern Oregon when they retired from Southeast Missouri to Southern Oregon. “We thought we’d arrive in Ashland and just plug in to that organization” he continued. But, much to their surprise, there was no such organization. “Furthermore,” the other SOCAN co-founder and co-facilitator, Kathy Conway added,“there wasn’t much in the local media about the climate crisis.”

