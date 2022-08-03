ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Solano County college student receives posthumous diploma

VALLEJO (KPIX) -- A young woman in Solano County graduated from college two months after she died. It's a story that is both heart-wrenching and inspiring and her mother says there is a life lesson in it for all of us.When Solano Community College held its drive-through commencement in June, one of its graduates was missing. Janon Thomas had died two months earlier. On Saturday, her mother Anekka held her diploma like it was a gift from heaven."I got the degree in the mail yesterday and I was like 'she did it.' She worked so hard,"...
UC Irvine-developed COVID-19 test detects, identifies specific variants with 100% accuracy

University of California, Irvine researchers have developed a COVID-19 test that detects and identifies specific SARS-CoV-2 variants with 100% accuracy. In a study, the RNA-encoded viral nucleic acid analytic reporter correctly determined the alpha, gamma, delta, epsilon and omicron genetic mutations in nasopharyngeal clinical samples. This ability could enable healthcare providers to make personalized treatment decisions for improved patient care.
Teachers in high demand across the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO - Although it's still summer, the new school year is quickly approaching, with several Bay Area schools desperately in need of more teachers.The chairs are empty and so are the basketball courts but in a few weeks, if not mere days - school will be back in session. The question for many districts is - will there be enough teachers? "We are super committed to a teacher being in every classroom on the first day," says Kristin Bijur, Head of Human Resources for SFUSD. School starts in San Francisco in two weeks and the district is short...
Back to School: Here's What Students Should Know for the New School Year

Bay Area students are starting to head back to the classroom and districts are making changes this school year, including new start times and mask mandate changes. We asked some Bay Area superintendents to outline what teachers, parents, and students can expect. Hear from the superintendents in the videos below.
Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages

Daly City school district provides affordable rent in response to teacher shortages. The cost of living in the Bay Area continues to price many people out, including teachers. A school district in Daly City is among a handful of locations across the country to find innovative ways to attract and retain teachers. One way is to provide affordable housing.
Community leaders rally against evictions of Black Fillmore residents

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — More than 100 people, including elected leaders, convened at the King-Garvey apartments in San Francisco’s Fillmore District to rally against the evictions of Black residents, according to a press release on Friday from Supervisor Dean Preston’s office. Some of the residents in danger of getting evicted have lived at the apartments […]
