The Cat’s Out Of the Bag, But Bernard’s Return to ‘The Santa Clause’ Was Supposed to Be a Secret

Tim Allen is returning to one of his most popular roles thanks to Disney+. The actor first played Scott Calvin in The Santa Clause back in 1994 and went on to play the character again in The Santa Clause 2 and The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Now, more than 15 years after the threequel, Allen is returning for a limited series titled The Santa Clauses. The show will also see the return of Elizabeth Mitchell as Mrs. Claus as well as David Krumholtz as the fan-favorite elf, Bernard. As the show continues its production, a new cast member was just revealed by Deadline. Laura San Giacomo (Barry) is joining the series as La Befana the Christmas Witch.
