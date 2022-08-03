Cyber Ambassador Pick Wants to Bring 'Coherence' to Tech Diplomacy Efforts

Read on www.defenseone.com
Top US general says China's military has become more aggressive to US over last 5 years
The most senior US general has issued a stark warning about China's military intentions toward the US and allies in the region, saying Beijing has become more aggressive and the number of Chinese intercepts at sea and in the air have "increased significantly" in recent years.
China has been waging a secret decade-long campaign targeting U.S. economic data, and the Fed’s defense is a joke, senator says
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. In recent years, the U.S. has accused China of infiltrating American university campuses, businesses, and government computer systems for the purposes of obtaining Western intellectual property and technology. Now, a...
White House summoned Chinese ambassador to condemn provocations after Pelosi's Taiwan visit
(CNN) — The White House summoned China's ambassador on Thursday to condemn China's "irresponsible" military activities near Taiwan as tensions continue to escalate in the region following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to the island this week. "After China's actions overnight, we summoned PRC Ambassador Qin Gang to...
Defense Business Brief: Arms-export approvals spike; Armored vehicles delivered; Tech efforts ranked; And more...
Correction: Due to an editing error, the original version of this newsletter stated that a 2021 F-35 sale to Finland fell through. It did not. The text below has been updated. Welcome to August, the “slow news month” that never manages to live down to the hype. Could it come true this year, as Congress packs up for summer recess and everyone else heads out for some revenge travel? To be sure, July was far from slow, with the first Farnborough Airshow in four years and a burst of approvals for massive arms sales. Let’s review:
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
U.S. tells China that its support for Russia in Ukraine complicates relations
China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine is complicating U.S.-Chinese relations at an already difficult time, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Chinese counterpart.
A Nancy Pelosi Taiwan Visit Would be a Trump China Foreign Policy Triumph
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's potential trip next month to the self-ruling, China-claimed island of Taiwan would mark yet another victory for former President Donald Trump's shift to a more aggressive foreign policy toward Beijing. Reported plans for the upcoming trip, which first appeared last week in the Financial...
China’s Worst Nightmare: Why More Nuclear Proliferation Is Coming to Asia
If the growing nuclear threats in Asia are not curtailed, U.S. allies, most notably Japan and the Republic of Korea, may have to go nuclear to defend themselves. Arms control has been a feature of the U.S.-Russia nuclear balance now for the past half century, starting with the SALT agreements in 1972 and then the START agreements in 1991. For the United States, it has undertaken two cycles of nuclear modernization and is now on the third. The Eisenhower, Kennedy, and Johnson administrations built the first triad of Minuteman missiles, B-52 bombers, and Polaris submarines, a force that President John F. Kennedy twice cited as the key reason the United States beat back deadly serious nuclear threats over Berlin in 1961 and Cuba in 1962.
'A Wake-Up Call.' Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan Has Badly Damaged U.S.-China Relations, But Not Irreversibly
Her Taipei stopover badly damaged relations, but experts say both sides have reasons to reestablish a tentative trust
US says Beijing has no reason to turn Pelosi’s expected Taiwan visit into a ‘crisis’
National security council says speaker has ‘right to visit’ after China warns its military would ‘not sit idly by’
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
‘Absolute evil’: inside the Russian prison camp where dozens of Ukrainians burned to death
Entrepreneur Anna Vorosheva accuses Moscow of murder after spending 100 days in the Olenivka detention centre
Nancy Pelosi’s Beijing Arrest for 'Hooliganism' Is Trending on Weibo
Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan on Tuesday has been all the buzz on Chinese social media Weibo. The latest trending topic is titled “U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi detained by Beijing police station,” which has nearly two million views and over a thousand discussion posts. The...
How China Wants to Replace the U.S. Order
Beijing has for years been chipping away at the pillars of the U.S.-led global order—subverting its foundational institutions, international norms, and liberal ideals—but Chinese President Xi Jinping had not offered a comprehensive vision of how a China-led replacement might work. That is changing. Xi has collected his ideas...
Kim Jong-Un Hails 'Long-Standing And Traditional' Friendship In Message To New Indian President
North Korea’s supreme leader Kim Jong-un on Thursday sent out a congratulatory message to the newly elected president of India, Draupadi Murmu. What Happened: In his message to Murmu, Kim hailed North Korea’s “long-standing and traditional relations of friendship and cooperation” with India, according to the statement released by the North Korean Foreign Affairs ministry.
Taiwan news LIVE: Nancy Pelosi departs as China insists six days of military exercises are 'necessary and just' and UK is warned not to 'dance to tune' of US
This is MailOnline's live blog for US Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan amid escalating tensions with China. Chinese official slams America's 'unscrupulous behavior'. The US & Taiwan have made provocations together first, whereas China has been compelled to act in self-defense. Any countermeasure to be taken...
The last time there was a Taiwan crisis, China’s low-tech military was badly outmatched by U.S. forces. Not now.
The last time tensions soared between Beijing and Washington over Taiwan, the U.S. Navy sent warships through the Taiwan Strait and there was nothing China could do about it. China’s military has undergone a transformation since the mid-1990s when a crisis erupted over Taiwan’s president visiting the U.S., prompting an angry reaction from Beijing.
Russian hackers get the headlines. But China is the bigger threat to many US enterprises.
While cybersecurity teams would be unwise to take their eyes off Russia, the evolving threat posed by China's massive hacking operation deserves more attention than it's getting among some targeted businesses — especially those involved in emerging technologies, experts told Protocol. As the tech war between China and the...
Scrapping U.S.-China military talks deepens risk at dangerous time, analysts and officials say
HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s cutting of some of its few communication links with the U.S. military raises the risk of an accidental escalation of tension over Taiwan at a critical moment, according to security analysts, diplomats and U.S. officials.
Pentagon Outlines Strategy to Counter China After Beijing Aerial Aggression
A top Biden administration official has explained how the U.S. plans to contain Chinese aggression in the Pacific in coordination with American allies.
