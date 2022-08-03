Kick Back And Relax, A Self-Driving Car Is Coming To The Northland

Read on northlandfan.com
Minnesota pharmacist did not violate woman's rights by refusing morning-after pill, jury finds
An Aitkin County jury found that a pharmacist did not violate a patient’s rights when he refused to fill a prescription for emergency contraception. In 2019, Minnesota advocacy group Gender Justice filed a lawsuit on behalf of Andrea Anderson, who went to what was then a Thrifty White pharmacy to fill a prescription for the morning-after pill.
Iron Range Man Attempts World Record For Playing Accordion While Running A 5K
If anyone can accomplish this, it's the self-described "Overpopulated One Band Band" from Palo. Organizers of the All Class Reunion in Chisholm have added a Guinness Book of World Records attempt to their schedule. Palo, Minnesota native Steve "Sisu" Solkela will run the 5K that's scheduled on Saturday, August 6...
Alborn, Minnesota Bar Hosting 8th Annual Military Appreciation Party August 6
It's the 8th year in a row for the Annual Military Appreciation Party in Alborn, Minnesota. This event has grown over the years, and it's continued to raise money for the local American Legion. The Clip Joint is hosting the party on August 6th beginning at noon. They are just...
The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://northlandfan.com
