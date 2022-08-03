Read on northlandfan.com
Downtown Two Harbors Businesses Prepare For Festival Of Sail Visitors
There are a lot of folks making their way to Two Harbors this weekend for the Festival of Sail. The Festival of Sail usually happens in Duluth, but due to major construction projects on Duluth's freeway interchange, the festival was moved up the shore to the small town of Two Harbors, Minnesota.
Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok
One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors
A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
Spirit Valley Days Makes its Return Once Again
DULUTH, Minn.– Parades, community, line dancing. Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate all that West Duluth has to offer. “You know, Spirit Valley Days is our once-a-year opportunity to really give West Duluth the limelight,” Owner of In-Harmony, Debbie Merrick, said. The parade has been a staple...
Bike Duluth Festival Rides Into Spirit Mountain This Weekend
There's a lot going on across the Northland this weekend. The Tall Ships have arrived in Two Harbors, the Head of The Lakes Fair in Superior continues, West Duluth hosts Spirit Valley Days, there's the Bloody Bash On The Hill and the list goes on. For biking and outdoor enthusiasts,...
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
The laker Manitoulin sits at the ore docks in Two Harbors on Thursday near the Festival of Sail and the large inflated rubber duck. Photo: Steve Kuchera | Duluth News Tribune. Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota
Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction
Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area
Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August
One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America
Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves. “Most of us...
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Miller Hill Post Office Has Closed Its Doors
The Unites States Postal Service has announced they have closed their Miller Hill Post Office in Duluth. The office was located at 4901 Matterhorn Drive near the mall area. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Miller Hill Post Office closed due to the loss of its building lease. Miller Hill customers may pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the Duluth Main Post Office from August 15th through September 2nd.
8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back
DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard
We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge
DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed...
