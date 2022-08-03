ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Northland FAN 106.5

Here Is The Only Way To Truly Enjoy Duluth According To TikTok

One user went to TikTok to share the only way to truly enjoy Duluth. I'm not sure if there is only one true way to enjoy our beautiful city. Duluth is a pretty sweet outdoor city and there are many things to do to enjoy Duluth. For one, there are so many amazing hiking trails in Duluth to choose from. There are also some great sights to see along the way too, from different types of trees, to a great views of the city, to ponds, to various critters, and so much more. You can even check out 13 easy hiking trails in Duluth here.
DULUTH, MN
boreal.org

Resort featuring dome and treehouse cabins planned for Lake Superior's shore in Two Harbors

A developer plans to construct a luxury North Shore resort with 45 standalone cabins in Two Harbors, according to an environmental review report recently made public. The 23-acre resort would have dome and treehouse cabins on the shore of Lake Superior, ranging in size from over 500 square feet to around 1,500 square feet. Renderings show the dome cabins would have a circular floor plan and roofs while the treehouse cabins would be elevated and have a wooden-cabin design.
TWO HARBORS, MN
FOX 21 Online

Spirit Valley Days Makes its Return Once Again

DULUTH, Minn.– Parades, community, line dancing. Spirit Valley Days is back to celebrate all that West Duluth has to offer. “You know, Spirit Valley Days is our once-a-year opportunity to really give West Duluth the limelight,” Owner of In-Harmony, Debbie Merrick, said. The parade has been a staple...
DULUTH, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Duluth, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
Business
boreal.org

World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact

The laker Manitoulin sits at the ore docks in Two Harbors on Thursday near the Festival of Sail and the large inflated rubber duck. Photo: Steve Kuchera | Duluth News Tribune. Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior.
TWO HARBORS, MN
MIX 108

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
cbs3duluth.com

Historic Old Central High items set for auction causes community dust up

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Relics from Historic Old Duluth Central High School are set to be auctioned off on Saturday, but some alumni have mixed feelings. The Historic Old Central High School Museum Committee used to display items like marching band uniforms and other high school memorabilia in a museum inside the century-old building.
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee Shop#Soups#Jewelry#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business#Toasty#The Apostle Supper Club#False Eyedoll Lounge#Radisson#Duluth 1200 Fund#Auntie S Stand
Northland FAN 106.5

Historic Contents From Duluth Central High School Are Up For Auction

Whether you're an alumni or not, if you have any history in Duluth, you're likely well aware of Duluth Central High School. From the historic Duluth Central High School, which dates back to 1882 in downtown Duluth, to the Duluth Central High School that was built in 1971 near the intersection of Central Entrance and Pecan Avenue, it was a very important part of the city's history.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Places To Get Vegan Ice Cream In The Duluth Area

Who doesn't love ice cream? The delicious treat is even better when summer rolls around but let's be honest, it is amazing no matter the time of the year. Those that have a big sweet tooth may want to enjoy ice cream but can't due to an allergy, intolerance, or personal preference. These days, more and more people are going vegan and thankfully, businesses are taking notice and creating more options for everyone.
DULUTH, MN
B105

Historic Duluth Chinese Restaurant Closing End Of August

One of Duluth's favorite Chinese restaurants with historic ties is set to close at the end of the month. Its roots go all the way back to the 1950s with several notable events happening in its past. Huie's Chopsticks Inn will be closing on September 1st. The last day of...
DULUTH, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Home To Be Featured On Ugliest House In America

Ope! If you want to see one of the ugliest homes in Minnesota, you have a chance in just a few days. Of course, we mean this in the best way possible. There have been some very interesting homes for sale in Minnesota in recent times. Some are shocking. Some are beautiful. Some are downright strange! For example, a recent home for sale in St. Cloud is one of the most colorful homes I have ever seen.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
boreal.org

Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior

Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Miller Hill Post Office Has Closed Its Doors

The Unites States Postal Service has announced they have closed their Miller Hill Post Office in Duluth. The office was located at 4901 Matterhorn Drive near the mall area. According to the Duluth News Tribune, Miller Hill Post Office closed due to the loss of its building lease. Miller Hill customers may pick up mail, packages, and post office box mail at the Duluth Main Post Office from August 15th through September 2nd.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

8th Annual Smalley-Moen Car Show Comes Zoomin’ Back

DULUTH, Minn.– Thousands of car lovers came out today to the Buffalo House in Duluth. For the 8th annual Smalley-Moen Memorial Car Show. Over 400 classic automobiles pulled into the Buffalo House lot in honor of the late local car legends, Jerry Moen and Kyle Smalley. Smalley’s daughter, Carmen...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

WATCH: Duluth Boy Captures Sweetest Video Of A Deer And Dog In His Front Yard

We see them everywhere in this area, on the side of the road, running in and out of traffic, in our yards. Of course, I am talking about deer. For some people, they are a nuisance in eating their flowers or shrubs but I think they are some of the most beautiful animals on earth. Yes maybe I have watched Bambi one too many times but those big brown eyes and long eyelashes, ugh.
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Woman Flips Car In Downtown Duluth, Facing Possible DUI Charge

DULUTH, Minn. — A suspected drunken driver is accused of flipping her car in the heart of downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. It happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday near the busy intersection of Lake Avenue and Superior Street. Duluth Police say the 65 year-old woman crossed...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
1K+
Followers
4K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fan 106.5 is the Northlands home for sports, featuring Twin Ports area sports, Minnesota sports talk from KFAN for Minneapolis, and national sports from FOX Sports. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://northlandfan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy