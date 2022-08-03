Gray Area: The New York County with the Oldest Population

Read on cnynews.com
Related
Bassett Healthcare Network Invests Nearly 50 Million For Pay Increases
Bassett Healthcare Network said it is increasing pay for more than 1,200 caregiver employees in central New York. Following a full compensation evaluation, Bassett will be raising salaries to reward workers and incentivize retention efforts. “I can never say it enough – our caregivers and practitioners are the heartbeat of...
Road Trip! Touch All The Bases in Awesome Otsego County!
Otsego County is one of the great tourist destinations in Upstate New York. While certainty the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown is the main visitor magnet, there are plenty of other places to visit and enjoy in the county. On this road trip list you will...
Two $1 Million Mega Millions Winning Tickets Sold in New York
There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night, however, two $1 million dollar winning tickets were sold in New York State, near the Hudson Valley. It's time to check your lottery tickets! Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing was worth a whopping $83 million dollars. No one won the jackpot, but eight tickets sold across the nation were "Second Prize" winners, including two tickets sold in New York State. All eight tickets are worth $1 million, each.
Bassett Healthcare President Impresses Board, Gets Early Contract Extension
The Bassett Healthcare Network (BHN) Board of Directors has such confidence in Bassett's President and Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Tommy Ibrahim who has held the position since July 13, 2020, that his contract has been extended much earlier than usual to 2029. According to a BHN, Dr. Ibrahim's two years...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Good News At The Pumps, Gas Prices Fall By Double Digits In New York
Gas prices in New York State have seen a big drop over the past week. AAA Northeast say the average price in New York has fallen 11-cents a gallon, to $4.69 a gallon. That’s 33 cents lower than a month ago and $1.50 higher than July of last year.
Win a Splashing Great Time: Tickets to Enchanted Forest Water Safari in Old Forge
How would you love to take the kids to a place where you probably went as a kid? Enchanted Forest Water Safari has been a staple of family fun in Old Forge, NY for as long as I can remember and now you have a chance to win four tickets to New York's Largest Water Theme Park with over 50 rides and attractions, including 33 heated water rides! Plus, there are three new rides to enjoy: The Serengeti Stampede, The Mamba Strike, and Killermanjaro's Revenge - all water rides that will get your heart pumping with excitement!
CNY News
Oneonta, NY
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
582K+
Views
ABOUT
CNY News has the best news and sports coverage for Oneonta, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0