Cahokia Heights to get $21 million to fix broken sewer system, but some fear lack of oversight

Read on www.starvedrock.media
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Golden Corral Restaurants Temporarily Closing For Several Months With No NoticeJoel EisenbergAlton, IL
Mother-daughter duo make history as Southwest pilotsB.R. ShenoySaint Louis, MO
Major grocery store chain just re-opened store location in MissouriKristen Walters
Five restaurants in Missouri that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensMissouri State
The historical and now demolished Ambassador Theatre in St. Louis was luxurious back in its dayCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
KMOV
News 4 Investigates: 23 Jefferson County families forced to leave homes with no warning
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Nearly two dozen families living in a Jefferson County mobile home park say they were told to leave their homes Friday afternoon with no warning. News 4 Investigates learned this comes amid a long running dispute over a sewer line between the property owner and the city of Arnold, leaving families stuck in the middle.
advantagenews.com
Work continues on the Jerseyville Distribution Center. Below are photos of steel erection and the start of interior construction.
Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.
advantagenews.com
Rail crossing closure in Godfrey on Monday
Rail crossing repairs are scheduled to begin in Godfrey Monday night. The crossing at Tolle Lane will be closed while Union Pacific Railroad performs routine maintenance. It will close at 7pm and is scheduled to reopen at 7pm Tuesday. Godfrey Public Safety Director Chris Sichra tells The Big Z the...
St. Louis municipal court dismisses 24,000 low-level cases amid backlog
ST. LOUIS – More than 24,000 low-level court cases will be dismissed in St. Louis due to a backlog. Newton McCoy, administrative judge for the St. Louis City Court, signed an order Thursday to dismiss more than 24,000 older, low-level cases at the municipal court. City leaders say low-level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Flood victims say they need physical help, not paper pushing
The sky is literally falling on Mona Drive in University City. A giant tree limb fell on the brand-new car of a woman who came to help.
advantagenews.com
Pritzker makes stops in the Metro East
Illinois Governor J-B Pritzker made a few stops in the Metro East on Wednesday to announce funding for wastewater system improvements in Cahokia Heights and to celebrate the expansion of a business in Caseyville. The governor later stopped at Rend Lake to announce funding for improvements at the resort. The...
EPA orders St. Louis shop to stop selling illegal pesticides
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has ordered a St. Louis pest control shop to stop selling and distributing pesticides that were not compliant with federal law.
timesnewspapers.com
Cannot Be Occupied
The entire contents of Jennifer Redeker’s life now fit into one small plastic container. Two photo albums with baby pictures of her children, birth certificates, a ring from her grandmother and a handmade keepsake from her grandfather are among the items in the Rubbermaid container. Those items, plus two...
RELATED PEOPLE
KFVS12
Gov. Parson requests federal disaster assistance for flash flooding in St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson requested federal disaster assistance for the St. Louis region due to historic flooding. On Thursday, August 4, the governor asked President Joe Biden to issue a major disaster declaration for the city of St. Louis, as well as St. Louis, St. Charles and Montgomery Counties.
Magic 95.1
Disaster Proclamation issued for St. Clair, Washington counties
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WJPF) — A Disaster Proclamation has been issued for St. Clair and Washington counties following recent heavy rain and flooding. The declaration allows local entities access to state resources and emergency personnel who can assist in the response and recovery of these impacted communities. “More than 100...
tncontentexchange.com
City issues nuisance notice, condemnations for controversial downtown St. Louis lofts
ST. LOUIS — City officials this week issued a nuisance notice and condemned four units in a condo building that has been the subject of scrutiny for downtown-area crime, including the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in the building’s lobby. A sign taped Thursday on the Ely Walker...
East St. Louis resident gets results for tree in danger of falling on home
An East St. Louis homeowner worried about a tree in front of their house that is in danger of falling onto their residence or in the street.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approve two ballot measures on Aug. 2
On August 2, voters in St. Louis, Missouri, approved two ballot measures—Proposition F and Proposition S. St. Louis Proposition F amended the city’s charter to increase the maximum fine for violations of ordinances regarding environmental conditions, such as dumping waste and debris and prohibited refuse, from $500 to $1,000. With all precincts reporting, the vote was 85.03% to 14.97%. A 60% supermajority vote was required to approve Proposition F. In March, the St. Louis City Council voted 27-0 to place the measure on the ballot.
tncontentexchange.com
Fenton firefighters try to rescue man from Meramec River as he flees from police
FENTON — Firefighters on Friday morning tried to rescue a man from the Meramec River who didn't want to be rescued. The man was fleeing from St. Louis County police shortly after 9:30 a.m. when he jumped into the river near Buder Park, just east of Highway 141 and Interstate 44, said Fenton Fire Protection District Assistant Chief Chris McCarthy.
Verify: Will federally indicted St. Louis alderman still get a pension?
ST. LOUIS — It has been more than two months since scandal rocked the St. Louis Board of Aldermen. On June 2, Federal prosecutors revealed explosive allegations of bribery, theft and corruption reaching the highest levels of St. Louis City Hall in a 66-page indictment. The charging documents allege...
Mayor Jones signs bill for Division of Civilian Oversight in St. Louis
Mayor Tushuara Jones signed legislation Wednesday to create the Division of Civilian Oversight in St. Louis.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Byers' Beat: Police recruitment gets ruthless in St. Louis area
ST. LOUIS — Police department leaders across the country are saying they’re having a hard time finding officers – and the competition to do so locally is getting pretty cutthroat. This week, the St. Louis County Council passed an amendment to the collective bargaining unit that will...
collinsvilledailynews.com
Road Closures on Westbound I-270
GLEN CARBON - Beginning at 9 a.m. today, all lanes of westbound I-270 were closed from I/55/70 to Illinois 157. IDOT explained the closure will include the exit ramp from westbound Interstate 70 to northbound Interstate 55. “This closure is required to allow replacement of a damaged beam on the...
advantagenews.com
Two added to November election ballot in Madison County
The Primary Election results have been certified, and now candidates will gear up for the mid-terms in November. No changes in the winners and losers in Madison County once the last of the mail-in ballots were received, but there will be a couple of additions to the county board contests.
Second Starbucks coming to this Metro East city
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. — Collinsville will get a second Starbucks as part of the redevelopment of a prime corner along Illinois Route 159. Construction started in July on a drive-thru location of the national coffee chain and a Total Access Urgent Care that will be one of the Brentwood-based urgent care chain’s first Illinois facilities.
Comments / 0