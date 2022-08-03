Cahokia Heights to get $21 million to fix broken sewer system, but some fear lack of oversight

Illinois American Water previously announced the construction of a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. The new facility which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville is an additional investment of approximately $8 million. Construction is underway for the new facility which will support improved operational efficiencies and excellent customer service. The 16,000 sq. ft. facility will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage of tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.

JERSEYVILLE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO