ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Las Vegas' Newest Attraction Goes Down the Rabbit Hole

When it comes to spectacular entertainment, you'd be hard-pressed to find a better place to experience it than Las Vegas. Known for its playground of casinos, decadent buffets, and jewel-encrusted performances, it's a perfect vacation spot for those looking to lose themselves in the neon lights and enjoy some indulgences.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LA favorite Randy’s Donuts sets opening date for first Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Iconic Southern California doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is expanding to Las Vegas this month. According to a news release, Randy’s Doughnuts, which has been featured in countless movies and television shows as one of Los Angeles’ most known landmarks, will open its first Las Vegas Valley location on Aug. 16.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Robb Report

Dinner for Whales: Inside the Epic, Exclusive Vegas Dining Series the Wynn Is Hosting This Fall

Click here to read the full article. A single seat at one of three Las Vegas wine pairing dinners this fall will cost $10,000, attendance is capped at 20 and only half the seats are for sale. But for the wine connoisseurs languishing on a years-long waiting list for bottles from Domain H. William Harlan, and Wynn Las Vegas devotees trying to milk their special connections for tough-to-get reservations at venues like Delilah, $10,000 is a bargain. Wynn and Harlan are joining forces to create three multi-course wine pairing dinners around the resort starting September 10, an event series that has been...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
lasvegasmagazine.com

In Las Vegas, it's easy to find new places to party

What’s new this week and beyond in the nightlife, daylife, drinking and partying arena in Las Vegas? Check it out and make your plans. Ayu Dayclub at Resorts World takes daylife into night with its new event, Jungle Cat, a “bohemian-themed monthly affair” happening one Thursday a month, and this week, on Aug. 11, guests can join the party. First dine in style at FUHU for a dinner-club experience, as the restaurant is attached to the dayclub. Once done, head outdoors for the party poolside, where the jungle theme continues with a night swim and a special performance by Deadmau5.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

Sun's Out Buns Out is a breakfast favorite in Las Vegas

They say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and while that statement is up for debate, at Sun’s Out Buns Out, it’s the only meal of the day. (And that’s up for debate, as it is open from 7 a.m.-4 p.m., and technically, that’s lunch, too!)
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dillon Francis
Person
Dj Snake
lasvegasmagazine.com

Friends with Benefits: Tony Miller at Golden Nugget in Las Vegas

In 1978, while Tony Miller was running up and down the field at UNLV as one of the college’s football players, he was also running up and down the Las Vegas Strip as a “runner.”. “Back then they didn’t have legalized sportsbooks, so I was called a runner...
LAS VEGAS, NV
KDWN

9 Dog-Friendly Restaurants In Las Vegas

Las Vegas is full of expensive break-the-bank restaurants, mom and pop shops and small local eateries. Being a pet owner, the question that always comes up is, “Can I bring my dog?” Finding a restaurant that not only seats people but our furry companions can be troublesome. Vegas, Henderson and the other surrounding cities are very pet friendly with dog oriented parks and pet businesses catered just for dog owners.
LAS VEGAS, NV
lasvegasmagazine.com

‘Raiding the Rock Vault’ returns to Las Vegas with sound and fury

It’s a rock music fan’s dream: Some of the most famous rock songs of all time, performed by some of rock’s most accomplished veterans. Raiding the Rock Vault proceeds at breakneck speed from the get-go, going all the way from the ’60s to the ’90s, with informational tidbits on each song shown on video monitors (like the true story that inspired “Smoke On the Water,” or how “Stairway to Heaven” was never released as a single).
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#Nightclub#Resorts World Las Vegas#Travel Guide#The Very Best#Tao#Travel Beach#Summer Splash#The Ultimate Vip Vegas#Marshmello
lonelyplanet.com

This hotel is tempting remote workers to Vegas with discounted stays and luxury perks

If working from home has already gotten boring, MGM Resorts in Nevada has launched a new “work from Las Vegas” package in an attempt to lure in remote workers who are looking for a change of scenery. As fewer travelers are booking hotel stays because of the coronavirus pandemic, hotels are looking for non-traditional ways to bring in guests and recoup some of the money lost during lockdown.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas baby now on transplant list in Southern California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Franky and Esmeralda Garcia take life day by day as they deal with their eight-week-old daughter Amelia who needs a new heart. “Amelia has been listed on the transplant list,” Esmeralda recently told FOX5. She says Amelia has also been taken off oxygen support...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
TheStreet

Caesars Inches Closer to Huge Las Vegas Strip Move

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc. Report and MGM Resorts (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report dominate the south and central Las Vegas Strip. Their properties serve all audience segments, from high-end experiences like MGM Grand and Caesars Palace to lower-end properties like Caesars Bally's and Flamingo and MGM's Luxor and Excalibur.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy