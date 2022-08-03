Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing home while resident was home

Read on padailypost.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Jose rent for a two-bedroom apartment soars to $3,250 a month, up 19 percent in just one yearBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
It’s still a beautiful game – even if the locals are strugglingClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
Jhumka Earrings: the evergreen accessory for any outfit arrives in San Francisco.Barbara FavaSan Francisco, CA
3 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
I Asked an AI Robot to Generate 200-Year-Old Woodcuts of Mount DiabloThomas SmithDiablo, CA
Related
Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation
Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
padailypost.com
Man arrested in bike store robbery
Palo Alto police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is accused of robbing the Cardinal Bike Shop of cash. Police got a call at 2:43 p.m. on Friday saying a robbery was taking place at the shop at 1955 El Camino Real. Officers arrived within three minutes and detained the suspect without incident as he was just about to drive away.
Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police
DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
berkeleyside.org
Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store
A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
eastcountytoday.net
Concord Man Arrested by Walnut Creek Police for Annoying or Molesting Children
On Friday, Walnut Creek police detectives presented an investigation to the District Attorney’s Office following the arrest of a Concord man in July. 37-year-old Miguel Schiappapietra is in custody with bail set at $1,370,000. On July 3, 2022, two middle school-aged girls were approached by a man while they...
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident
At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
losgatan.com
Armed suspects arrested on suspicion of organized retail theft on Los Gatos Blvd. (Police Blotter, July 24-30)
From the files of the Los Gatos-Monte Sereno Police Department for the week of (July 24-30). • A woman was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol on Blossom Hill Road and Union Avenue at 1:02am. • A vehicle was burglarized on the 100 block of S. Santa Cruz...
Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager
A minor was badly injured after an explosion in north Hollister on Saturday night. The post Hollister police investigating explosion that injured teenager appeared first on KION546.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police officer assaulted during traffic stop
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
13-year-old girl hit by bullet fragment in San Leandro shooting
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — A 13-year-old girl was injured after a shooting in San Leandro on Friday morning, police said. Authorities believe the shooting happened at a business. The shooting was reported at about 11:30 a.m. in the 2200 block of East 14th Street. Police do not know whether the shots were fired as […]
Man arrested in connection to catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo; 2 suspects still at large
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — One suspect was arrested in connection to multiple catalytic converter thefts in San Mateo, police announced in a press release. The first theft was reported at approximately 3:05 a.m. in the area of Trollman Avenue near North Quebec Street where officers tried to arrest the suspects. However, the suspects initially […]
5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro
ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
calmatters.network
Resident surprises alleged burglar caught in the act
Palo Alto police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly burglarized a Professorville home and fled when he was interrupted by a resident. Officers responded to a 3:40 p.m. call from a man in his 70s reporting a burglary in progress at his home in the 1100 block of Ramona Street near Lincoln Avenue, police said in a press release.
KTVU FOX 2
Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman
ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
news24-680.com
Latest Watch And Wallet Robbery – This Time In Danville
Three men reportedly armed with pistols equipped with extended magazines robbed one man and pistol-whipped a witness attempting to intervene outside a shop at the Livery Shopping Center in Danville Saturday – making off with the victim’s Rolex watch and wallet. The extent of the victim’s injuries were...
Commercial fire knocked down by San Jose firefighters
Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down. KRON On is streaming […]
turlockcitynews.com
Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop
At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
Vehicle fire sets off blaze near Mt. St. Helena
Cal Fire's Sonoma Lake Napa Unit responded to a vehicle fire that sparked a small brush fire nearby in Mount Saint Helena, according to a tweet from the unit.
Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun
(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
Comments / 4