Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing home while resident was home

Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.

MENLO PARK, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO