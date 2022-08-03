ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palo Alto, CA

Man arrested on suspicion of burglarizing home while resident was home

 3 days ago
TheAlmanac

Six arrested for providing alcohol to minors in Menlo Park sting operation

Six people were arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to minors in a sting operation in Menlo Park on Aug. 4. According to a city statement, Menlo Park Police and agents with the California Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) made the arrests while conducting a Decoy Shoulder Tap Operation. During these operations, a minor under the direct supervision of an officer will stand outside a liquor or convenience store and ask patrons to buy them alcohol while making it clear that they are underage and unable to legally purchase it themselves.
MENLO PARK, CA
padailypost.com

Man arrested in bike store robbery

Palo Alto police have arrested a 23-year-old man who is accused of robbing the Cardinal Bike Shop of cash. Police got a call at 2:43 p.m. on Friday saying a robbery was taking place at the shop at 1955 El Camino Real. Officers arrived within three minutes and detained the suspect without incident as he was just about to drive away.
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

Watch stolen from man after armed robbery in Danville: police

DANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — Officers responded to an armed robbery Saturday afternoon in Danville, police said in an email to KRON4. The incident happened around 2:44 p.m. in the Livery Shopping Center on the 200 block of Sycamore Valley Road. Three armed suspects worked together to rob a man who recently walked out of a […]
DANVILLE, CA
berkeleyside.org

Clerk shot during robbery attempt at Berkeley liquor store

A store clerk was shot in the hand Saturday afternoon during a robbery attempt at a South Berkeley liquor store on Adeline Street, authorities report. The shooting took place just before 4:30 p.m. at Black & White liquor store at 3027 Adeline St. just south of Ashby Avenue. Berkeley police...
BERKELEY, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested Month After Target Shoplifting Incident

At about 12:08 am Thursday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Starbucks, 824 North Golden State Boulevard, Turlock, made contact with a man which he recognized and knew to be wanted for a recent shoplifting incident. The officer had his dispatcher run the man, Dexter Olson, 31, of Denair, and...
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Police officer assaulted during traffic stop

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (BCN) — A South San Francisco police officer received non-life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon after being dragged and forced to the ground following a traffic stop in which the stopped driver restarted his vehicle and sped off. A spokesperson for the South San Francisco Police Department said officers made a traffic stop […]
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

5 displaced after house fire in San Leandro

ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Crews responded to a fire at a San Leandro residence Saturday morning, Alameda County Fire announced on Twitter. Five people were displaced after a fire broke around 8:28 a.m. on 140th Ave. Photos posted by Alameda County Fire show the fire caused damaged on the roof of a home. Crews […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA
calmatters.network

Resident surprises alleged burglar caught in the act

Palo Alto police arrested a man Monday afternoon after he allegedly burglarized a Professorville home and fled when he was interrupted by a resident. Officers responded to a 3:40 p.m. call from a man in his 70s reporting a burglary in progress at his home in the 1100 block of Ramona Street near Lincoln Avenue, police said in a press release.
PALO ALTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Pellet gun victim's father grateful SJPD arrested suspect

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Thursday, Santa Clara County prosecutors and San Jose police revealed more details in the arrest of a man charged in multiple pellet gun attacks in the South Bay. Officials said Nicholas Montoya, 38, targeted is victims in what they called domestic terrorism. "What he did was...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect arrested for killing 19-year-old Alameda woman

ALEMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — A suspect has been taken into custody for the killing of a 19-year-old woman, the Alameda Police Department announced Thursday night on Facebook. The woman was shot on July 31. The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Everett Street just before 9:00 p.m. Officers provided medical aid to the […]
ALAMEDA, CA
news24-680.com

Latest Watch And Wallet Robbery – This Time In Danville

Three men reportedly armed with pistols equipped with extended magazines robbed one man and pistol-whipped a witness attempting to intervene outside a shop at the Livery Shopping Center in Danville Saturday – making off with the victim’s Rolex watch and wallet. The extent of the victim’s injuries were...
DANVILLE, CA
KRON4 News

Commercial fire knocked down by San Jose firefighters

Firefighters knocked down a fire at a San Jose business early Sunday morning. The commercial fire on the 200-block of Hillsdale Avenue was reported at 1:28 a.m., according to the San Jose Fire Department’s official Twitter account. About an hour later the department reported that the flames had been knocked down. KRON On is streaming […]
SAN JOSE, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Man Arrested After Stolen Laptop Discovered During Traffic Stop

At about 1:42 am Wednesday morning, a Turlock Police officer near Walmart, 2111 Fulkerth Road, Turlock, observed a vehicle violate the California Vehicle Code, so he made a traffic stop on it. The officer made contact with the vehicle’s driver, Sean Olson, 43, of San Jose, who admitted to having...
TURLOCK, CA
KRON4 News

Sunnyvale police arrest felon, confiscate ghost gun

(KRON) — The Sunnyvale Police Department arrested a felon and confiscated an illegally-owned rifle and a ghost gun early in the morning of Aug. 5, according to a tweet from the department. The arrest came after a parole search conducted by detectives and patrol officers. KRON On is streaming news live now “It’s always a […]
SUNNYVALE, CA

