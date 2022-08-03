Supplements warning: The over-the-counter sleep remedy ‘not safe’ to take with other meds

Read on nypressnews.com
WebMD
Do I Have Long COVID? Here’s How to Tell
July 19, 2022 – New Yorker Lyss Stern came down with COVID-19 at the beginning of the pandemic, in March 2020. She ran a 103-degree fever for 5 days straight and was bedridden for several weeks. Yet symptoms such as a persistent headache and tinnitus, or ringing in her ears, lingered.
6 Supplements You Should Be Taking Over 50 For A Longer Life
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 18, 2021. Supplements can serve a number of purposes in your diet, from providing nutrients that you may be missing otherwise, to supporting your immune system and overall well bei...
Why People Who Take This Supplement Everyday Have A Healthier Gut
This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 19, 2022. There are many ways to support your gut health every morning, from ample hydration to a fiber-filled diet. Supplements can also provide many benefits for your digestio...
MedicalXpress
What to know before giving your child melatonin
Sleep plays a big role in your child's physical and mental well-being. If your kid is struggling with falling and staying asleep, you might find yourself turning to melatonin—an over-the-counter sleep aid—to help them. While melatonin supplements have become widely available on pharmacy and grocery store shelves, a...
14 Signs Your Brain Is Aging Faster Than You Are
Ever had a "senior moment" when you can't remember what you were planning on doing when you headed into the kitchen, or the name of your best friend's spouse, or who you have an appointment with at 2 p.m.? Whether you're in your 20s, 40s, 60s or beyond, these occasional brain hiccups are normal and usually nothing to worry about (via Mayo Clinic). But if they happen persistently and you notice any of the other worrisome symptoms, it's possible that your brain is aging faster than you are.
Loss of smell is a warning sign of Alzheimer’s. What if you lose your sense of smell from Covid?
One of the stranger symptoms of Covid — the loss of the sense of smell — is a symptom that, well before the pandemic, was considered to be a warning sign for dementia. The big question for researchers now is whether Covid-related loss of smell might also be associated with cognitive decline. Around 5 percent of Covid patients worldwide — some 27 million people — have reported loss of smell lasting more than six months.
Alcohol Can Tank HRV, Resting Heart Rate, and Sleep
Get full access to Outside Learn, our online education hub featuring in-depth fitness, nutrition, and adventure courses and more than 2,000 instructional videos when you sign up for Outside+. It’s no secret that alcohol inhibits overall health, but for runners and other athletes, the risks are even more adverse. Drinking...
CNET
Beauty Sleep: The Toll Poor Sleep Takes on Your Appearance and Health
When you think about all the things that can affect your skin, sleep isn't usually the first thing to come to mind. You may have heard that quality sleep is essential for our overall well-being, but did you know that it's also a big factor that impacts our appearance? However, it's not always easy for us to get those recommended 7 to 9 hours of beauty sleep. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 70 million Americans suffer from chronic sleep disorders.
EverydayHealth.com
Dos and Don’ts of Constipation Relief
Diet and lifestyle can be a major cause of constipation. Getting relief can be as simple as making a few tweaks to your meals and habits. We’ve all been there: sitting on the toilet needing to go, but nothing comes out. The same goes for the unsatisfying plink of what looks like rabbit pellets dropping into the toilet when you know your bowels need emptying.
The Weather Channel
Omicron's BA.5 Sub-variant May Affect Patients' Sleep By Giving Them Night Sweats, Warns Leading UK Immunologist
Night sweats could be causing a new symptom among patients infected by Omicron's sub-variant BA.5, according to a leading UK immunologist. Luke O'Neill, Professor of biochemistry at Trinity College in Ireland, has warned that people with the BA.5 variant may find it difficult to sleep due to night sweats. The NHS classifies night sweats as those which can sodden the night clothes and bedding.
5 foods and drinks to avoid to get better sleep tonight
Getting a good night’s sleep can help cut your risk for a number of medical conditions, including high blood pressure, depression, heart disease, and stroke to name a few. When you sleep well, you also have better focus and improved performance. Certain foods can help you fall asleep faster, while others can keep you awake, disturb sleep cycles, and affect your sleep quality.
How Dangerous Are Energy Drinks?
Energy drinks are one of the most popular dietary supplements in America—only second to multivitamins for some age groups. In fact, over 30% of teens aged 12–17 consume energy drinks on a regular basis. Experts warn that these highly caffeinated, often sugary, drinks may be associated with increased...
How To Safely Wean Yourself Off Of Energy Drinks
Energy drinks can become addictive when you consume them too much. Here's how to wean yourself off these drinks.
Online weight loss brands like $1,650-a-year Calibrate are branded 'bogus and predatory' by experts who warn they over-prescribe supplements and don't provide long-term support
Telehealth offering medication to help Americans lose weight are described by experts as predatory because they take large sums of money from desperate customers - only to prescribe them prescription pills and provide little long-term support. Dozens of online weight loss clinics have opened in recent years in response to...
nypressnews.com
Experimental Long COVID Drug Shows Promise Tackling Fatigue
An early clinical drug trial taking aim at long COVID fatigue has fallen short of a primary objective to restore normal energy-fueling cell function but still provided encouraging evidence that a favorable pathway exists for long haulers. Long COVID or post-COVID is a condition where patients will recover from the...
