Back to school: Arizona State offense ironing out kinks on 1st day of practice

Read on arizonasports.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
Local Restaurant Shockingly Closes, Despite PopularityGreyson FChandler, AZ
Latest stimulus proposal would give Arizona families cash every monthJ.R. HeimbignerArizona State
Freshest Seafood Restaurant in Town OpensGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
New Detroit-Style Pizza Restaurant Now Open in PhoenixGreyson FDetroit, MI
Related
ASU notebook: QB battle continues; LaDarius Henderson an on-field coach
TEMPE — The Arizona State Sun Devils football team wrapped up their fourth practice of fall camp on Saturday morning. Of all the ongoing position battles with a total of 43 new players on ASU’s roster this season, none is bigger than at quarterback. With returning redshirt junior...
thecomeback.com
Arizona State NIL collective accidentally admits to recruiting violation
The NCAA‘s recent change that allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) has made college football feel like the wild west at times with few rules and regulations. But there are still rules, and Arizona State’s new NIL collective might find that out the hard way.
Pro Football Focus: Rondale Moore is Cardinals’ most intriguing player
With summer coming to an end and with pads coming on, NFL training camps have given a good feel for which players might be in position to make a significant leap this coming season. Pro Football Focus’ Ari Meirov went through all 32 NFL rosters to pick “intriguing player” from...
Cardinals’ Kyler Murray back from COVID-19 stint for Red & White practice
GLENDALE — He’s back. After missing the past five days after testing positive for COVID-19, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was back on the practice field ahead of Saturday’s Red & White practice. The signal caller was seen stretching before the open practice. “We’re going to get...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sun Devil football announces open house for Aug. 6
Arizona State football is set to host an open house to kick of its 2022 season on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Sun Devil Stadium. The festivities are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. MST and will go until around 6:30 p.m. with admission and parking north of the stadium free for all fans.
Cardinals’ Zach Ertz a top-15 TE on PFF’s preseason rankings
The Arizona Cardinals leaned heavily on tight end Zach Ertz in the back half of the 2021 season. He was Arizona’s leader in receptions with 56 from Week 7-on after the Cardinals traded for him from the Philadelphia Eagles. Ertz, who will turn 32 during the 2022 campaign, signed...
Distractions plaguing Arizona Cardinals training camp
GLENDALE — The focus this time of year should be on training camp and the storylines from the football field that come with it. Instead, the Arizona Cardinals have waded in the waters of off-the-field distractions for a good part of camp, especially this past week. During a time...
deseret.com
BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State
During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
PFF ranks Cardinals’ Kyler Murray as No. 2 ranked fantasy QB for 2022
Arizona Cardinals’ quarterback Kyler Murray is one of the most dynamic players in the NFL with his ability to run and pass the ball. Fantasy football players know that Murray is one of the highest valued players, but Pro Football Focus’ Dwain McFarland ranked him as the No. 2 fantasy QB for 2022.
Justin Pugh wants Arizona Cardinals’ OL to embrace competing for spots
Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh has been honest about how much he considered not coming back to the NFL this season. He told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday from training camp that the script of his football life was on a path that would have made it stupid not to keep going. He got a scholarship, went in the first round of the NFL Draft to the New York Giants, got a great contract from the Arizona Cardinals and so on.
D-backs’ Seth Beer focused on consistency in new big-league opportunity
PHOENIX — There was a time during the 2022 Arizona Diamondbacks’ season when Seth Beer was the top offensive producer on the squad. He hit .375 with a .993 OPS through the first 15 games of the year, a bright spot during a particularly difficult time for Arizona’s offense.
Preseason Power 25 Photo Shoot: A closer look at No. 4 Chandler (Arizona)
Chandler (Ariz.), which starts the preseason ranked No. 4 in the SBLive Sports/Sports IIIustrated Power 25, seeks a return to the state championship game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Analytics site delves into D-backs 1B Christian Walker’s weird offensive year
Christian Walker’s long ball has worked this season. The Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman’s defense, by defensive runs saved, is among the best not only at his position but all of them, according to the The Fielding Bible and Sports Information Solutions. His 15 defensive runs saved at first...
Suns’ Cam Johnson to coach at Basketball Without Borders camp in Australia
Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will be coaching some of the top prospects from the Asia-Pacific region at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Australia. The camp that starts on Sunday across four days will have Johnson coach alongside college teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, plus Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Dallas Mavericks wing Josh Green and four other NBA assistant coaches.
Cardinals opened $6.7 million in cap space with D.J. Humphries extension
Offensive tackle D.J. Humphries’ extension agreed to on Tuesday will net the Arizona Cardinals $6.7 million in extra cap space for the 2022 season that he was already under contract for, reports ESPN’s Field Yates. Humphries received a $17 million bonus with his three-year extension that runs through...
Merrill Kelly stays sharp, Diamondbacks don’t capitalize in loss to Rockies
PHOENIX — Arizona Diamondbacks starter Merrill Kelly built off his July success Saturday against the Colorado Rockies, but missed offensive opportunities and a late home run allowed by Ian Kennedy led to a 3-2 loss. The D-backs (47-59) backed up Kelly with a strong defensive showing that included three...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diamondbacks LHP Tommy Henry left 74 tickets for ‘special’ MLB debut
Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Tommy Henry made his MLB debut on Wednesday in Cleveland against the Guardians, just four hours away from his hometown of Kalamazoo, Michigan. The No. 12 prospect in the D-backs farm system left 74 tickets for friends and family to see his special day, but that did not cover everyone that came for him.
Arizona Cardinals sign Marcell Ateman to help out injured WR room
The Arizona Cardinals signed former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Marcell Ateman on Thursday. Ateman appeared in one game for Las Vegas last season after racking up 20 receptions for 270 yards and one touchdown in his first two years with the Raiders from 2019-20. The signing comes shortly after...
Arizona Cardinals WR Antoine Wesley undergoes MRI for groin/hip injury
GLENDALE — Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Antoine Wesley underwent an MRI on his groin/hip area, head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Thursday. The news of the MRI comes after the wideout was seen shaken up more than once over the course of Wednesday’s practice. “We’re still evaluating it, had...
Cardinals coach on Marquise Brown’s speeding arrest: ‘Can’t be doing that’
GLENDALE — The Arizona Cardinals were hit with an off-the-field distraction Wednesday morning in the form of wide receiver Hollywood Brown’s arrest on criminal speeding charges. It marks back-to-back offseasons with a Cardinals player earning a speeding arrest. In June 2021, then-rookie Zaven Collins was arrested for reckless...
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT
Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.https://arizonasports.com/
Comments / 0