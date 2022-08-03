Back to school: Arizona State offense ironing out kinks on 1st day of practice

Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh has been honest about how much he considered not coming back to the NFL this season. He told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday from training camp that the script of his football life was on a path that would have made it stupid not to keep going. He got a scholarship, went in the first round of the NFL Draft to the New York Giants, got a great contract from the Arizona Cardinals and so on.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO