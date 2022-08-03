ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Back to school: Arizona State offense ironing out kinks on 1st day of practice

By JAKE ANDERSON
Arizona Sports
Arizona Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on arizonasports.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Arizona State NIL collective accidentally admits to recruiting violation

The NCAA‘s recent change that allows athletes to profit from their name, image, and likeness (NIL) has made college football feel like the wild west at times with few rules and regulations. But there are still rules, and Arizona State’s new NIL collective might find that out the hard way.
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Football
Local
Arizona Football
Local
Arizona Sports
Tempe, AZ
College Sports
State
Missouri State
State
Wyoming State
Tempe, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona College Sports
City
Tempe, AZ
Arizona Sports

Sun Devil football announces open house for Aug. 6

Arizona State football is set to host an open house to kick of its 2022 season on Saturday, Aug. 6 at Sun Devil Stadium. The festivities are scheduled to start at 5 p.m. MST and will go until around 6:30 p.m. with admission and parking north of the stadium free for all fans.
TEMPE, AZ
deseret.com

BYU women’s basketball signs transfer guard from Arizona State

During the offseason, the BYU women’s basketball team lost two of the best guards in program history. Paisley Harding graduated while Shaylee Gonzales entered the transfer portal and ended up at the University of Texas. As such, first-year coach Amber Whiting is shoring up depth at that position, and...
TEMPE, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herm Edwards
Person
Cam Johnson
Person
Jordan Clark
Arizona Sports

Justin Pugh wants Arizona Cardinals’ OL to embrace competing for spots

Arizona Cardinals left guard Justin Pugh has been honest about how much he considered not coming back to the NFL this season. He told Arizona Sports’ Wolf & Luke on Friday from training camp that the script of his football life was on a path that would have made it stupid not to keep going. He got a scholarship, went in the first round of the NFL Draft to the New York Giants, got a great contract from the Arizona Cardinals and so on.
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona State#Kinks#Ironing#American Football#College Football#Asu#Vanderbilt#Virginia Union#Xazavian
Arizona Sports

Suns’ Cam Johnson to coach at Basketball Without Borders camp in Australia

Phoenix Suns forward Cam Johnson will be coaching some of the top prospects from the Asia-Pacific region at a Basketball Without Borders camp in Australia. The camp that starts on Sunday across four days will have Johnson coach alongside college teammate and Chicago Bulls guard Coby White, plus Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen, Dallas Mavericks wing Josh Green and four other NBA assistant coaches.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Arizona State University
Arizona Sports

Arizona Sports

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
8K+
Post
289K+
Views
ABOUT

Anything and everything an Arizona Sports fan wants to know can be found at ArizonaSports.com and on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station.

 https://arizonasports.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy