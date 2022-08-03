State worker, consultant plead guilty in bribery scheme

Read on www.mynews13.com
Alexandra Cadet took bribes to help drug-treatment centers open faster. Now she's headed to prison
She was a licensing specialist for the Florida Department of Children and Families who could expedite state approval of treatment center plans. A 31-year-old West Palm Beach-area woman this week admitted she accepted bribes from substance-abuse treatment centers so they would get their state licenses more quickly. Alexandra Cadet, a...
Parkland Crime Update: Chicken on Doorstep and Fraud by General Contractor
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of crimes and other Parkland incidents through Aug. 1, 2022. On 07/28/2022, a witness heard a glass break and observed a subject wearing a sweatsuit and a ski mask inside the victim’s vehicle. The witness ran into a business to call 911 and returned, and the subject was gone. Unknown if in vehicle or on foot. Responding units circulated for the subject, with negative results. The loss was a black duffel bag containing a MacBook Air laptop and a pair of headphones. Tot. Est. Loss: $1,350.
Coral Springs Substance Abuse Worker Pleads Guilty in Bribery Scheme
A substance abuse treatment professional from Coral Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to her role in a bribery conspiracy, federal court records show. Shannel Escoffery, 34, of West Sample Road, pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy in Fort Lauderdale federal court, along with her co-conspirator, Alexandra Cadet, 31, of West Palm Beach, the records show.
Parkland Residents Charged In Medicare Fraud Schemes
Luis Mitchell Perez of Coral Springs, and Jestil Tapia of Parkland. Joseph Dauch of Parkland is not pictured. Two Parkland residents and a Coral Springs man have been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit Medicare fraud, court records show. Jestil Tapia, 28, of Parkland, and Luis Mitchell Perez, 35,...
WPBF News 25
Retired DEA agent charged with road rage shooting also worked for Secret Service, protecting presidents
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — High-profile criminal defense attorney Michael Salnick appeared in court with his client, former Drug Enforcement Administration and Secret Service Special Agent Brad Sosnowsky. Sosnowsky is charged with aggravated battery with a firearm and discharging a firearm from a vehicle – stemming from a road...
cbs12.com
Former CNN anchor arrested for hit-and-run in Palm Beach
PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Former CNN anchor Felicia Taylor was arrested after a hit-and-run in Palm Beach, per authorities. The Palm Beach Police Department said it responded to the incident on Thursday, July 28, where they learned a white Mercedes struck the back of a black Ford before fleeing the scene.
BET
Florida Woman Charged With Running Ponzi Scheme Targeting Haitian-Americans
A Florida woman of Haitian descent was charged on July 26 by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for using a “Ponzi-like” scheme to swindle 80 investors out of approximately $900,000, the SEC announced. According to the allegations, Alexandra Robert, 23, of Palm Beach County and two companies...
cw34.com
Man pleads guilty after shooting a Good Samaritan protecting a woman
TEQUESTA, Fla. (CBS12) — A man plead guilty to the shooting of a Good Samaritan who stepped in to protect the suspect's girlfriend. In September of 2019, Tequesta Police say Bryan Bacallao, 30, and his girlfriend were arguing on a residential street in Tequesta, and Bacallao grabbed his girlfriend by the neck, trying to force her to the ground.
Miami Accountants Face Organized Crime Charges After Stealing From Clients
Two Miami accountants face organized crime charges and other federal charges after committing tax fraud. The duo allegedly stole tens of thousands of dollars from clients. Per Miami-Dade police records, Juan Carlos Mendieta, 50, of Miami Gardens and Leandro Machado Gonzalez, 26, operated a tax preparation firm called Famous Accounting, Inc.
tamaractalk.com
Undercover Detectives Catch Teen Prowlers In Tamarac
Undercover detectives in Tamarac caught two teenagers prowling for cars to target in the Sun Vista and Central Parc communities, authorities said. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, detectives spotted three prowlers on Aug. 3 while working to solve a string of recent car burglaries in the area. The...
Second conviction in fatal shooting over stolen bicycle again lands man 35 years in prison
WEST PALM BEACH — A Lantana-area man received a sentence of 35 years in prison Thursday for a fatal shooting he committed a decade ago as a juvenile. A jury in March found Frank Quarles guilty of second-degree murder in the 2012 shooting death of 16-year-old Michael Coogle-Robertson after he had won a new trial following his 2017 conviction.
NBC Miami
Miami Doctor Sentenced in Massive $38 Million Health Care Fraud Scheme
A doctor from Miami will spend the next five years in federal prison for his role in directing a massive $38 million health care fraud scheme. Dr. Armando Valdes was sentenced Wednesday after running a six-year scheme through Gasiel Medical Services Corp., a medical clinic in Miami he owned and operated.
mynews13.com
'Unconscionable': Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren speaks out against DeSantis
TAMPA — About 24 hours after he was suspended as state attorney of the 13th Judicial District, Andrew Warren said he is still exploring his legal options. Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren spoke with reporters Friday morning. He criticized Gov. Ron DeSantis for both the suspension and timing. Warren...
wflx.com
NY woman faces murder charge in South Fla. woman’s death
A New York woman was arrested Wednesday in connection with the killing of a South Florida woman last month. Sakiyna Thompson, 28, of Springfield Gardens, New York, faces a charge of first-degree murder. According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, Thompson played a role in the death of a Tamarac woman...
Murder suspect Aiden Fucci’s lawyer asks to delay trial until next year
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The teen accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey is scheduled to go to trial on Nov. 7. Fifteen-year-old Aiden Fucci, the teen accused of killing 13-year-old Bailey, was back in court today. His lawyer asked for the trial date to be moved to next year.
February fatal crash leads to DUI manslaughter charge for man with long suspended license
ATLANTIS — A Lantana-area man is facing a vehicular homicide charge following his arrest this week in connection to a February crash that killed his passenger. Victor Lopez Rios, 52, was taken into custody Sunday on charges of DUI manslaughter and of driving without a license causing death. He remained in custody at the Palm Beach County Jail on Friday with his bail set at $90,000, jail records show.
POLICE: Delray Beach Woman Flees Crash After Using Marijuana
Mallory Fleming Allegedly Urinates On Self, Gives Witnesses The Finger, Then Makes Race Statement To African American Officer… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Delray Beach resident Mallory Fleming is facing five charges Saturday morning following a hit and run crash in Delray Beach on […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boynton Beach woman arrested on animal cruelty charges
A Boynton Beach woman faces felony animal cruelty charges after her two pit bulls were left outside without food or water, according to police.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Boca; police seek two drivers
BOCA RATON — Police are seeking help finding two drivers believed to have fatally struck a man Wednesday. A 2008-2015 Nissan Rogue SUV and a 2011-2017 Hyundai Veloster hit a man just before 6:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 2300 block of Glades Road, just west of Interstate 95, as the pedestrian crossed the road, Boca Raton police said Friday.
cbs12.com
Over 800 traffic stops, 450 citations written as a result of Operation 'Hot Wheels'
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office announced the results of nine Operation "Hot Wheels" events it conducted in the county. Operation "Hot Wheels" aimed to hold accountable car clubs that would meet and break numerous traffic laws, including racing and reckless driving, per the sheriff's office.
