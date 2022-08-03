ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

US Visa Processing Delays Called Worst Since 9/11

By Aline Barros
Voice of America
 3 days ago
Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. Visitors to the United States, whether for business, education or leisure travel, are facing significant wait times for visas. Some international travelers are waiting six months to a year to schedule a visa interview, State Department data show. VOA’s immigration correspondent Aline Barros reports.
