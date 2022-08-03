One Man Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Morrill in Morrison County

Read on lptv.org
Three Traffic Deaths Reported in Minnesota Since Friday Afternoon
Undated (KROC-AM News) - There have been at least traffic fatalities in Minnesota since Friday. The most recent deadly incident occurred Saturday evening in the Brainerd lakes area. The State Patrol says the victim was a 26-year-old Akeley man who was fatally injured when a Jeep pulled out in front of his motorcycle as he was traveling south on Highway 371 at Nisswa. His name has not been released.
lptv.org
Two-Vehicle Crash On Nature Road In Buckman Township
One man was injured in a two-vehicle collision near Morrill, Minnesota in Buckman Township. The Morrison County Sheriff‘s Office responded to the call and when arriving at the scene they found one vehicle in a ditch. 37-year-old Nathaniel Schanche of Milaca was eastbound on Nature Road near 290th Avenue...
Apple River stabbing victim from Elk River required multiple surgeries
A third victim of the Apple River mass stabbing in Wisconsin has been identified. AJ Martin, identified by his uncle in a GoFundMe campaign, was with friends on the popular tubing river in western Wisconsin when 52-year-old Nicolae Miu allegedly stabbed him in the abdomen amid a violent reaction during a confrontation with a group of tubers.
myklgr.com
Area police officer loses license, is jailed for firing a gun in Granite Falls
A law enforcement officer who served in several southwestern Minnesota departments has lost his license and been sentenced to 15 days in jail for reckless discharge of a firearm in a town. Alex John Schlangen, age 29, of Richmond, served with the Kanabec County and Isanti County Sheriff’s Offices, the Belgrade-Brooten Police Department, and the Upper Sioux Tribal Community Police.
thenewsleaders.com
Guimond podcast reveals alleged abduction attempts
The search for the cause of Joshua Guimond’s baffling disappearance nearly 20 years ago continues via a podcast series of investigations that have revealed accounts of alleged abduction attempts during that same time frame. Guimond, a 20-year-old student and political-science major who hailed from Maple Lake, “vanished” on the...
Minnesota Family Shocked To See Over 100 Random Goats In Their Backyard
For those of us that live in the Northland, we are used to seeing animals everywhere from people's dogs to bears, but goats not so much. Speaking of bears good thing school is out because I saw a huge black bear run across woodland avenue yesterday looking like he was coming from the UMD campus. Yikes!
fox9.com
lptv.org
Essentia Health Holds Job Fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd
No matter where you go today, you will see sign after sign reading “help wanted.” Essentia Health had an open job fair at St. Joseph’s Medical Center on Tuesday in the hopes of employing more residents throughout the Brainerd, Baxter, and Crosslake areas. The job fair was...
lptv.org
Toys For Kids Getting the World Out at Crow Wing County Fair
To help out kids in the southern Brainerd Lakes Region, the Marine Corps League Heartland Detachment started Toys for Kids. The local organization is at the Crow Wing County Fair to call on businesses and the public for donations. The community service project is conducted annually during the Thanksgiving and...
Jury rules that Minnesota pharmacist did not discriminate against woman when he denied her access to morning-after pill
AITKIN COUNTY, Minn. -- A jury in Aitkin County found that a pharmacist did not discriminate against a woman when he refused her request in 2019 to fill a prescription for emergency contraception, citing his beliefs.Andrea Anderson sued the McGregor Thrifty White pharmacy under the Minnesota Human Rights Act after pharmacist and local pastor George Badeaux refused to accommodate her request. She had called her health care provider to ask for a prescription to Ella, an emergency contraceptive tablet, after her primary method of birth control failed. State law prohibits discrimination based on sex, and the lawsuit said - because emergency...
lptv.org
Aitkin Alumni Come to Town for All Class Reunion
Reunions are an ideal chance for classmates to reconnect over a short period of time. But for the city of Aitkin, one class wasn’t enough, as a committee of Aitkin alumni decided to put on an All Class Reunion, welcoming all alumni from the class of 1948 to the class of 2022.
lptv.org
Kids Summer Reading Program in Crosby Caps Off with Carnival
Summer is almost at an end, but that doesn’t mean it can’t go out with a bang. The Jessie F. Hallett Memorial Library in Crosby put on a carnival on Thursday to cap off this year’s Summer Reading Program. Abby Smith, the head librarian said the kids...
