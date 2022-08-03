Read on www.iredellfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont
BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
North Carolina nanny arrested after stealing pills, other valuables, police say
Sarah Seltzer, 33, is facing multiple charges, which include breaking and entering, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny, among others.
Witness says Lowell shooting shook her & entire staff
The multi-vehicle accident occurred at 7:09p on Thursday; Nikki McCaskill was working at a local car dealership.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle
LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman identified as suspect in murder of Charlotte man arrested in Missouri
A 25-year-old woman who has been identified as a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 23-year-old man this April has been arrested in Lee Summit, Missouri, CMPD said.
Man found shot to death in crashed car in Winston-Salem, suspect at-large, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting early Friday morning, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. At 3:36 a.m. on Friday, officers came to the 1300 block of Underwood Avenue after hearing a number of gunshots coming from the area. At the scene, police found a single-vehicle crash nearby at […]
3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
Vehicle crash leads to fatal shooting on Wilkinson Boulevard in Gaston Co.
The collision and shooting happened around 7:00 p.m. on Wilkinson Boulevard near Redbud Drive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBTV
Juvenile named suspect in fatal shooting at Gaston County intersection, police say
LOWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lowell Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that took place at an intersection Thursday evening. The shooting took place around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Redbud Drive and Wilkinson Boulevard. According to the Gaston County Police Department, multiple law enforcement agencies were called...
wufe967.com
North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop
Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff’s office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
WBTV
Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. One killed in University City apartment complex shooting. Updated: 8 hours ago. Anyone with information about this shooting is asked...
Victim’s name released after deadly shooting at busy intersection in Lowell, police say
LOWELL, N.C. — Police released the identity of a victim who died in a shooting at a busy intersection in Lowell Thursday night. Officers swarmed the area of Wilkinson Boulevard and Redbud Drive after police said there was a multi-vehicle crash and shooting. Police were called for a crash...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police: Ice Cream Shop Fire Intentionally Set
GASTONIA, N.C. – After further investigation, police have confirmed the fire that was started at Tony’s Ice cream shop was intentionally set. During the investigation, GPD detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured.
WBTV
Arson of Gastonia favorite Tony’s Ice Cream caught on surveillance camera
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide. It’s not just Mecklenburg County; the state also fined stores in other parts of the WBTV viewing area. Lightning strike believed to have sparked Concord house fire, displacing 3 people. Updated: 7 hours ago. Photos show the home...
WBTV
Tow truck driver investigated by WBTV for years legally labeled habitual felon
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - David Satterfield’s prolific history in Charlotte is unmatched in the towing industry. WBTV has spoken with three different people who have been pepper sprayed by Satterfield, dozens of drivers who say they were illegally towed by him and a handful of truckers who say he’s cost them thousands of dollars.
Suspect arrested in Vegas accused of killing Charlotte man, police say
LAS VEGAS — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said a man accused of killing another man at the end of July is now in custody after being arrested more than 2,200 miles away. CMPD said 31-year-old Terrance Derrell Lee was arrested in Las Vegas on Friday, days after the...
WBTV
Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old at a Monroe park. On July 31, Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found dead of a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park, leading to an investigation. The Monroe Police Department secured warrants on Mekhi Barrino-Straing for...
WBTV
Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
Catawba deputies warn public of jury duty scam
According to the Sheriff's Office, the scam involves callers asking for money on green dot cards.
Fire at Tony’s Ice Cream in Gastonia set deliberately, officials say
Investigators have released new surveillance video from the business and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect.
Comments / 0