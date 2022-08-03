ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troutman, NC

WSOC Charlotte

Police: Person hit, killed while walking in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. — The Belmont Police Department said it is investigating after a vehicle crashed into a person who was walking in the road. The person later died due to their injuries at the hospital. Authorities said the vehicle was traveling south on Park Street in Belmont when it...
BELMONT, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Man Arrested After Shooting Into Occupied Vehicle

LINCOLN COUNTY – A man is arrested after firing a shotgun into an occupied vehicle during a domestic dispute on Thursday. August 4th. Officers responded to a call on Reeps Grove Church Road in Vale NC. Calls reported multiple shots being fired. Upon arrival, witnesses told deputies the suspect, identified as 44-year-old Joshua Hull discharged a shotgun into a vehicle occupied by Elizabeth Bailey.
VALE, NC
FOX8 News

3 hospitalized after T-Bone boat crash on High Rock Lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat T-boned a pontoon boat, tearing it in half, Saturday afternoon at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. Davidson County Rescue Squad Inc. reported being called to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash around 1:22 p.m. Callers advised that a bass boat, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
wufe967.com

North Carolina deputies find $17,460 worth of meth and fentanyl during traffic stop

Law enforcement officials in North Carolina arrested a man who allegedly had $17,460 worth of methamphetamine and fentanyl in the car he was driving. The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office said that Chad Michael Sampson, 27, was arrested on Thursday at 5:45 p.m. during a traffic stop in Rhodhiss, North Carolina. During the stop, according to the sheriff’s office, a Burke County Sheriff’s Office K-9 detected an odor of narcotics, triggering a search of the car.
RHODHISS, NC
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
wccbcharlotte.com

Gastonia Police: Ice Cream Shop Fire Intentionally Set

GASTONIA, N.C. – After further investigation, police have confirmed the fire that was started at Tony’s Ice cream shop was intentionally set. During the investigation, GPD detectives determined that the suspect broke a window to the business, threw a flammable accelerant inside the broken window, and fled the area. An employee of Tony’s Ice Cream who was working inside the business at the time of the arson was not injured.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Three charged in Monroe murder that killed 19-year-old

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three people have been charged in connection with the murder of a 19-year-old at a Monroe park. On July 31, Yusuff Haamid-Sumpter was found dead of a gunshot wound at Dickerson Park, leading to an investigation. The Monroe Police Department secured warrants on Mekhi Barrino-Straing for...
MONROE, NC
WBTV

Baseball bat bashing spree damages dozens of mailboxes in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - On Thursday morning officers with the Salisbury Police Department were busy taking dozens of reports of damaged mailboxes in several areas of the city. According to police, the first calls came in just after 2:00 a.m. A resident of Confederate Avenue called to report that he...
SALISBURY, NC

