Read on www.iredellfreenews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Mecklenburg County plans to buy property in historically Black neighborhood, Pottstown
Mecklenburg County is in the process of purchasing property in Huntersville’s historically Black neighborhood Pottstown. This comes as a relief to residents who worried about a developer’s plan to turn it into a subdivision. Residents had a range of concerns about a proposed subdivision called Valea Village. They...
Manufacturer Eastern Fence to expand Rowan County facility less than two years after entering market
SAILSBURY, N.C. — A New York-based manufacturer that entered the Charlotte region in 2020 is expanding its operations here. Eastern Wholesale Fence LLC announced this week it would invest $10.5 million and add 40 jobs at its new Rowan County facility. The fence products manufacturer announced in October 2020 that it would invest $17.5 million and create 142 jobs at a new facility in Salisbury.
iredellfreenews.com
Tax administrators advise Iredell commissioners not to delay countywide property revaluation
Iredell County Tax Assessor Fran Elliot and Tax Collector Bill Furches advised the Board of Commissioners to stick to the county’s property revaluation schedule despite some residents’ concerns about increased property values leading to a higher property tax bill. North Carolina law requires each county to conduct a...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Corvettes of Statesville cruise-in to benefit Matthew 25 Ministries
Matthew 25 Ministries in Harmony will be the beneficiary of a cruise-in Saturday at Signal Hill Mall. Corvettes of Statesville will hold a cruise-in from 2-6 p.m. Nonperishable canned foods and monetary donations are what the ministry needs most, said Executive Director Mandy Howell. Corvettes of Statesville’s Bucky Edmonds said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iredellfreenews.com
City of Statesville Career Opportunities (August 5)
Applications are being accepted online only. You must apply for open positions online by clicking the link below. For step by step instructions how to apply online, please click HERE. ♦ Airport Groundskeeper – Seasonal Airport. ♦ Airport Line Service Technician (Part-Time) Airport. ♦ Athletic Supervisors (Part-Time) Recreation/Parks. ♦...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Signing Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. ADMIN ASST III-HR (RISK/WELL) SCHOOL HEALTH LIAISON (NOT A COUNTY POSTITION) PROCESSING ASSISTANT IV (ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH DIVISION) Position: 600594. Code: 60015062-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Location: HEALTH DEPARTMENT. Posting End Date: 08/15/2022. Salary: $31,637.51-$49,354.52. $2,500 New Hire Sign on Bonus!. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION...
125-plus acres near Lake Norman targeted for large residential project
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Another site near Lake Norman appears to be targeted for a large residential project. The Mooresville Planning Board is scheduled to continue a public hearing next week for a request by an entity named NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC, town documents state. The group is seeking approval for a planned development zoning district at a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115.
Statesville Record & Landmark
Iredell County collected $151.3 million in taxes in 2021
Iredell County collected more than $151.35 million in taxes in 2021 with $747,919.72 remaining in outstanding taxes according to Bill Furches, the county’s tax collector. Those numbers were announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the Iredell County Board of Commissioners. Furches noted that was up 3.7% from 2022 and was slightly ahead of budgeted tax collections by almost $3.93 million. He noted that collections were 99.51% of property taxes assessed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Board of Elections reports official results from July 26 municipal races
The Iredell County Board of Elections conducted its canvass of the July 26 municipal elections on Friday morning. The board reported the following official results:. Council At-Large (2 seats) √ Kim Wasson: 1,541. √ Steve Johnson: 1,517. James Pressly: 1,512. Recount. In the Statesville Council race, third-place finisher James Pressly...
Statesville Record & Landmark
3 Bedroom Home in Troutman - $2,200
You'll love living in this brand new 2022 home that has never been lived in. Gorgeous 3/2 ranch home that features 1853 sq feet of living space, an open floor plan, gorgeous light LVP flooring, and a dreamy white kitchen with granite, tile backsplash, and ss appliances. It's great for entertaining. Primary bedroom has two huge walk-in closets. Spa like primary bath has granite counters, a linen closet & oversized walk-in tile shower. Split bedroom plan, too. In addition to the bedrooms, this Burton floorplan features a cozy office off of the dining area with French doors for added privacy. Enjoy cool Carolina nights sitting on the back covered porch overlooking the lovely flat backyard. Fantastic Location! Minutes from I-77 at Exit 42 w/ easy access to many cities. Convenient to restaurants, shopping & Lake Norman. No pets and min credit score/income verification required. Everyone over 18 must apply through rent spree. You'll love living here.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Tally of beans tells of coming snowstorms in N.C. mountain community
VALLE CRUCIS, N.C. — It may be August, but for many in the mountains, it's time to think about the winter. They do that by counting the beans. Seth Powell has worked at the Mast General Store for 24 years. "When I was 14, my parents decided I needed...
Mecklenburg County changed COVID bonus policy 2 days before money went out
CHARLOTTE — Over a hundred Mecklenburg County employees were left out of a stimulus-funded COVID-19 bonus, and Channel 9 has learned that county officials added a stipulation to the bonus just days before the money went out. Serena Woods is the Deputy Register of Deeds for Mecklenburg County, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
61 NC stores fined for overcharging customers
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of North Carolina stores, including several in the Charlotte area, were fined by the state over price scanning errors found during inspections that were charging customers too much. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services' Standards Division levied fines to 61 stores from...
Catawba respond to report, investigation surrounding Kings Mountain casino project
A federal investigation into the Catawba Nation’s casino project in Kings Mountain is a standard review of the tribe’s agreements and operations and is not focused on the relatives of politicians receiving money from casino vendors, the Catawba said in a statement. The National Indian Gaming Commission spokesperson...
Residential development with more than 250 homes planned in Mooresville
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — It appears Mooresville is being targeted for yet another large residential project. At its meeting on Monday night, the Mooresville Board of Commissioners was scheduled to hold a public hearing for an annexation and utility extension request from Century Communities Inc. Documents show the request is being made for a nearly 75-acre site off U.S. Highway 21, just north of Mooresville. Century Communities is proposing a project with 252 residential units at the site, according to its application.
focusnewspaper.com
COVID-19 Testing Update For Catawba County
Catawba County Public Health is now also offering free at-home COVID-19 test kits. They are available at the front desk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. These tests add convenience for individuals and families that need testing, but don’t want to go through the testing line or for individuals who need testing on a day when it is not offered in the parking lot outside. Results of these tests are usually available in about 15 minutes.
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville Dollar General fined for excessive price-scanning errors
RALEIGH — The N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division has collected fines from 61 stores in Alamance, Brunswick, Carteret, Catawba, Columbus, Forsyth, Franklin, Granville, Guilford, Harnett, Iredell, Johnston, Jones, Mecklenburg, Moore, Nash, Orange, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Pender, Perquimans, Randolph, Rockingham, Rowan, Scotland, Stanly, Union, Vance, Wake, Watauga, Wayne and Yadkin counties because of excessive price-scanner errors.
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory’s Most Important Election
Last week, an unconventional election took place. Instead of in November, citizens of Hickory cast their vote in July for competitive municipal races. An interesting wrinkle in Hickory’s selection process, but it did not match what was at stake when voters went to the polls on July 6, 1931. In their hands were ballots to determine just how big Hickory was going to be.
VIDEO: Fire breaks out at home after intense lightning storm in Cabarrus County
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — A fire broke out at a Cabarrus County home after an intense lightning storm Thursday night, authorities said. Paul Lof shared video with Channel 9 of the flames shooting through the roof of the house on Fairmead Drive. Cabarrus County emergency communications said the call...
WBTV
Eight Mecklenburg Co. stores among 60+ fined for price-scanning errors statewide
Starting Friday and running through Sunday night, people can shop tax-free in South Carolina. It’s unclear how many Robinhood employees in Charlotte are losing their jobs. ‘Cheers to 27 years’: Popular south Charlotte furniture store closing in 2023. Updated: Aug. 4, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT. The company...
Comments / 0