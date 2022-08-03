Read on www.rideapart.com
Related
RideApart
Yamaha Releases MotoGP Edition Small-Displacement Street Bikes In india
Racing fans, rejoice! The 2022 Yamaha R15 V4 and MT-15 Ver 2.0 in MotoGP Edition have been released in India. Both versions will be offered for sale through Yamaha's nationwide Bluesquare network of dealers. When compared to the standard vehicles, the MotoGP Edition trim raises the aesthetic bar, bringing Yamaha MotoGP liveries to us mere mortals.
RideApart
Kawasaki Poised To Introduce ZX-4R Supersport In 2023
Since Kawasaki unveiled the ZX-25R in June, 2020, small-capacity supersport riders outside Asian markets have been chomping at the bit for the model. Those same fans breathed a sigh of relief when rumors of a potential ZX-4R model surfaced in May, 2021. However, the ZX-4R airwaves went dead for over a year. Now, new information suggests that Kawi could roll out the red carpet for the new green machine in 2023.
RideApart
Indonesian EV Maker Baran Energy Introduces Anubis CruiserCross ADV
The market for electric motorcycles has recently gained a lot of momentum, and manufacturers have been exploring various electric bike categories that go beyond scooters and off-roaders. Following this pattern, the Anubis CruiserCross, an electric ADV with a futuristic appearance, was developed by Indonesian EV manufacturer Baran Energy. The Anubis...
RideApart
A New Large-Displacement V-Twin From Qianjiang Is On The Way
Chinese motorcycle manufacturers have been upping their game as of late, with brands like CFMoto and Benelli making a name for themselves in the global market. The case is no longer true for small displacement commuters, but for premium, performance-oriented models, as well. Bikes like the CFMoto 800MT, which was built around KTM's 790 platform, is a testament to this.
RELATED PEOPLE
MotorAuthority
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 R race car revealed, packs new 4.2-liter flat-6
Porsche has revealed its redesigned 911 GT3 R race car based on the latest 992 generation of the 911. It's priced from $567,210 and can be delivered in time for the 2023 season. Events you'll typically see it in include North America's IMSA series, as well as the global Intercontinental GT Challenge, and endurance races like those held at the Nürburgring.
Rare Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Selling Wednesday on Bring A Trailer
This Iconic sports car is a brutal competitor on the track. 200 is a unique number within the Porsche design and engineering teams when it comes to this particular car for many reasons. The primary factor is that only 200 examples of these track-only racers were ever built. Everything from the ultra-light body to the rigid chassis design is made to reflect the highest pinnacle of performance and power technology. Porsche has been at the top of the competitive automotive circuit seemingly since the introduction of their prized 911. So it makes sense that their modern-day examples would be just as astounding as the earlier models while still dishing out more than their competitors can handle.
RideApart
Take A Look At VinFast's Electric Scooter Lineup In 2022
The electric vehicle world is an interesting place in 2022. As companies race to advance EV technologies, a number of startups have joined the race—particularly on the two-wheeled side. While some have clearly had more success than others, it’s always heartening to see new ideas emerge—even if they don’t completely get it right the first time. You have to crawl before you can walk, right?
MotorAuthority
Rimac Nevera VIN 001 delivered to F1 champion Nico Rosberg
The Rimac Nevera electric hypercar finally entered production in July and the first customer example, the one with a VIN ending in 001, has been delivered to none other than 2016 Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg. The F1 driver turned YouTuber recently visited Rimac's headquarters near Zagreb, Croatia, to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Toyota GR Yaris Platform to Underpin Affordable Mid-Engined Sports Car: Report
There’s hope for a Toyota MR2 revival after all. Toyota is reportedly developing a small, mid-engined sports car that could be cheaper than the 2022 Toyota GR86. Citing Best Car (an often reliable Japanese magazine) Forbes reported this week that Toyota, its subsidiary Daihatsu, and ally Suzuki are teaming up to build a mid-engined sports car. It'll reportedly be based on Toyota's GA-B platform (used in the GR Yaris), and powered by a 998-cc turbo three-cylinder from Suzuki. Rather than the 109 horsepower and 125 pound-feet of torque it makes in the Suzuki Swift, the engine is reportedly expected to make about 150 horsepower. From there, it'll apparently travel to the rear wheels through a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The car may arrive in 2025 with a price in the mid-$20,000s.
RideApart
Indian Motorcycle Sales Director Confirms Electrification Strategy
Very few legacy motorcycle brands have gambled on the premium electric motorcycle market as of yet. However, the tide could soon turn with Triumph recently unveiling its TE-01 prototype and Ducati showcasing its V21L MotoE racer. As more manufacturers continue to develop new technologies and platforms in the EV space, pressure builds on those lagging behind the competition.
RideApart
Alpinestars Introduces New Compass Pro Riding Jeans
Some motorcyclists prefer not to wear motorcycle-specific trousers because they view them as a hassle. Really, it makes sense that riding clothes, particularly big touring and adventure clothes, can be oppressively hot and heavy. However, in a collision, your legs are typically the first part of your body to make contact with the ground or another vehicle. That being said, it's best to always wear full protection.
Watch The New Mercedes-AMG GT On Wet Mountain Roads
Being a car tester sounds like the best job in the world, but it's not always glamorous. Many of those development miles take place at a barren proving grounds or a boring highway, but if you're lucky enough for work for a European automaker, they can sometimes take place on beautiful mountain roads full of switchbacks. The next-generation Mercedes-AMG GT is currently in the development phase and we've already spotted it testing on the Nurburgring and and in cold, icy conditions.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RideApart
Mototrek Shows Adventure Riders How To Negotiate Uphill U-Turns
Advanced off-road maneuvers seem like a daunting task for most novice-to-intermediate adventure riders. Whether faced with deep sand or rock gardens, steep uphill climbs or equally precipitous declines, negotiating highly technical terrain calls for both body and bike control. Professional West 38 Moto instructor Dusty Wessels knows as much, and he takes to the Mototrek YouTube channel to show ADV devotees how to pull off pesky uphill U-turns.
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Coupe Spied, Can’t Hide Performance Upgrades
Not long after Mercedes revealed the all-new GLC crossover, we got our first glimpse of the GLC Coupe. The new GLC-Class will continue offering the fastback-like variant in a variety of flavors, just like the previous-generation model. Two new batches of spy shots capture the regular GLC Coupe and the hotter AMG GLC 63 Coupe variant, which we see for the first time.
Top Speed
Take a Trip Down Memory Lane With this 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL
The E9 series was first launched in 1968 when BMW unveiled the 2800 CS. In 1971, the 2800 CS was replaced by the 3.0 CS and 3.0 CSi, while in 1972, BMW also launched the 3.0 CSL - a homologation special built to make the car eligible for racing in the European Touring Car Championship. BMW built 1,265 3.0 CSL units, with only 429 of them being left-hand drive, but none of them were ever sold in the U.S. Which means chances of actually finding one listed for sale here are very limited. This is why you should take advantage of this chance offering on Bringatrailer: a gold-finished 1972 BMW 3.0 CSL with about 38,000 miles on the odometer and currently listed for $75,000.
Ferrari Prototype Collection Selling at Mecum Monterey
Want to make your collection the talk of the car scene?. Ferraris are utterly amazing vehicles, with a rich racing and competition history to back up the sexy swooping lines of the models. These cars are all made to be works of art, that can track down anything out there. Having a Ferrari is a major bragging right, but if you take it a step further and get a prototype to add to your collection, there’s no one-upping your stable! At the upcoming Mecum auction at Monterey, a collection of Ferrari prototypes will be crossing the auction block, which would you choose?
RideApart
Recall: Harley-Davidson Detachable Tour-Pak Conversion Kits
On July 29, 2022, Harley-Davidson announced a recall for certain Detachable Tour-Pak Luggage Carrier Conversion Kits due to a possible interference issue with a bike's turn signals. The affected units are part number 53000916 and part number 53000917, and the recall affects the units if they're installed on 2014 to 2022 touring and CVO touring motorcycles and number around 2,055 units.
Toyota Supra Drag Races BMW M140i With Same Engine And Power
It's no secret that the current Toyota Supra uses an extensive amount of BMW components, including the powertrain and infotainment system. This video shows how this Japanese sports coupe compares against a BMW M140i, which uses the same engine. Neither of these vehicles is stock. The Supra has a cold-air...
RideApart
French Gear Maker Ixon Introduces T-Rex All-Weather Textile Jacket
Nothing beats a highly breathable jacket in the summer heat to prevent overheating. Nevertheless, even at the height of summer, the weather can occasionally turn bad. I've been caught in the rain far too often without the right rain gear, so I'm all too acquainted with how uncomfortable it is to ride in cold and wet conditions. A new jacket from Ixon looks to be your year-round companion.
New Porsche 911 GT3 RS Coming With Bespoke Pirelli Tires
At this point, it's quite peculiar that the new Porsche 911 GT3 RS hasn't yet had an official unveiling. After all, we've seen so much of the hottest 992-generation 911 already, with Porsche hardly making an effort to conceal its design. Following a recent sighting in California, new pictures of what appears to be an entirely naked GT3 RS have been shared on social media. Besides giving us out best look yet at the RS, the new images have revealed two things we haven't seen before: an unexpected brand of tire and new steering wheel controls not present on other 911s.
Comments / 0