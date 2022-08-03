Read on framinghamsource.com
James E. Hanscom, 86, National Guardsman, Retired Framingham DPW Director
FRAMINGHAM – James E. Hanscom, 86, a longtime resident of Framingham, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Jim joined the National Guard during high school and missed his graduation ceremony when the guard was deployed to Worcester to clean up after the tornado of 1952. He was...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
Harvey L. Daigle, 94
NATICK – Harvey L. Daigle, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday evening July 30, 2022 at Milford Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the late Gertrude B. (Marsan) Daigle for 65 years. Born, raised and educated in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Alphonse and...
Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
Framingham Police Investigating Stolen Bike
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to downtown Framingham for a report of a stolen black bike on Thursday night, August 4. The report was made at 7;38 p.m. at 169 Concord Street according to the public police log. The victim said “his black bicycle was stolen while he...
Pulled Over For Speeding, Police Arrest Framingham Man, 26
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man, 26, after he was pulled over for driving 50 miles per hour in a 30 miles per hour zone on Winter Street in Framingham Thursday morning. Police arrested Andres G. Jaime-Ocampo, 26m of 1059 Waverley Street of Framingham at 10:36 a.m....
PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81
FRAMINGHAM – Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Monday, August 1, 2022 with her family by her side following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Richard F. & Eileen (Byrnes) Cummings. Margaret attended...
Derrick Henry, 59
FRAMINGHAM – Derrick Henry, 59, sadly passed away on July 29, 2022. Derrick was born on September 14, 1962, to Melvyn and Maria Henry in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Framingham, as a young adult and resided there until his untimely passing. He was a talented individual and could...
Christine Roberta Lashus, 75
FRAMINGHAM – We are sad to announce that on July 26, 2022 Christine Roberta Lashus passed on, got her wings, and went to walk with the Angels. She was 75 years old. Born in Connecticut, Christine was the daughter of Frederick and Veronica (Tarasawicz) Robertson. She was a longtime resident of Framingham, Massachusetts.
Framingham State Receives $1.7 Million Grant To Launch Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program at Fuller & Cameron Middle Schools
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University and Framingham Public Schools are preparing. to launch the Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program aimed at guiding applicants. from bilingual and underrepresented backgrounds toward teaching careers at the secondary level. A teacher residency is a hands-on learning experience that embeds a candidate in a...
Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
Framingham Police: Radio Flyer Wagon Reported Stolen, But Later Found
FRAMINGHAM – An individual reported a Radio Flyer wagon stolen at 146 Arthur Street on Tuesday, August 2 just after 11 a.m., according to police. The wagon was later recovered on Bishop Street, said police.
Voices Against Violence Hosting 11th Annual Purple Passion 5K Run/Walk September 17
FRAMINGHAM – Voices Against Violence (VAV), the domestic violence agency and rape crisis center serving 14 communities in the greater Framingham and Marlborough areas of Metro West, will host an in-person and virtual edition of its 11th annual Purple Passion 5K Walk/Run fundraiser. Kick-off ceremonies will begin at 7:30...
Police Arrest & Charge Framingham Woman With Assault & Battery With A Dangerous Weapon
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman, 45, and charged her with assault & battery with a dangerous weapon. Police were called to 208 Waverley Street yesterday, August 4. At 4:22 p.m. police arrested Myrnay Rosario, 45, of Framingham. She was charged with assault & battery with a...
Framingham Police Investigating 2 Vehicle Broken Into on Flanagan Drive
FRAMINGHAM – Two motor vehicles were reported broken into on Flanagan Drive on Monday. August 1, according to Framingham Police. One vehicle was reported broken into at 1:53 p.m. and a second vehicle at 5:25 p.m. Both were near 31 Flanagan Drive, according to the public police log. “Two...
Charlotte E. (Harvill, VanOrden) Burke, 80
Charlotte E. (Harvill, VanOrden) Burke was born in Maryland but was a long time resident of Framingham, and the surrounding communities. She died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer at the age of 80. Charlotte was the beloved daughter to James and Mary Harvill. She was predeceased...
BREAKING: Power Outage Closes Main Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – A power outage has closed the main Framingham Library early today, said Library Director Lena Kilburn. The main Framingham Library on Lexington Street will re-open on Saturday, said the Director. The Christa McAuliffe Library is still open today, August 5, until 5 p.m. The McAuliffe Library is...
0’Gorman Graduates From Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University
MEDFORD Samantha O’Gorman of Natick, recently graduated from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University during its 40th commencement ceremony on May 22. Across all schools at Tufts University, approximately 3,275 undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students were awarded degrees during the university’s annual commencement, which featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.
