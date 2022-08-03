ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey L. Daigle, 94

NATICK – Harvey L. Daigle, age 94, died peacefully on Saturday evening July 30, 2022 at Milford Hospital. He was the devoted husband of the late Gertrude B. (Marsan) Daigle for 65 years. Born, raised and educated in Lawrence, MA, he was the son of the late Alphonse and...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Arrest Ashland Man, 21

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested an Ashland man on Thursday night, after a motor vehicle stop. Police pulled over the vehicle on Second Street in Framingham at 6:09 p.m. on August 4. Arrested was Nikeyel Lugo, 21, of 8 Cirrus Drive of Ashland. He was charged with operating a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Stolen Bike

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police were called to downtown Framingham for a report of a stolen black bike on Thursday night, August 4. The report was made at 7;38 p.m. at 169 Concord Street according to the public police log. The victim said “his black bicycle was stolen while he...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PHOTOS: Framingham Community Corner Visits Anna Murphy Park

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Parks & Recreation held its 3rd community corner Friday, August 5 at Anna Murphy Park in the Coburnville-Tripoli neighborhood. New this year, the Community Corner, offers field games, books, a reading corner, arts and crafts, and a touch-a-truck featuring fire trucks, cruisers, and police motorcycles. The...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81

FRAMINGHAM – Margaret M. (Cummings) Garcia, 81, a lifelong resident of Framingham died Monday, August 1, 2022 with her family by her side following a brave and lengthy battle with cancer. Born in Framingham, she was the daughter of the late Richard F. & Eileen (Byrnes) Cummings. Margaret attended...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Derrick Henry, 59

FRAMINGHAM – Derrick Henry, 59, sadly passed away on July 29, 2022. Derrick was born on September 14, 1962, to Melvyn and Maria Henry in Brooklyn, NY. He moved to Framingham, as a young adult and resided there until his untimely passing. He was a talented individual and could...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Christine Roberta Lashus, 75

FRAMINGHAM – We are sad to announce that on July 26, 2022 Christine Roberta Lashus passed on, got her wings, and went to walk with the Angels. She was 75 years old. Born in Connecticut, Christine was the daughter of Frederick and Veronica (Tarasawicz) Robertson. She was a longtime resident of Framingham, Massachusetts.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham State Receives $1.7 Million Grant To Launch Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program at Fuller & Cameron Middle Schools

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham State University and Framingham Public Schools are preparing. to launch the Framingham Teacher Residency AmeriCorps Program aimed at guiding applicants. from bilingual and underrepresented backgrounds toward teaching careers at the secondary level. A teacher residency is a hands-on learning experience that embeds a candidate in a...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Petrini Wins Case Against City of Worcester & Mass DCR; Town of Holden Awarded $14.6 Million Plus Interest

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham attorney Chris Petrini won his case against the City of Worcester on behalf of the Town of Holden this week. On August 4, 2022, after more than nine years of litigation and an eight-day jury trial, a Worcester Superior Court jury issued a verdict awarding the Town of Holden $14.6 million against the City of Worcester for excessive wastewater transport charges imposed on Holden.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Police Arrest Framingham Woman on Drug Charges

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman yesterday morning on drug charges. Police arrested Shannon Donovan, 42, of 34 Arsenal Road of Framingham at 9:05 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3. She was charged with possession of a Class A drug and possession of a Class B drug. “Officers...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Charlotte E. (Harvill, VanOrden) Burke, 80

Charlotte E. (Harvill, VanOrden) Burke was born in Maryland but was a long time resident of Framingham, and the surrounding communities. She died peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer at the age of 80. Charlotte was the beloved daughter to James and Mary Harvill. She was predeceased...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

BREAKING: Power Outage Closes Main Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – A power outage has closed the main Framingham Library early today, said Library Director Lena Kilburn. The main Framingham Library on Lexington Street will re-open on Saturday, said the Director. The Christa McAuliffe Library is still open today, August 5, until 5 p.m. The McAuliffe Library is...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

0’Gorman Graduates From Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University

MEDFORD Samantha O’Gorman of Natick, recently graduated from Cummings School of Veterinary Medicine at Tufts University during its 40th commencement ceremony on May 22. Across all schools at Tufts University, approximately 3,275 undergraduate, graduate, and professional school students were awarded degrees during the university’s annual commencement, which featured an address by award-winning historian, scholar, and writer Erika Lee.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

