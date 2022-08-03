Iowa OB-GYN education future unclear as abortion training standards change

Over the years as your State Representative, I have been asked a lot of questions and given comments about policy, about singular issues a person is having with a state department or organization, about important issues in the lives of regular NW Iowans. Sometimes I am told I am being too partisan, and we need more bi-partisanship and while I don’t disagree, I must point out that bi-partisanship is a two-way street in which there is give and take. To be honest, our policies, which me as a conservative Republican espouse, work and theirs do not.

