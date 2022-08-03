Iowa OB-GYN education future unclear as abortion training standards change

Read on www.iowa.media
iowa.media
Gov. Reynolds proclaims August ‘Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month’
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation delegating August as Adolescent Immunization Awareness Month. The proclamation states the CDC and Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices recommend “safe and effective” immunizations for kids through 18 years old against “several different vaccine-preventable diseases, including influenza, tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, HPV and meningitis.”
iowa.media
Planned Parenthood, ACLU drop 24-hour abortion waiting period case
Planned Parenthood and the ACLU announced they are dropping their lawsuit challenging Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period for abortions. (Photo by ericsphotography/Getty Images) Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Iowa have decided to drop the lawsuit on Iowa’s 24-hour waiting period law for abortions to focus on fighting more stringent abortion restrictions.
bleedingheartland.com
Tactical retreat on Iowa's abortion waiting period averts strategic loss
The ACLU of Iowa and Planned Parenthood North Central States announced on August 5 that they will not pursue litigation challenging Iowa's mandatory 24-hour waiting period before all abortions. The Iowa Supreme Court allowed that 2020 law to go into effect in June, when a 5-2 majority reversed the court's abortion rights precedent and sent Planned Parenthood's case back to District Court.
Chariton Leader
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Iowa
Compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Iowa using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Des Moines Business Record
Change is in the air for Iowa Public Radio
Myrna Johnson recalls the excitement of returning to her home state more than nine years ago to lead Iowa Public Radio. In many ways, 2022 is proving to be even more exciting for Johnson as IPR’s executive director, as the organization moves into its next 100 years of broadcasting, now as a newly independent nonprofit.
KCRG.com
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Districts across the state are in dire need of more teachers. We’ve been in touch with several districts both large and small regarding teacher retention. Springville had 4 teachers resign, that’s actually down from the year prior when that district saw 6 resignations. Lisbon had...
KBOE Radio
NATIONAL GROUP SUES IOWA DISTRICT OVER ITS POLICY FOR TRANSGENDER STUDENTS
A national parental rights group has filed a lawsuit challenging an eastern Iowa school district’s policy for transgender students. The lawsuit accuses the Linn-Mar School District of allowing children to make “fundamentally important decisions” about their gender identity “without any parental involvement.”. Linn-Mar students in 7th...
iowa.media
Iowa will seek new federal funds for coal mine mitigation
Iowa will apply for up to $6 million of new federal funding to stem the pollution and other safety hazards posed by leftover coal mines in the southeastern part of the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship. The Interior Department invited states this week to...
Iowa schools face lawsuit over 'gender support plans': Activists trying to 'destabilize' families
Iowa schools are allowing children to take part in "gender support plans" without consent from their parents, prompting backlash and a legal action. Parents Defending Education president Nicole Neily explained why the group is suing an Iowa school district for policies allowing students to create "Gender Support Plans" without parental knowledge or consent.
Radio Iowa
Summit has easements for 270 miles of its carbon pipeline in Iowa
Starting today, Summit Carbon Solutions will start providing state regulators with lists of landowners along its proposed pipeline who have not agreed to voluntary easements. Justin Kirchoff, president of Summit Ag Investors, said hundreds of people have signed contracts to let the carbon pipeline run through their property. “We’ve got...
iowa.media
REP. WILLS: Conservative policies work for all Iowans!
Over the years as your State Representative, I have been asked a lot of questions and given comments about policy, about singular issues a person is having with a state department or organization, about important issues in the lives of regular NW Iowans. Sometimes I am told I am being too partisan, and we need more bi-partisanship and while I don’t disagree, I must point out that bi-partisanship is a two-way street in which there is give and take. To be honest, our policies, which me as a conservative Republican espouse, work and theirs do not.
dmcityview.com
What Reynolds said about abortion penalties when she hit the statewide stage
Republicans, with a generational win in hand with the overturning of Roe v. Wade, are looking to ban abortion at the state level across the nation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is consistently at the forefront of that effort. “The Supreme Court’s greatest moments have come when it allows America to...
Iowa Board Of Education Won’t Review West Des Moines School Board Decision
(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Board of Education has decided not to review a decision by the West Des Moines School District to keep a controversial book in a school library. State officials decided the parent challenging the inclusion of the book couldn’t bring that request because her son was no longer attending class at the school when she asked for the review. The book “Gender Queer” will remain in the district’s freshman building library. School officials say it is not required reading and parents can keep their child from having the ability to check it out.
siouxlandnews.com
Politics at the forefront of the Iowa abortion debate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Voters in Kansas struck down an abortion amendment, much like the one that could be on Iowa’s ballot in 2024. The Protect Life Amendment, would change Iowa’s constitution to say, the right to an abortion is not protected. It's already passed through the statehouse once but would need to pass again before heading to the voters.
KCCI.com
Some Iowa hospitals close beds as number of COVID-19 patients decrease
DES MOINES, Iowa — Despite Iowa's increase in COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, health care providers say it's nowhere near as bad as it's been. "Overall, those COVID numbers are down, which has meant there's less demand for beds," said Eric Lothe, the COO of UnityPoint Health-Des Moines. While...
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
How are E15 sales in Iowa this summer?
IOWA, USA — Click here for a list of the cheapest gas prices and locations for central Iowa. Earlier this year, President Biden called on the Environmental Protection Agency to issue emergency waivers for E15 gasoline. The fuel contains up to 15% ethanol and is typically prohibited in the summer months between June 1 and Sept. 15.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
Average Height in Illinois is Taller than Missouri, Iowa = Giants
If you're not tall, you understand the height struggle is real. There's a new 2022 ranking for average height per state and it shows that Illinoisans are taller than Missourians and Iowa is full of giants. Don't blame me for this one. It's Homesnacks fault. Using data from the CDC,...
iowa.media
DNR issues 10 toxic beach warnings for August 5-11
From about Memorial Day through Labor Day, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) conducts weekly monitoring of bacterial pollution in Iowa’s 39 state park beaches. The DNR analyzes water samples from the beaches for certain one-celled microorganisms, known as indicator bacteria, that are visible only under a microscope. High levels of E. coli, a common indicator bacteria, indicate feces is in the water. In Iowa livestock are the most common source of feces in surface waters.
