Newtown, CT

Alex Jones Defamation Trial: Key Takeaways on Sandy Hook, Infowars and More

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Vice

Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial

Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

He squirmed, he sweated and then finally folded: After 10 years of causing 'utter misery' to bereft Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones finally admitted massacre of 20 children was no hoax

Sandy Hooks shooting denier Alex Jones has finally admitted that the most deadly school massacre in American history wasn't a hoax after 10 years of causing victims' parents 'utter misery.'. The InfoWars host squirmed and sweated in his seat at trial after agreeing it was irresponsible of him to declare...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney

Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'

Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Alex Jones Goes Off on His ‘Damn Lawyers’ for Screwing Him Over

The day after Alex Jones learned on the stand that his own defense lawyers had sent a trove of text messages ostensibly proving that he had perjured himself to the opposing counsel in his defamation trial, the conspiracy theorist used his InfoWars platform to express his apparent shock and disappointment.
CELEBRITIES
CBS Minnesota

Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"

Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RadarOnline

Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court

Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution

Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
GEORGIA STATE
