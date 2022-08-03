Alex Jones Defamation Trial: Key Takeaways on Sandy Hook, Infowars and More

Read on www.newsweek.com
Alex Jones Begs Judge Not to Allow ‘White Supremacy’ Evidence at Trial
Alex Jones’ lawyers in the Sandy Hook case have asked a judge not to allow evidence of white supremacy or far-right extremism in the courtroom. Jones, the host of Infowars and a far-right conspiracy theorist, has already lost the defamation lawsuit over his involvement in spreading a conspiracy that painted the parents of children murdered in the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting as “crisis actors,” so the jury trial is set to determine how much he will pay in damages.
He squirmed, he sweated and then finally folded: After 10 years of causing 'utter misery' to bereft Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones finally admitted massacre of 20 children was no hoax
Sandy Hooks shooting denier Alex Jones has finally admitted that the most deadly school massacre in American history wasn't a hoax after 10 years of causing victims' parents 'utter misery.'. The InfoWars host squirmed and sweated in his seat at trial after agreeing it was irresponsible of him to declare...
Alex Jones’ lawyer gives middle finger to Sandy Hook victim’s family’s attorney
Alex Jones’ lawyer gave the middle finger to the plaintiff attorney representing the family of a Sandy Hook victim in court.The founder and host of far-right radio show InfoWars had already been found liable for defamation by the Texas court for claiming the school shooting was a “hoax” to gain “power or money.”The parents of a child who died in the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history were seeking $150m in damages for Jones’ statements regarding the incident.This video shows the heated moment in the courtroom, for which the lawyer, Andino Reynal, later apologised for.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Florida police free pelican trapped in Tampa Bay fishing lineSteve Bannon calls Alex Jones ‘greatest political thinker’ since Founding FathersChris Pincher avoids reporter’s question on Boris Johnson’s downfall
Alex Jones' lawyer – the one who accidentally leaked revealing texts – said Sandy Hook parents deserve just $8 in damages
Kyle Farrar, an attorney who represented the Sandy Hook victim's parents, maintained that the two parents deserved $150 million total in damages.
Infowars Whistleblower: Staff Laughed At Pleas To Stop Pushing Sandy Hook Lies
Jurors watched the deposition of former Infowars editor Rob Jacobson during Alex Jones' Sandy Hook defamation trial.
Alex Jones' ex-wife says he is 'truly mentally ill' in interview following trainwreck $4M defamation case where his lawyers accidentally sent his texts and emails to opposing counsel: Conspiracy theorist says his treatment in court was 'incredibly sick'
Alex Jones' ex-wife claims the conservative conspiracy theorist is 'mentally ill' and needs to be 'protected from himself and others.'. Kelly Nichols, 54, is hopeful the jury returns with a verdict that teaches Jones his 'delusional' behaviors are 'not acceptable.'. Nichols watched Jones apparently perjure himself in Texas court Wednesday...
Daily Beast
Alex Jones Goes Off on His ‘Damn Lawyers’ for Screwing Him Over
The day after Alex Jones learned on the stand that his own defense lawyers had sent a trove of text messages ostensibly proving that he had perjured himself to the opposing counsel in his defamation trial, the conspiracy theorist used his InfoWars platform to express his apparent shock and disappointment.
See Alex Jones' reaction when mom confronts him with the truth about her son
Parents of Sandy Hook victims shared their devastating testimony in a Texas courtroom in one of several defamation cases against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones who also testified. CNN’s Miguel Marquez reports.
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Infowars Sidekick Owen Shroyer Testifies In Alex Jones' Sandy Hook Defamation Trial
Shroyer peddled a false story on Infowars that Neil Heslin didn't hold his dead child after the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary.
Texas Official Admits Beloved Black Principal Was Fired for Being Against Racism
A member of a school board in Texas has said the quiet part out loud, admitting that a beloved Black high school principal who shared his stance on racism in the wake of George Floyd’s death was pushed out of the job for being a “total activist.”. Dr....
Convicted US Capitol rioter's son says he 'absolutely' agrees with father's sentence
The son of Guy Reffitt, the first US Capitol riot defendant to go to trial rather than take a plea agreement, said his father "absolutely" deserves the 87-month prison sentence that was handed down Monday.
Mom of Sandy Hook victim confronts Alex Jones: "My son existed"
Scarlett Lewis' 6-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting. For years, she and her husband have faced harassment from people believing that her child's death was staged – but on Tuesday, she had the chance to confront the man who's been at the helm of propagating such falsehoods.Lewis took the witness stand in the defamation trial against conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his media company for his repeated claims that the Sandy Hook massacre was "staged." Lewis and her husband, Neil Heslin, are seeking at least $150 million in damages,...
Alex Jones' Ex-Wife Slams 'InfoWars' Host As 'Mentally Ill & Delusional' Hours Before He Was Ordered To Pay $4.1 Million In Court
Kelly Jones, the former wife of conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, claimed her ex-husband has a ruthless disregard for the truth as his two-week defamation trial came to a close."Alex is truly mentally ill. To me, he should be protected from himself and others," the activist alleged during an explosive interview on Thursday.Radar has discovered that Kelly made the bombshell remarks about her ex just before a jury determined the InfoWars host must pay at least $4.1 million to the parents of a 6-year-old Sandy Hook victim over his claims the tragedy was nothing more than an elaborate hoax.Jurors returned on...
Alex Jones said he would prove he is truly sorry to Sandy Hook parents by inviting them on Infowars
In court, Alex Jones made a bizarre invitation to Sandy Hook parents, by inviting them onto Infowars — the show where he defamed them.
Alex Jones' lawyer apologizes after heated courtroom spat and flipping bird to plaintiff attorney in Sandy Hook defamation trial
"I apologize for yesterday's outburst," Jones' defense attorney, F. Andino Reynal, told a Texas court on Thursday. "It wasn't appropriate."
Jason Isbell Says Texas Governor Greg Abbott is “Very Clearly Lying” and “Should Not Be in a Position of Power”
In the wake of new footage from the day of the Uvalde shooting on May 24, Jason Isbell has some choice words for Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Said the Alabama-born Isbell on Twitter on Tuesday night (July 12), sharing a video of Abbott, “This man is very clearly lying and he should not be in a position of power.”
Alex Jones Gloats About Bankruptcy Plot To Tie Up Sandy Hook Damages 'For Years'
He bashes "kangaroo court" on his podcast, aims to stiff Sandy Hook families who've been targeted with threats by his followers.
11 pro-Trump 'fake electors' in Georgia gave interviews for an investigation before realizing they were the targets of the prosecution
Georgia prosecutors are looking into whether Donald Trump interfered in the state's 2020 election. On Tuesday, prosecutors said 16 "fake elector" Republicans are targets in their investigation. Eleven of the electors allege they were told they'd be witnesses, so they gave voluntary interviews. Georgia prosecutors investigating whether former President Donald...
Reporter shares Alex Jones' response to defamation verdict
Right-wing talk show host Alex Jones will have to pay the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim a little more than $4 million in compensatory damages, a jury decided. CNN’s Drew Griffin reports on how Jones responded later on Infowars.
