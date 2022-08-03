US Rep. Burgess ‘heartbroken’ after death of former staffer Emma Thomson in Indiana crash

Buy Now The U.S. Capitol in Washington. Sean McCrory/DRC file photo

Emma Thomson, former communications director for U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, was among those who died in a Wednesday car crash that also killed U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, R-Ind.

Thomson, 28, was Walorski’s communications director. According to The Washington Post, a vehicle crossed the center line on a highway in Elkhart County, Indiana, and collided head-on with the SUV in which Walorski was riding. Walorksi, Thomson and another staffer died in the crash, as did the driver of the other vehicle.