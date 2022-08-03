A 'Bridgerton' Ball Is Coming To Toronto & You'll Feel Like You're Actually In The Show

Read on www.narcity.com
'Pretty Little Liars' Star Shay Mitchell Was Just In Toronto & It Looked Like A Vibe (VIDEO)
If you went to Caribana this past weekend in Toronto, you might have bumped into Shay Mitchell. The Pretty Little Liars and You star was in the 6ix last weekend, and on August 3, she shared a TikTok of all of the shenanigans that she got up to when she came back home (after all, she is from the GTA).
This Magical Suspension Bridge In Vancouver Is In A Lush Forest & It's Free To Visit
There is a park in Vancouver that has an enchanting suspension bridge and believe it or not, it's completely free to visit any day of the week. The Lynn Canyon Suspension Bridge at Lynn Canyon Park is a place that you'll be adding to your bucket list in no time after you see just how truly magical it looks.
You Can Pick Your Own Peaches At This Orchard Near Toronto & It Has Apples In The Fall
It's peach season in Ontario and you may have noticed more peach-flavoured treats popping up at local bakeries or home-grown fruit at the grocery store. If you love this sweet fruit, you can visit Parkway Orchards in Ontario and pick your own peaches. It's open now so if you're in the Niagara region you can visit the orchard this weekend to pick fruit right off the trees.
'The Vampire Diaries' Stars Have A Bourbon Brand & It's Coming To BC
The Vampire Diaries stars Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley are bringing their bourbon brand to Canada and you'll be able to purchase it in B.C. Brother's Bond Bourbon will be released at BC Liquor on August 5, so if you're a huge fan of the popular series that ended in 2017, or just really love bourbon, you'll want to run to the stores.
A Lotto 6/49 Winner In BC Bought Her Ticket On A Whim & Was 'In Shock' When She Actually Won
A lotto winner in B.C. has the person next to her in line at a grocery store to thank for her big win, in the February 19, Lotto 6/49 draw. The lucky lottery winner decided to buy her ticket on a whim, after seeing a fellow shopper purchase one first. Thanks to the last-minute decision, Renee Derhousoff took home $500,000 from the Lotto 6/49.
Simu Liu Shared 'The Greatest Moment' Of His Life & Immediately Apologized To His Mom (PHOTO)
From being an actual Marvel superhero to hosting Saturday Night Live, Simu Liu has accomplished some pretty impressive things during his career, but he recently had a standout moment. On Wednesday, August 3, the Canadian celeb posted a pic to his Twitter of himself with none other than Brad Pitt.
Porter Airlines Is Having A Massive Sale & You Can Save 25% Off On Flights
If you're looking to plan a getaway for the end of summer or a 2022 winter escape, you may want to check out the Porter Airlines sale. Porter Airlines has extended their 25% off sale until August 7, which means you may be able to book that round trip you've been drooling over for a quarter of the price with the code RHE466.
This 1-Km Trail Near Toronto Takes You On A Golden Journey Through Thousands Of Sunflowers
You can get lost in a golden wonderland at this stunning spot near Toronto. The Sunflower Farm has a one-kilometre trail through a forest of blooms, and it will immerse you in endless fields of sunshine. Located in Beaverton, about an hour outside of Toronto, the scenic farm boasts 20...
This Massive Bonfire Is Just Outside Toronto & You Can Eat S'mores While Sipping Hard Cider
The farm's "Backyard Bonfires" run every Saturday and Sunday until September 30, 2022, from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m., and coincide with the farm's "Summer Music Nights." Guests can relax around the roaring fire pit in a Muskoka chair or head over to see live music as they please, which depending on the night, sometimes even includes dance lessons!
An Air Canada Express Flight Had To Go Back To Pearson Airport After Its Windshield Cracked
An Air Canada Express flight literally took an unexpected turn earlier this week. On Tuesday, August 2, just a few minutes after 9 a.m., flight AC8745 had flown out of Toronto Pearson Airport and was making its way for Charlotte, North Carolina. on FlightAware, a website that provides real-time flight...
