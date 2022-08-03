Recovery efforts continue in Evansville after Monday night's storm

Read on www.wevv.com
Power restored for some residents after nearly 72 hours
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Imagine being without power for nearly three full days, close to 72 hours. That was the reality this week for several Evansville residents in neighborhoods near Bellemeade Avenue. Now, imagine you are without power for nearly three days and you are dealing with a Covid diagnosis. That is what Evansville resident […]
Flash flooding reported in Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO, Ky (WEHT) – There are reports of flash flooding Friday morning in Muhlenberg County. Dispatchers say there is currently some flooding along Broad Street, Center Street and Front Street in Central City. Earlier, crews closed part of South Second Street in Central City due to high water. We’re told that water has since […]
Power restored to all CenterPoint Energy customers following severe weather
Officials with CenterPoint Energy say power has now been restored to all customers in the Evansville area following Monday night's severe weather. As of 10 p.m. Thursday night, CenterPoint said that power had been restored to all customers affected by the storms. While CenterPoint says that nearly 48,000 customers in...
Tree limb drop-off site established for Evansville residents after storm
City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have set up a tree limb drop-off site for local residents cleaning up from the recent storms in the area. The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the designated drop-off site is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot. The parks departments says that the...
Evansville homes and businesses still without power following storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Christian Life Center takes on a variety of roles for the north side of Evansville. According to their CEO, Gina Gibson, one of the roles they’re most proud of involves feeding the community. “We have a food co-op that serves some of our...
CenterPoint update says outages could last until Friday
CenterPoint Energy has issued an update on restoration efforts after a severe storm hit the Evansville area leaving many without power.
Crews install lights underneath Lloyd Expressway in downtown Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The entryway to downtown Evansville is becoming a little brighter. The Downtown Evansville Economic Improvement District has installed new lights under the Lloyd Expressway at the Main Street intersection. This is a demonstration of what will become the future of all the underpasses in the city.
Heavy rain impacts harvest for area farmers
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Delayed production and damaged crops, it’s the reality some farmers in the Wabash Valley are facing after a week of heavy rain. In Crawford County, workers are working around the clock harvesting watermelons. But, recent rain has made the task more difficult. “We...
Massive fire breaks out in Ohio County Thursday morning
Multiple fire departments have responded to a massive fire in Ohio County, Kentucky Thursday morning. Ohio County Dispatch confirms that the call came in for a fire along Liberty Street at 5:43AM. The scene is still active and emergency crews are asking folks to avoid the area as they deal...
More stores are expected to come to Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Developers celebrated the official groundbreaking for a new retail space along Burkhardt Road on the city’s eastside today. The space, known as Louis Pointe, will be part of Promenade Evansville near the intersection of Burkhardt and Oak Grove Road. Project leaders say they’re very excited to get started. “It is an […]
Downtown Terminal Closed During YMCA Races
The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System (METS) will close the Downtown Terminal Saturday, August 6, 2022, from 7 to 11 a.m. during the YMCA 5K/10K races. METS will use the sidewalks at Morton and Sycamore as a Transfer Point until the event is complete.
Crews called to house fire in Hartford
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hartford Fire Department tell us they were called to a house fire Thursday morning. That’s on Liberty Street behind the Community Center. They say no one lives there. Dispatch tells us that call came in around 5:30. We’re told crews are still...
Water smelling weird? EWSU getting disinfectant change
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) has announced some water changes. EWSU says it changes the disinfectant used in the water treatment process twice a year from chloramine to free chlorine. The next switch starts August 15. Free chlorine may have a slight chemical odor similar to a swimming pool but […]
Evansville Motel Catches Fire Overnight
Evansville firefighters were called to the Arrowhead Motel on Fares Avenue about 1 o’clock this morning. There as a report indicating a guest smelled smoke in one of the rooms. Fire investigators learned two rooms were involved, though no cause was discussed. Guests in the affected rooms were given...
German festival in Jasper this weekend
It’s a weekend full of festivals in southern Indiana. Here in Vincennes is the annual Knox County Chamber of Commerce Watermelon Festival and the 137th annual Old Settler’s Days is happening in Odon in Daviess County. Another big event is the annual Strassenfest in downtown Jasper. Spokesperson Kelsie...
This Weekend: Aug. 4-7
What’s back-to-school time without a season-ending party? Find both — and more — this weekend in the River City. 11 a.m. Aug. 4-6 Germania Maennerchor, 916 N. Fulton Ave. Slide into your dirndl or lederhosen for the 60th annual German heritage festival. Enjoy authentic German food and...
Madisonville Fire Department celebrates promotions
The Madisonville Fire Department has a reason to celebrate.
Warrick County officials looking for person who dumped a dog
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Warrick County Animal Control needs your help in identifying someone officials say dumped a dog. Officials with the facility say the woman dumped a puppy on the morning of August 5. Officials would like to remind people that it is illegal to dump animals. Please call WCAC at 812-897-6107 if […]
Last Minute Summer Fun in Knox County
The Downtown Riverwalk, playgrounds, and museums are all great places for some last-minute fun! We’ve got everything you need and more to soak up those last rays of sunshine & have a day filled with fun for your family before the summer is over!. Enjoy the Downtown Riverwalk. If...
Owensboro residents feeling crime concerns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT)- Parents across the country generally want the same things for their kids: good schools, opportunities to grow, and safe communities. However, people in some Owensboro neighborhoods say it’s becoming harder and harder to keep their kids safe amid a rise in violent crime. On Wednesday, the...
