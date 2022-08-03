ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palisades Park, NJ

boozyburbs.com

Specialty Coffee Shop is Coming to Hackensack

According to signs up on Main Street, Hackensack will be the home of a new cafe sometime later this year. Iconic Coffee promises to be a specialty coffee shop according to their social media. There’s no info on the menu and what roaster they will be using. And no...
HACKENSACK, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Cuban Coffee Shop is Expanding into Bergen County

Cortaditos, a Cuban coffee shop and eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. They offer a menu (View Menu) sandwiches, empanadas, pastries, pastelitos, coffees, teas, juices and more. This will be their second location, with the first being located in Union City. There’s no opening date mentioned, but the shop...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
City
Palisades Park, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Magic Vibes is Coming to East Rutherford

Magic Vibes, a new eatery, is coming soon to East Rutherford. It’s going to be serving healthy shakes, coffee and energizing teas, protein snacks, protein donuts and protein waffles. It’s expected to open on August 22nd. Magic Vibes. 138 Park Avenue. East Rutherford, NJ. [photo source: Magic Vibes]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

Franklin, luxury rental community in Franklin Lakes, launches leasing (SLIDESHOW)

The Franklin, a new luxury rental building in Bergen County, has officially launched leasing in the tree-lined borough of Franklin Lakes. Developed by Adoni Property Group, which tapped Manhattan-based the Marketing Directors as its exclusive marketing and leasing agent, the Franklin offers a mix of floorplans ranging from one-bedroom to two-bedroom duplexes in a distinctive, four-story building.
FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ
Robb Report

The New Luxury Senior Living Community in Manhattan Is Like Living in a 5-Star Hotel

Click here to read the full article. Senior living homes are known for being stale and uncomfortable, but several developers and designers are working together to elevate senior living communities for those accustomed to a certain lifestyle. The Apsley is the latest luxury senior living development in Manhattan that appeals to individuals who don’t want to compromise on a luxury lifestyle as they age. It also ensures family members that their loved ones are receiving the best-in-class care. Developed by Hines, Welltower and Sunrise Senior Living, The Apsley is the team’s second luxury senior community in Manhattan, following their first project...
MANHATTAN, NY
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Food Drink#New Korean#Korean Bbq
biteofthebest.com

Food Tour of Arthur Avenue, The Bronx with Susan Birnbaum

The first stop on our tour was for Albanian spinach burek (byrek, burek, börek), the classic Albanian stuffed fillo at Tony & Tina’s Pizzeria, 2483 Arthur Ave, 718.733.8094. We spent lots of time with Dave at Mike’s Deli inside the Arthur Avenue Retail Market, 2344 Arthur Ave, 718.295.5033,...
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

A longstanding Sam Ash store in N.J. has shuttered

A longstanding New Jersey music shop recently closed its doors. Sam Ash of Paramus shuttered on July 20, according to NorthJersey.com. It was located at 50 Route 4. The store had been open for about 50 years, according to NorthJersey.com, and signage already has been removed in anticipation of a demolition.
PARAMUS, NJ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
travellemming.com

15 Best New York City Neighborhoods (in 2022)

Curious about the best New York neighborhoods? NYC neighborhoods are geographically close to each other but still very distinct. It’s one of the things that makes New York City unlike anywhere else on the planet. Of course, finding the perfect neighborhood for you depends on what exactly you’re looking...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

4th annual Hudson River SEAL Team Swim set for Saturday

NEWARK, N.J. - Members of the military, law enforcement and the general public will jump into the Hudson River Saturday, all for a great cause. As CBS2's John Elliott reports, the Hudson River SEAL Team Swim starts with 100 pushups and 22 pullups, then a flag run through Liberty State Park. Then a swim to Liberty Island and another round of pushups and pullups. Then a swim to Ellis Island, more pushups and pullups, then a swim to Battery Park, a final round of pushups and pullups, a flag run to Liberty Park and a closing ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial. It's...
NEWARK, NJ
Herald Community Newspapers

Hildebrandt’s doors stay open, thanks to Sea Cliff resident

Hildebrandt’s, a classic 1920s- style soda, ice cream and candy shop and restaurant and an icon of Williston Park and Long Island, nearly closed its doors due to rising rents. Thanks to the efforts of Sea Cliff resident Stephen Singer and his cousin Randy Sarf of Great Neck, the iconic restaurant will continue to serve Long Island residents for at least another decade.
SEA CLIFF, NY
Daily Voice

Fire At Lodi Auto Body Shop Quickly Doused

An early Friday evening fire damaged a Lodi auto body shop. The blaze ignited at Speed Auto Body on Rennie Place off Union Street shortly after the shop closed at 5 p.m. It quickly went to two alarms, but firefighters had it knocked down in a little over 20 minutes, preventing further damage. The fire was officially declared under control about an hour after the call came in.
LODI, NJ

