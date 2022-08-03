Envigo breeding facility beagles adjusting to new homes in Roanoke

Read on www.nbc12.com
Dr. Pepper Park at the Bridges announces August scheduleCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Karen Parsons from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air made a stop at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E Preston
Wrestling Legend Arn Anderson was at Big Lick Comic-ConCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Actress Jen Lilley assists local organizations to obtain 200 backpacks for Roanoke foster childrenCheryl E PrestonRoanoke County, VA
AEP warns of a possible rise in the Roanoke River and New RiverCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke shelters are full, adoption event Saturday to avoid heartbreaking decisions
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — Angels of Assisi and the Regional Center for Animals Care and Protection (RCACP) are holding adoption events Saturday to avoid facing heart-wrenching decisions. On Saturday, Aug. 6 Angels of Assisi and the RCACP will be holding a dual adoption event from 1 p.m. to 5...
NBC12
31st Down Home Family Reunion in Abner Clay Park Aug. 20
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Elegba Folklore Society is hosting the 31st Down Home Family Reunion: A Celebration of African American Folklife. The festival connects different aspects of West African cultural traditions with African Americans and shows West African culture’s influence on the American South. Audiences will be exposed to the artistic expressions of African world cultures in a lively, colorful and informative celebration.
WSET
2 men and a pet rescued from Danville river
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — After a boat lost power on a Danville river, the Danville Fire Department was called to Angler's Park for a water rescue. Early Sunday morning, the department responded to a report of two fishermen drifting down the river. The department said witnesses stated that people...
WDBJ7.com
Bedford County Animal Shelter receives 50 cats after owner is evicted
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Bedford County Animal Shelter has received 50 cats from a person who was evicted. The animal shelter was already at capacity and code red before the cats arrived. Right now, they say they have around 80 cats but only have room for 35. Friends of...
WSLS
Lynchburg barbershop offers support to struggling families
LYNCHBURG, Va. – When Ted & Ted’s Barber Shoppe opened in Lynchburg five years ago, Ted Jennings Sr. said the goal was to provide barbers with a space to give a clean cut and get a clean start on life. “Some of them have been in trouble, locked...
WDBJ7.com
Joe Goodpies in Vinton shuts its doors
VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - A Vinton brick-oven pizzeria is closed as of Saturday. WDBJ7 received numerous reports and paid a visit to the former site of Joe Goodpies in Vinton, only to be met with a sign on the door announcing Saturday as its last day of business. Per the...
WSLS
Jr. K is looking for a family that can play with him for the rest of his dog days
ROANOKE, Va. – Maybe your kid needs a playmate, or maybe you need someone to keep up with you on your runs – either way, Jr. K might just be a perfect fit in your fun family. This energetic 5-year-old Pitbull mix is neutered and looking for a...
Two fishermen, dog rescued in Danville after boat loses power
DANVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — A water rescue was completed in Danville Sunday morning after a boat lost power overnight near Angler’s Park. At 2:54 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 7, Danville Fire Department was dispatched to Angler’s Park at 450 Northside Drive for reports of a boat drifting down the river that had lost power. Nearby […]
WSLS
Clear the shelters: Montgomery County Animal Services looking for families to adopt fur friends
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Meet Rosie! Montgomery County Animal Services said she loves to relax on the couch and is perfect for anyone looking for a relaxed dog around the house. Rosie prefers being the only fur baby in the home is also better with older kids and prefers...
wfxrtv.com
‘CODE RED’: Bedford Co. Animal Shelter holding adoption events to free up space
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — An ‘SOS’ has been issued on behalf of the Bedford County Animal Shelter, which is overflowing with so many furry friends — especially after taking in dozens of felines whose owner was evicted — that it needs the community’s help to avoid heart-wrenching decisions.
travelnowsmart.com
Charlottesville, VA: 20 Top Brunch Places
Charlottesville is an area where Brunch is taken seriously. It’s house to several historical locations and also distinguished universities. It can not lack basics for visitors, trainees, or specialists so there are several morning meal, breakfast as well as lunch choices. No issue the facility– laid-back delicatessens, pastry shop,...
CDC Map: Masks urged for 65 Virginia localities, Metro Richmond
Universal masking is now recommended for 65 localities in Virginia, and that once again includes parts of Metro Richmond, according to the COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
WSLS
Rescued beagles arrive at Lynchburg Humane Society
LYNCHBURG, Va. – After a company was shut down for dozens of animal welfare violations, thousands of animals were sent to shelters across the nation – over 4,000 beagles that were bred for scientific experiments at the facility were in need of forever homes. Now, area shelters are...
WSLS
Steppin’ Out, Botetourt County Fair and more news happening today
Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. Over the Edge with EDCM will host a rappelling event in downtown Roanoke today and tomorrow. All money raised from the event will go directly toward the construction of a medical clinic in the community of Brisas Del Mar. It starts at 9 a.m. at the Higher Education Center at 108 N. Jefferson Street.
WSLS
Roam NRV bikes are abandoned after company silently ceases operations
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Thousands of college students and cyclists around Montgomery County took advantage of a local bike share program, but after four years, the operating company bolted from the program leaving Blacksburg with more questions than answers. Normally, you can pedal to the metal on one of the...
wfxrtv.com
Employees left jobless after sudden closure of Joe Goodpies in Vinton
VINTON, Va. (WFXR) -Popular pizza place, Joe Goodpies in Vinyard Station was always full on a Friday night. That’s what people stopping by said as they read a notice on the door saying the restaurant would not be reopening for business. A sign on the door Friday said that...
WSET
2 dogs rescued after being trapped in a fire at a Nelson Co. home
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — After a fire at a home in Nelson County, two dogs are expected to recover after being trapped inside. The Nelson County Sheriff's Office said they were called to a fire at a home in Schuyler on Saturday. They said the house had people...
WDBJ7.com
Roanoke celebrates ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke’s ‘Street Scape’ project on Melrose Avenue is now complete. Mayor Lea hosted a ribbon cutting Friday morning to celebrate. The $1.85 million project began seven years ago, and has improved the sidewalks and roadways from 22nd to 24th street. A man who’s...
WSLS
Memorial golf outing held in memory of little girl
ROANOKE, Va. – A life-saving legacy: the inaugural Layla Jo Walters Golf Outing teed off on Friday at the Blue Hills Gold Club in Roanoke. The fundraiser was held in honor of a baby who had a congenital heart defect and died in 2019. Matt and Kristen Walters have...
NBC 29 News
Orange Co. Pitbull on the road to recovery after found abandoned
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A dog found abandoned on the road is now in the care of the Orange County Animal Shelter. Maggie, a Pitbull, was found Friday, July 29, in Barboursville. She currently weighs about 27 pounds, nearly half of what is considered healthy. “Maggie was a stray...
