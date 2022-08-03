Read on www.amarillopioneer.com
Related
kgncnewsnow.com
The Hunt Is On For Suspects In Two Armed Robberies
Amarillo Police are searching for the suspect involved in two separate robberies at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard this week. The crimes happened between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in the area of Amarillo Boulevard East and North Grand Street. The suspect is described as being 5-foot-6,...
Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police continue looking for suspect in robberies along Amarillo Boulevard East
VIDEO: Amarillo Zoo celebrating International Cat Day with activities this weekend. Morning showers and storms are dissipating as of the mid-morning hours, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s again today. Updated: 17 hours ago. VIDEO: Officials: Friona woman charged with federal crime after holding...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFDA
Town of Vincent's final police officer resigns
VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
adastraradio.com
Fatality Accident: Vehicle Collides with Bicycle Thursday Evening in Hutchinson
HUTCHINSON – On Thursday, August 4th at approximately 8:15 PM officers of the Hutchinson Police Department responded to the intersection of 10th Avenue and Severance Street for an injury accident involving a vehicle and bicyclist. A Hyundai Tucson operated by Laurie Hinderliter, WF/56, Hutchinson was south bound on Severance...
kgncnewsnow.com
Early Morning Amarillo House Fire
An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
Amarillo Insurance Agency Robbery Bonanza. Bank Robbery Next?
They say everything in life is a gateway to something else. Having a few drinks after work every day is a gateway to alcoholism. Playing cards online is a gateway to gambling addiction. So on and so forth, right?. So does that mean robbing insurance agencies at gunpoint is the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
Friona woman charged for allegedly holding immigrants hostage
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has been charged in Amarillo Federal Court, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that she held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 30-year-old […]
Two of the Most Notorious Killers in Amarillo History Shared a Jail Cell
My grandma used to always tell me, You'd be surprised by what people forget. I was reminded of this recently when I came across something in an old newspaper article that made my jaw drop. Amarillo has had its fair share of notable crimes that have gone down in the...
The Disturbing Disappearance of Steven Koecher from Amarillo, Texas
His name is Steven Koecher, he was a graduate of Amarillo High School in Texas back in 1998. Though when Steven went missing he was living in Utah. He was actively looking for work and had made a trip to Henderson, Nevada on December 13, 2009. His family thought he might be job hunting so he could make his rent.
Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Borger man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth distribution
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court, a Borger man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being federally charged with methamphetamine distribution in December. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was federally charged in December with distribution and possession with intent to distribute […]
abc7amarillo.com
Potter County Sheriff's Office looking for 15-year-old boy missing since his birthday
POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — The Potter County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 15-year-old boy who went missing on his birthday. Jadyn Gonzales was last seen by his father and stepmother at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. According to the sheriff's office, the father said he believes Jadyn may be...
kgncnewsnow.com
Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County
Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
Amarillo ISD hosts Stuff the Bus, provides school supplies to kids
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) announced a “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies event, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walmart Supercenters on Coulter, Grand, Georgia, and Tascosa Road will be accepting donated school supplies for students as the 2022-2023 school year is right […]
‘Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament, School supply drive’ on Sunday
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saturday, officials from BHE Ent. announced the “4th Annual Back to School Barrio Bash Horseshoe Tournament & School supply drive”. The event is from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on August 7 at El Alamo Park. According to a BHE Ent. flyer, the community is welcome to attend. Kids have a […]
101.9 The Bull
Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses
I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job, Demand Better Pay
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. UPDATE: August 4, 2022, 1:47 pm. Borger ISD Administrators...
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
Comments / 0