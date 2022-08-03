ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Comments / 0

Related
kgncnewsnow.com

The Hunt Is On For Suspects In Two Armed Robberies

Amarillo Police are searching for the suspect involved in two separate robberies at businesses along Amarillo Boulevard this week. The crimes happened between 10:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2 in the area of Amarillo Boulevard East and North Grand Street. The suspect is described as being 5-foot-6,...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Amarillo, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Amarillo, TX
KFDA

Town of Vincent's final police officer resigns

VIDEO: GOOD NEWS: Local project helps refugees in Amarillo. VIDEO: ‘Just showing that we appreciate them’: Beta Sigma Phi honors first responders in sweetest way. VIDEO: Golden Spread Farmers Market hosts grand opening tomorrow. Updated: Aug. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT. Amarillo Salvation Army hires two Majors.
kgncnewsnow.com

Early Morning Amarillo House Fire

An early morning house fiore at 12th and Washington near Ellwood Park had Amarillo Firefighters scrambling. Firefighters rolled up on the blaze at 5;30 a.m.and found visible flames coming from the vacant house. Six units were called to the scene and the blaze was under control by 5:50 a.m. No...
AMARILLO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Amarillo Police
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Friona woman charged for allegedly holding immigrants hostage

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A Friona woman has been charged in Amarillo Federal Court, according to officials with the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas, alleging that she held 17 undocumented immigrants hostage in her home. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Texas, 30-year-old […]
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect arrested in connection to Saturday murder

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the Amarillo Police Department, a suspect connected to the death of 65-year-old Carlos Montenegro was arrested over the weekend. The police department detailed that Jesus Manuel Hernandez, Jr., was found by officers on Saturday in an apartment in the 1600 block of Dale Street. He was arrested on a murder […]
AMARILLO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Borger man sentenced to 20 years in federal prison for meth distribution

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents recently filed in Amarillo Federal Court, a Borger man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being federally charged with methamphetamine distribution in December. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Jesus Adrian Quinonez was federally charged in December with distribution and possession with intent to distribute […]
BORGER, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Two People Killed In Car Wreck In Dallam County

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. Two people are dead following a tractor-trailer, pick up truck crash in Dallam County, Saturday night, July 30th. Department of Public Safety officers say 60-year-old Martin Estrada Cortez of Mexico was traveling on U.S 54, when a pickup truck driven by Blas Maldonaldo Arreola of Perryton crossed over the center into oncoming traffic and crashed into the semi, sending it into a utility pole.
DALLAM COUNTY, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Amarillo ISD hosts Stuff the Bus, provides school supplies to kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Independent School District (ISD) announced a “Stuff the Bus” with school supplies event, which is set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The Walmart Supercenters on Coulter, Grand, Georgia, and Tascosa Road will be accepting donated school supplies for students as the 2022-2023 school year is right […]
101.9 The Bull

Amarillo is Growing and East Amarillo is Getting New Businesses

I love seeing growth in Amarillo. Many people think that the only growth happening in Amarillo is in the Southwest, but that's not the case. Amarillo is growing everywhere!. Amarillo is seeing lots of new growth to the east. In fact, the I-40 and Grand area have a new Ross...

Comments / 0

Community Policy