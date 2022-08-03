2nd day of testimony on SC death penalty centers on whether executed feel pain

Read on www.postandcourier.com
Editorial: Reserve death penalty for worst of the worst
The death penalty should be reserved for the most heinous killers, the ones who are a threat to society, the ones for whom no other punishment is sufficient, the ones about whose guilt there can be no doubt. We had a textbook example of the perfect death-penalty case a few...
Editorial: A rare SC win for open government
When it comes to open government, we don’t get a lot of wins in South Carolina, so we need to celebrate them when they do come. As The Post and Courier’s Avery Wilks reports, a high-profile one came on Monday, when S.C. Circuit Judge Clifton Newman denied a joint request from the defense and the prosecution to issue a breathtaking gag order in the double-murder case against the now-infamous Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh.
Nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths reported in South Carolina
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported nearly 15,000 new COVID-19 cases and 13 new deaths related to the virus July 24-30. Percent of ICU beds filled (with COVID-19 and other patients): 63.8 percent. Percent positive: 24.9 percent. S.C. residents vaccinated. In South Carolina, 60.6 percent of people...
Letters: Ellen Weaver must come clean about master’s
Republican Ellen Weaver has acknowledged that under state law, she must possess a master’s degree before she can take office as state superintendent of education. She has said she will earn the degree before the November election and that she is enrolled in a program in educational leadership at Bob Jones University.
More Lowcountry residents discovering the allure of country living
She was looking for space and nature, birdsong and sunshine, and local traffic that consisted of boats gliding down a nearby creek. Moving to the Charleston area from greater Seattle, Chandra Ruch wanted to get far away from crowds and congestion—while still maintaining some proximity to restaurants and grocery stores at the same time.
Rural SC yarn plant that opened in the late 1950s and employs 600 is shutting down
Another tie to South Carolina's old-line textile business is being clipped, as a flooring products manufacturer is closing a 600-worker Marlboro County plant that's been a major source of jobs for the rural area since the late 1950s. Mohawk Industries Inc. notified labor officials this week about its decision to...
Commentary: Why 37 SC clergy believe abortion should remain legal
It is easy to frame the abortion discussion as an either/or, all-or-nothing debate. However, the issues inherent in abortion are far more subtle. We join with 35 other S.C. clergy from various denominations to advance a more nuanced approach. We do not condone the killing of unborn babies. We do...
SC workers take on side hustles to pay bills as inflation spikes
Ryan Brantley is the epitome of a hard worker. He spends five days a week as an X-ray and lithotripsy technologist for urologists who work out of a local surgery center, Roper St. Francis Hospital and East Cooper Medical Center. He then heads home to work on not one but...
Tidewater Golf Club named best in SC, Lowes Foods seeks new products from local vendors
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — A golf course located on the north end of the Grand Strand was recently named the best in the state. Tidewater Golf Club, in operation since 1990 in Cherry Grove, was named South Carolina’s Golf Course of the Year by the S.C. Golf Course Owners Association. It became eligible for the honor after previously being named the Myrtle Beach Area Golf Course Owners Association Course of the Year.
Deer tags will be hitting your mailbox soon!
South Carolina deer hunters keep an eye on your mailbox, deer tags should be arriving soon!. Deer hunters who have an annual or three-year hunting license and big game permit, combination license or sportsman license, which will be valid on August 15 should automatically receive a base set of deer tags.
A veteran says he has a service dog. McClellanville says he has a vicious one.
To his 79-year-old Marine veteran owner, the 130-pound German shepherd is a calming force who helps him keep his balance and live a life that feels closer to normal. To his neighbors in McClellanville, the dog is a good reason to avoid Baker Street. More than once, he has charged toward people out on walks with their dogs to attack. One man and his pet required stitches after. Another said she cracked a rib falling after Gus latched on to her small dog.
