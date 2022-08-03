NBC to Launch Daytime National News Program in Former Days of Our Lives Timeslot

Read on www.adweek.com
Week of July 25 Basic Cable Ranker: Top-Ranked Fox News Grows From Year-Ago Week, But Is Down From Previous Week
Fox News Channel is once again the No. 1 basic cable news outlet in average total viewers both in total day and also in primetime.
‘Live With Kelly & Ryan’: Kelly Ripa Makes Huge Announcement Amid Absence From Show
For several years, Live With Kelly and Ryan entertained families all over America as they started their day. With their friendship and control when it came to hosting, the pair appeared to be unstoppable, interviewing some of the most prominent celebrities today. Not to mention, Ryan Seacrest helmed the massively popular American Idol. But while Ripa and Seacrest appeared happy on screen, fans and sources claim there was trouble in paradise. Although both have been silent on any issues as Kelly Ripa took some time off, the host now announced her new book tour.
Roger E. Mosley, ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor, Dies at 83
Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known for his role as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series “Magnum P.I.,” died early Sunday morning. He was 83 years old. No further details about Mosley’s death are available at this time. Mosley’s daughter confirmed the news of his death through a tribute post on her Facebook. “Roger E. Mosley, my father, your friend, your ‘coach Mosley’ your ‘TC’ from Magnum P.I., passed away at 1:17am,” she wrote. “He was surrounded by family as he transcended peacefully. We could never mourn such an amazing man....
All the Films and Shows HBO Max Quietly Removed
HBO Max continues to quietly pull more content from its streaming library. Along with the six Warner Bros. films the streaming service pulled over the past few weeks, we have since learned the streamer has removed more titles from its library than we first thought. And apparently, more cuts are coming as Warner Bros. Discovery plans to merge its two streaming services–HBO Max and Discovery+–by the summer of 2023, according to IndieWire.
Here’s Your Weekly Roundup for the Week of August 5
In today's roundup, we show the stories we didn't have time to get to this week. This week's stories range from a photographer celebrating a half a century at a station in Rochester, Minn., to a Mississippi station helping kids with school supplies.
HBO Max and Discovery+ Will Merge Into a Single Streaming Service by Summer 2023
After a wild 24 hours of (Twitter) speculation, Warner Bros. Discovery has shed more light on the fate of HBO Max.
Stranger Things Remains Streaming Monster in Nielsen Ratings for Week of July 4
Stranger Things was the most streamed program, according to Nielsen’s Weekly Streaming Top 10 list for the week of July 4. The popular horror series garnered 4.8 billion minutes viewed, down 19% from last week. The Amazon series Terminal List came in second with 1.56 billion minutes viewed and was also No.2 on the Top 10 Streaming Originals list. The Umbrella Academy was the third most streamed program, pulling in 1.27 billion minutes viewed.
‘It’s a Great Day!’ WLS Meteorologist Greg Dutra Discovers On-Air Monitor is a Touchscreen
As the kids say on the social medias, WLS meteorologist Greg Dutra was "today years old" when he discovered the weather monitor he'd been using on-air was a touchscreen during yesterday's morning newscast.
