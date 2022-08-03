What is the ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’ release date? Joker 2 release date, confirmed

Read on wegotthiscovered.com
Neil Gaiman advises ‘The Sandman’ fans to turn off autoplay on Netflix
The wait has been excruciating, and the hype is palpable; The Sandman is finally arriving on Netflix tomorrow. But before you get into another one of those frenzied binge sessions and watch the whole first season in one sitting, creator Neil Gaiman would like to have a word. In a...
‘Batgirl’ co-director shares email Kevin Feige sent him after movie was canned
In the wake of Warner Bros. cancelling the planned streaming release of Batgirl, superhero fans across the Marvel and DC divide have lent their support to the team behind the movie, lamenting the fact that we’ll never get to see Leslie Grace suit up as Barbara Gordon, or even get a glimpse at Brendan Fraser as supervillain Firefly. This doesn’t just apply to the fans, either, as it turns out Marvel chief Kevin Feige sent the Batgirl directors a kind message in the wake of the sad news.
Keanu Reeves leading ‘Devil in the White City’ for Scorsese and DiCaprio in first major TV role
The list of A-list actors to have never headlined a TV series keeps getting smaller, and we can now cross Keanu Reeves off the list after it was confirmed the action icon would be heading to the small screen to lead Hulu series Devil in the White City, which has been in development for what feels like forever.
Is ‘Bullet Train’ on streaming? Here’s how to watch Brad Pitt’s new movie
Buckle your seatbelts, because Sandra Bullock and Brad Pitt have teamed up once again for the biggest action-comedy film of the summer, Bullet Train. The movie follows the chill, laid-back assassin Ladybug (Pitt) as he boards a train and tries to steal a mysterious briefcase that his handler (Bullock) has sent him to retrieve. Things turn out to be less simple than expected when he encounters other people trying to do the same exact thing. The movie blends just the right amount of action and dark comedy like the New York Times Bestselling Japanese novel it’s based on, MariaBeetle by Kotaro Isaka.
Interesting theory claims there was never really a DCEU to begin with
Way back in the heady days of 2013, then-Warner Brothers, a movie production studio that also owns DC Comics and the right to most of its characters, took a look at the billions that the Marvel Cinematic Universe was raking in and said, “We want that.” However, the difference is that Marvel Studios had elevated aspiring producer Kevin Feige, who had made his bones in movies like You’ve Got Mail, before his work on X-Men and Spider-Man got him the attention of Marvel Studios. His vision was to create a shared universe of connected films to mirror the work that Marvel creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby had done to create the Avengers.
Clu Gulager, Actor in ‘The Virginian,’ ‘The Last Picture Show’ and ‘Return of the Living Dead,’ Dies at 93
Clu Gulager, the real-life cowboy from Oklahoma known for his turns on The Tall Man, The Virginian, The Last Picture Show and horror movies including The Return of the Living Dead, has died. He was 93. Gulager died Friday of natural causes at the Los Angeles home of his son John and daughter-in-law Diane, they told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterJudith Durham, Lead Singer of The Seekers and Australia's Folk Music Icon, Dies at 79Roseanna Christiansen, Teresa the Maid on 'Dallas,' Dies at 71Trixie Flynn, Personal Assistant to James Gandolfini, James L. Brooks and Robert De Niro, Dies at...
Producer of James Franco’s Fidel Castro movie calls John Leguizamo criticism ‘culturally uneducated’
After John Leguizamo slammed the casting of “non-Latino” James Franco as Fidel Castro in the recently-announced Alina of Cuba, producer John Martinez O’Felan implored the Colombia-born actor to expand his definition of Latino. “A guy like John Leguizamo has historically been looked up to by Hispanics as...
Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic
Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project. The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of...
Gnarly horror fans single out the grossest movie moments they’ve ever seen
Content warning: Some of these movie scene descriptions are vulgar and intense; readers should take care while reading. Horror movies are labeled as such for a reason; they’re — well, horrifying. People tune in and watch a scary film hoping to be scared; they expect everything from jump scares to all our murder sprees, depending on the horror genre they favor.
Fans are split on the idea of the MCU creating a completely original superhero
When it comes to Marvel, there is a long history there dating all the way back to its founding back in 1939, with the introduction of characters like the Human Torch along with anti-heroes like Sub-Mariner. It become closer to what we now recoginize today in 1961 with the launch of The Fantastic Four created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Steve Ditko amongst many others. With the immense popularity of the more recently founded MCU, some are wondering if they would ever create a superhero not found in the comics.
English speakers are loving the Comanche dub of ‘Prey’
Prey is the first film to have a full Comanche-language dub, and many English speakers are choosing to watch the Comanche version over the English one. “We’re watching Prey on Hulu with the Comanche dub and it fucking rules,” tweeted @lolacoaster. “If you’re going to watch PREY, do yourself a favor and watch the comanche dub,” added @golikehellmachi. “It’s very well done and there’s no reason to watch it in english unless you hate subtitles.”
‘Batgirl’ director shares BTS image of Barbara Gordon and Batman
Thanks to the shock canning of Batgirl, both the rise of Leslie Grace’s Barbara Gordon and the return of Michael Keaton’s Batman have been thrown into disarray. Following his reality-altering role in The Flash, Keaton was due to feature as the Dark Knight once more in the HBO Max original, this time partnering up with Grace’s heroine. Sadly, we won’t be seeing the pair in action anymore, but this new behind-the-scenes image teases what could have been.
Warner Bros. told a filmmaker there’s only one ‘Justice League,’ and it ain’t the Snyder Cut
Just when you thought Warner Bros. couldn’t do anymore to antagonize the DC fanbase, the studio went ahead and canned Batgirl when post-production was nearing completion, sending the internet into a state of meltdown it still hasn’t recovered from. Roping in the directors of Bad Boys for Life...
First ‘Ironheart’ plot details purportedly assemble online
Following her arrival in this November’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne will star in her very own Disney Plus series as Riri Williams aka Ironheart. Although filming is already underway on the show, as ever Marvel Studios has been keeping a tight leash on spoilers. However, some new alleged plot details might give us our best taste yet of what we can expect from Thorne’s solo vehicle. Obviously, those wishing to go into Ironheart cold should look away now.
Lady Gaga fans are prepping for the madness that will be ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’
Fans of the Academy Award-winning singer and actor Lady Gaga are thrilled by the news that she is starring opposite Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie à Deux. The Born This Way star delighted her fans yesterday when she tweeted confirmation of her casting in the film with a teaser video depicting black silhouettes against a blood-red backdrop with the text, “Phoenix, Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux.”
‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ continues a Hollywood horror hot streak with near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score
Bodies Bodies Bodies is Fresh Fresh Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, bolstering the claim that 2022 is the year of horror. As of this writing, the A24-produced, Halina Reijn-directed slasher has a 98 percent approval rating from RT critics, which makes it leader of the packed pack of puke and panic-inducing 2022 horrors. Among the other malevolent members are Eskil Vogt’s The Innocents (97%), Scott Derrickson’s The Black Phone (83%), Jordan Peele’s Nope (82%), and David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future (78%).
‘Prey’ is the top-rated ‘Predator’ movie on Rotten Tomatoes, and it’s not even close
It’s official: Prey is the highest critically-rated movie in the Predator franchise, by a country mile. At 94 percent and “certified fresh,” Prey‘s critical score on the review aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes puts it even higher than the 1987 original starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, with Predator having an 80 percent score.
What does ‘Folie à Deux’ mean? The ‘Joker 2’ title, explained
The title for the sequel to the 2019 phenomenon Joker has been officially confirmed by Warner Bros, after it was teased on social media months ago by director Todd Philips himself. Joker: Folie à Deux will be the name gracing movie theaters across the globe in 2024 and there’s already...
Netflix is getting a new psychological crime film straight from Cannes
Netflix is set to bolster its streaming lineup with a new addition fresh from the Cannes Film Festival and it’s coming this October. According to a report by Deadline, Netflix has scored Thomas M. Wright’s psychological crime thriller film The Stranger starring Joel Edgerton. The movie was produced...
Is HBO Max getting canceled? What we know about the rumors
Turmoil with HBO and WarnerMedia has subscribers to HBO Max concerned about the future of the service. The people at HBO Max have made several baffling decisions in recent days, with the shocking cancelation of 2022’s Batgirl film sending the internet into a frenzy. The unexpected moves from the streaming giant are sparking concern among fans of the service, many of whom suspect that HBO Max could be on its way out. But is WarnerMedia really prepping to cancel the popular streaming option?
