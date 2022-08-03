Britney Spears Called Out By Church: Did the Singer Lie, Use Random Photo?

Read on www.musictimes.com
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Served With $1 Million Lawsuit After 'Terminator' Star Gets Dragged In
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Joseph will have to show up to court and answer allegations he caused a car accident that left one man with “great mental, physical and nervous pain,” Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a process server was hired to drive out to Bakersfield, Cali where Joseph’s mother Mildred lives.Mildred is Arnold’s former housekeeper who had an affair with the actor while he was married to Maria Shriver. The process server said they handed over the legal documents to a woman named Jackie. Mildred has an older daughter named Jackie.As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier...
Pregnant mother-of-five faces race to give birth after given just 24 hours to live
A pregnant mother-of-five is racing against time to give birth after doctors gave her just 24 hours to live.Carrie Dodds, 40, was diagnosed with acute Myeloid Leukaemia on 26 June, and medical professionals worried she may not survive for more than a day.Just over a month later, the mother – who is currently 25 weeks pregnant – is now hoping to give birth and marry her partner Shaun next month, Lancs Live reports.Carrie said: “I don’t know how far I will get but here is hoping I beat this awful disease, my dream and wish, with me having very little...
Harper's Bazaar
Chrissy Teigen Shares a Selfie in Sheer Gucci Underwear to Announce She's Pregnant
The model announced the happy news on Instagram yesterday, sharing two mirror selfies of herself wearing a black T-shirt and sheer Gucci underwear, which generously revealed her growing baby bump. In the caption, Teigen opened up about her experience undergoing IVF treatments. "The last few years have been a blur...
Lil Tjay Health Update: Photo Shows Rapper All Smiles After NDE, FINALLY Cleared from Hospital
Lil Tjay is reportedly cleared after over a month of being treated after being shot a total of seven times. It is certainly a near death experience for the rapper and his fans could not help but worry and rally for him in the whole month and so that he vanished from the limelight to recover from his injuries. A new photo now shows him smiling and certainly very out of the hospital he was taken.
Willow New Album 'COPINGMECHANISM' Highlights Mental Health: Dad Will Smith the Trigger?
Willow's new album "COPINGMECHANISM" is set for release next month and the inspiration for the project seemed to be close to the singer's core. The singer's new announcement came days after his father, Will Smith, has finally broken his silence on the infamous Oscar's encounter that transpired earlier this year.
John Lennon's Shocking Letter to Paul McCartney To Be Sold For WHOPPING Amount
John Lennon's letter to Paul McCartney a year after The Beatles' split is being sold for a whopping amount. The decades-old letter, which served as Lennon's scathing response to McCartney's bombshell interview about him and the band, is one of the auction items posted on Gotta Have Rock and Roll's website.
John Legend Reveals REAL Reason Why He Drifted Apart With Kanye West
Throughout the music industry, forming friendships among artists could be easy but sustaining those is a daunting task. For John Legend, his friendship with Kanye West suffered a fallout because of the rapper's political convictions. Kanye has been instrumental in the debut of John Legend in the music scene, as...
Can Beyonce's 'Rennaisance' Beat 'Harry's House' Debut? Here's What Initial Data Says
Ever since it was announced last June, Beyonce's "Rennaisance" has been making buzz on social media non-stop. The Beyhive has been relentless in hyping the much-awaited comeback album of Beyonce, even a leak did not stop them. With the final tally clocking in on Sunday, initial Billboard data says that...
Lady Gaga Joins Cast of ‘Joker’ Sequel ‘Folie à Deux’
Lady Gaga teases her involvement in Joker 2 sequel entitled "Joker: Folie à Deux" through a 17-second clip uploaded on her Twitter account on Aug. 5. It shows the silhouettes of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga dancing against a red backdrop, with the jazz standard "Cheek to Cheek" playing as the soundtrack.
Lizzo Initially Skeptical About ‘It’s About Damn Time’ As 1st Single; Here’s Why
"It's About Damn Time" may have been one of the summer's biggest hits next to "As It Was" but Lizzo revealed that it almost never happened as she initially didn't want the song to be the lead single off her latest album "Special." The pop star appeared on "Hot Ones,"...
Lady A 2022 Tour CANCELED: Charles Kelley’s Next Move in Life Revealed
Many fans are already anticipating Lady A to perform in different cities across the United States but it seems like it won't be happening anymore as the band has announced devastating news to their supporters regarding their vocalist Charles Kelley. According to a statement obtained by Variety, the trio confirmed...
27 TV Shows That Became So Bad In Later Seasons, People Immediately Quit Watching Them
Just when things were getting good, these shows dropped the ball.
Nicky Moore Cause of Death Tragic: Samson Vocalist Dead at 75
The lead vocalist of the heavy metal band Samson, Nicky Moore, has passed away at 75 years old. Nicky Moore's death has been confirmed on his Official Facebook Page. According to the tribute, the heavy metal pioneer died last Wednesday morning. Nicky Moore's cause of death has not yet been confirmed by his estate.
Katy Perry and Pete Davidson? Tiktok Trend M.A.S.H. Says Yes
Katy Perry and Pete Davidson, an item? Seems like there's a new couple in town-according to Tiktok's M.A.S.H. filter. Katy Perry went to Tiktok, partaking in the M.A.S.H. trend, where a filter predicts your "future," starting with your house, car, number of kids, and lover. https://www.tiktok.com/@katyperry/video/7127889434929794347" data-video-id="7127889434929794347" > https://www.tiktok.com/@katyperry">@katyperry No...
Christina Aguilera Music 2022: Singer Already Recording New Album After 'Aguilera'
There's no stopping Christina Aguilera, who is rumored to be back in the studio working on new music. Following the release of her Spanish-language album "Aguilera" in May, the 41-year-old singer went to the studio, motivated by the response she had at her previous shows. Despite the fact that it...
Phoebe Bridgers Surprises Fans at a Secret Concert Ahead of Outside Lands Fest 2022
Phoebe Bridgers surely knows how to spoil her fans as she recently held a concert ahead of her set at this year's Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival for free!. According to SF Gate, the 27-year-old singer peformed at the Little Saint in Healdsburg, California. It all started when the...
Panic! At The Disco New Album: Drops Track ‘Local God,' Performing at VMAs 2022
Panic! At The Disco looks back to its past with its new track "Local God," released Aug. 5, and looks forward to performing at MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) 2022. "Local God" is set to be a part of the pop rock band's newest LP, "Viva Las Vengeance," which will be released on Aug. 19.
Selena Gomez Music: Singer 'No Longer' Retiring, But Refuses to Rush New Album
Selena Gomez has stepped out of the music industry to venture out into her other passions like being an entrepreneur for her cosmetics line Rare Beauty and being one of the cast members of "Only Murders in the Building." Last year, many fans were bothered after hinting at a possible...
''Bitter' Wynonna Judd Insists She Built Mom Naomi Judd's $25M Fortune [DETAILS]
Naomi Judd's will is reopening some old family scars. The 76-year-old's tragic death triggered even more family conflict. Wynonna Judd, the oldest daughter and other half of The Judds, allegedly said this week that she intends to fight her mother's will, which left no provision for her or half-sister Ashley.
