Ship Progression Guide

Ship Progression was introduced to Sea of Thieves in season seven. The progression works similarly to how Pirate Milestones work in-game. This Sea of Thieves Ship Progression Guide will teach you everything you'll need to know about it, with information on how to track your progress, the rewards, and how to spend class.
Digimon List

There are 117 Digimon in Digimon Survive. Use this Field Guide to see every Digimon recruitable in Digimon Survive, plus each Digimon's stage and class.
Walkthrough

This Walkthrough will take you from your arrival onto Erlin’s Eye to Citizen Sleeper’s ‘best’ ending, ‘A Long Journey To A Small Unknown Planet’. It won’t cover the other questlines, so take your time to explore the Eye whenever you can. Citizen Sleeper can be broken down into four chapters, based on primary conflicts; Hunted, Ethan’s Tab, Maywick, and the Endgame. You’ll also gain access to Lowend and climb to the Hub, opening up extra sidequests as well.
The Clock Room

Welcome to IGN's guide to the Clock Room in Madison. This tricky puzzle room not only tests your memory of the layout of Grandpa and Luca's house but pits you up against an onslaught of jumpscares as you attempt to navigate the houses to find all the cuckoo clocks needed to complete this puzzle.
Tanks For The Likes

This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Tanks For The Likes. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Film Colton and upload the video. Quest Giver: Colton "CBSavage"...
Expedition Agartha - Early Access Launch Date Announce Trailer

Expedition Agartha is heading to Early Access on PC via Steam on August 18, 2022. Check out the trailer for a peek at the world and some of the enemies that await in this upcoming multiplayer medieval looter survival game. In Expedition Agartha, explorers and mercenaries from around the world...
GigaBash - Review

Picture a game that looks left at all of the fans clamoring for a new Power Stone game, looks right at the ones who want a new War of the Monsters, and then shrugs its shoulders and says “Why not both?” That game is GigaBash. It’s a 3D arena fighter with a collection of 10 monsters and mechas inspired by classic kaijus and a focus on simple controls, environmental destructibility, and the power fantasy of being a giant monster slamming other giant monsters through skyscrapers. It’s not much more than meets the eye, but its claws are certainly sharp enough to scratch any kaiju-sized party fighter itches.
Pokemon GO 2022 Bug Out! Event

Among the various events in Pokemon Go is Bug Out!, and it is returning for players to catch new Pokemon, participate in new challenges, and fight their way through raids and encounters. Bug Out Release Date. Bug Out New Pokemon. In this new event, 3 Pokemon will be making their...
Brewpub Simulator - Announcement Trailer

Check out the announcement trailer for Brewpub Simulator, an upcoming first-person simulator game where you brew lagers, stouts, and IPAs, and serve patrons at your own brewpub. In Brewpub Simulator, decorate the place, create your own brands of beer, and expand into the best joint in town. Back in the...
Highland Korok Seed 23

Location: At the very eastern edge of the Highland region that overlooks the Digdogg Suspension Bridge, travel along the small cliff ledges west of Dah Kaso Shrine to find some puzzle blocks embedded in the cliff. Move the block on the ground to the left puzzle to complete it.
MultiVersus Best Perks

There’s no definitive answer to what's the best Multiversus Perks since every match is different depending on your teammate, opponents, and even the stage, but there are definitely a few that stand out above the rest. Here are a few of our favorite perks in MultiVersus, broken down by Offense, Defense, and Utility.
Apex Legends Season 14 "Hunted" Full Details on Vantage, Kings Canyon, and Weapon Changes

Apex Legends Season 14, Hunted, brings in some things old and some things new. Slated to drop August 9th next week, there’s a lot of anticipation building around the new content. The newest Legend, Vantage, is a sniper-focused character who enters the games on the newly altered Kings Canyon map. There are a lot of new changes coming to leveling, weapons, Legends, and more so here’s everything you need to know about Apex Season 14.
Big Papi in Little Yara

This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Big Papi in Little Yara. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find and defend Big Papi. Quest Giver: Juan Cortez.
Season 7 Release Time and Details

Sea of Thieves Season 7 is just around the corner. There's plenty of new content to be explored and discovered, so for those keen pirates with an eye on the horizon, here's what's in store. This Sea of Thieves Season 7 page contains everything you'll need to know about the...
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Might Be Getting an Iron Man-Inspired Armor Set

Assassin's Creed Valhalla seems primed to introduce an armor set that references Iron Man. As spotted by Eurogamer, dataminer AndyReloads has found some sleek new armor hidden in the game’s files, which could be released in a future update. The Advanced Mechanicals Armor Set gives users the ability to use a chest-mounted energy beam, much the same as Iron Man’s unibeam.
Starfield Performance Preview: What to Expect Based on What We’ve Seen So Far

Starfield is one of the most hotly anticipated games of the next few years. Coming from the team that brought us the Elder Scrolls and Fallout series, Bethesda’s space-focused RPG has built excitement since it was announced in 2018, despite very little of it being actually shown. With a 2023 release planned, the recent gameplay reveal finally gave us a look at the upcoming Xbox and PC exclusive, and a chance to understand just what the team plans to deliver.
Mortal Online 2 - This is Mortal Online 2 Trailer

Get a deep dive into what you can expect in Mortal Online 2, including a look at the game's world, creatures you'll encounter, character customization, skills, crafting elements, and much more, in this first-person fantasy MMORPG. Mortal Online 2 is available now.
Stealing Home

This page of IGN's Fary Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about the Yaran Story Stealing Home. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Yaran Stories main page. Objective: Find the legendary baseball memorabilia and return them to the shrine. Quest...
Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown - 3rd Anniversary Trailer

In celebration of Ace Combat 7's third anniversary, a free update is available now, featuring new cosmetics, including 14 new skins, a new callsign, and 17 new emblems. Watch the trailer to see what to expect with this update.
