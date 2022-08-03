Read on www.weareiowa.com
Runaway pig takes a splash in Iowa backyard
A Jasper County resident tired of watching the kids hog all the fun in the backyard swimming pool decided to take a dip himself on Friday.
KCCI.com
Baby bison will be available for viewing at Bison Day in Iowa
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — You'll have a chance this weekend to check a rare piece of Iowa wildlife. The Neal Smith Wildlife Refuge in Jasper County is hosting "Bison Day" this Saturday. It's an opportunity for people to learn about the roaming animals and learn about their tall grass...
kiwaradio.com
Test Your Weed Identification Skills at the Iowa State Fair
Des Moines, Iowa — The annual Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest will be held on Friday, Aug. 12, from 9-11:30 a.m. in front of the John Deere Agriculture Building. The event is organized by Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and includes three divisions: future agronomists (youth under age 19), general and professional. The family-friendly contest offers an opportunity for people of all ages and skill levels.
KCCI.com
The walls are up on a new Costco in Des Moines metro
ANKENY, Iowa — You've likely noticed a new addition along Interstate 35 in Ankeny. The walls are up at the new Costco on Northeast 36th Street. This will be the second Costco in the metro. The city says this is part of a decade-long process to invest in the...
MidAmerican Cancels Wind Farm Project In Madison County
(Winterset, IA) – A wind farm project scheduled for Madison County has been canceled. Mid-American Energy was scheduled to add 30 wind turbines to the Arbor Hill Wind Project, but has reversed course in the face of strong local opposition. The Madison County Board of Supervisors passed a bill last month limiting the number of wind turbines Mid-American could build, which prompted a lawsuit. But on Saturday, landowners who’d agreed to lease their property for the wind farm received letters telling them it had been canceled. In a statement, the company said the changing “parameters” in Madison County made it unable to move forward with the project.
KCCI.com
Step by step: How one central Iowa woman is relearning to walk before her wedding
ANKENY, Iowa — Central Iowa's Mackenzie Nash is re-learning to walk Friday, exactly one year after she broke her back zip lining. Her doctor said there was only a slim chance she would ever walk again. That diagnosis has since been proven wrong. "I've gotten I would like to...
Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates
The state of Iowa is asking a judge to dismiss a charity’s claim that it owns many of the artifacts on display in the governor’s mansion. Terrace Hill, located at 2300 Grand Ave. in Des Moines, is the official residence of the governor of the state, and is a National Historic Landmark built in 1869. […] The post Legal battle over ownership of Terrace Hill artifacts escalates appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale
A company tasked with expanding a road in Urbandale failed numerous times last year to control the dust from construction, which led to complaints from neighbors, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Concrete Technologies, of Grimes, recently agreed to pay a $2,500 fine for the violations, DNR records show. Those resident complaints stemmed […] The post Company fined for nuisance ‘fugitive dust’ in Urbandale appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Would You Actually Get in Trouble for Breaking These Laws in Iowa?
I recently came across this article on 7 laws that are actually illegal in Iowa, from Only in Your State, and I have a hard time believing you'd really get arrested for some of these. Every state has goofy laws that don't make much sense to the public and some of the laws on the list are baffling to me. Can believe the first one on the list?
KCCI.com
Parents left scrambling after Iowa day care suddenly closes
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A day care in Oskaloosa with about 80 children promptly closed last month, leaving parents with a single day to find another provider in an already-strained market. Busy Bee Daycare Center had been in operation since February 2020. It employed about two dozen people at any...
WTGS
As teacher shortage persists, one Iowa school district offering $50,000 in incentives
DES MOINES, Iowa (KGAN) — The "Great Resignation" is hitting classrooms hard across the U.S. Time is ticking down for school districts to find teachers, with some districts seeing upwards of 100 vacancies. “Only a few years ago, school districts were offering early retirement packages," says Dan Barkel, the...
cbs2iowa.com
"Inappropriate" book to remain on school shelves after one parent's appeal is denied
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gender queer, that’s the book causing an issue at Southwoods Freshman High School in West Des Moines. One parent deems the book inappropriate for school and wants it pulled from the shelves. After the West Des Moines School District denied the challenge the appeal...
Double crash on I-80 results in 1 dead, 2 injured
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A double crash between several vehicles Friday morning resulted in the death of one person. Emergency crews responded to a report of a crash between multiple vehicles at around 6:45 a.m. on I-80 eastbound near the 112 mile marker. According to an Iowa State Patrol crash report, vehicles were stopped on […]
3 News Now
Iowans charged in Capitol riot argue self-defense and selective prosecution
Two Iowans criminally charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol are arguing in court that they acted in self-defense and are the victims of selective prosecution. Salvador Sandoval Jr. of Ankeny, and his mother, Deborah Sandoval of Des Moines, are facing charges that include with entering...
DMPD: Couple had kids in car during police chase that ended with PIT maneuver
DES MOINES, Iowa – A chase that started in Des Moines and ended with a PIT maneuver in Ankeny landed a Huxley couple in jail early Wednesday after police discovered their two small children had been along for the ride. The pursuit began around 1:05 a.m. when an officer tried to pull over a Mazda […]
1 dead, four injured after car and SUV collide in northeast Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — A multi-vehicle crash resulted in one death and four people injured on Wednesday evening. The Des Moines Police Department and Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a crash between a white Chevy Tahoe and a black Chevy Malibu at around 6:37 p.m. at the intersection of East 43rd […]
KIMT
Women sentenced for dealing heroin/fentanyl mix in North Iowa
MASON CITY, Iowa – Two women have been sentenced for selling a heroin/fentanyl mix to a confidential informant. Kiesha Spring Dunigan, 32 of Des Moines, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Alyssa Chere Hudson, 34 of Mason City, entered a guilty plea to one count of the same crime.
Iowa's medical marijuana program enters a new era
Just two years ago, Medpharm Iowa said it was struggling to sustain its operations, due to low patient demand under the state's restrictive medical cannabidiol program.But after the state expanded its medical marijuana program in 2020, the company has undergone major expansions this year — changing its branding to the trendier Bud & Mary's — and plans to invest $10 million into its local growing facility.Why it matters: The expansion and branding shift for Bud & Mary's signals a new, more casual era to access the state's medical marijuana program.Where MedPharm said it struggled to survive under the state's previous...
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man assaulted woman for several hours by choking her, beating her
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Newton man is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, domestic abuse and drugs. According to court documents, Derek Belschner assaulted a woman multiple times over the course of five hours. KCCI is not naming the woman or how the two knew each other to...
KCRG.com
Keswick company executive charged with fraud, failing to pay over $440,000 in employment taxes
KEOKUK COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Keswick made his first appearance in federal court in Des Moines on tax and bank fraud charges. 59-year-old Thomas Sieren, who was Vice President of TCS Fabricating, Inc., allegedly failed to pay over $440,000 to the IRS between 2016 and 2020. Sieren also allegedly submitted two Paycheck Protection Program loan applications in which he falsely represented that the company had employees for which it paid payroll taxes.
