Jamahal Hill Dismisses Narrative That Santos Isn’t The Same Guy

Some may believe that the best fighter to come from Dana White‘s Contender Series is Sean O’Malley, but Jamahal Hill has something to say about that. Since its inception in 2017, Dana White’s Contender Series has delivered six seasons of weekly action, becoming one of the best routes for up-and-coming fighters to get into the UFC. It has delivered us contenders like Dan Ige, Maycee Barber, Geoff Neal, and Johnny Walker, as well as Jamahal Hill, and perhaps most famously “Suga” Sean O’Malley.

9 HOURS AGO