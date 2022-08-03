Jamahal Hill Dismisses Narrative That Santos Isn’t The Same Guy

Read on www.mmanews.com
Khamzat Chimaev Dismisses Hefty Odds In Nate Diaz Fight
UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev isn’t paying attention to the betting odds in his favor ahead of his Nate Diaz matchup at UFC 279. Chimaev will face Diaz in one of the most highly anticipated headliners of the year at UFC 279 on Sept. 10. The fight puts two of the biggest fan favorites in the UFC against one another in a five-round grudge match.
UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 59 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. The main event features a must-see clash between top-ten light heavyweights Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. While the co-main event will see welterweight contenders Vicente Luque and Geoff Neal do battle.
Australian Boxing Legend Johnny Famechon Dies Aged 77
Former featherweight boxing world champion Johnny Famechon has died in Melbourne, Australia after a lengthy illness. Nicknamed “poetry in motion” for his silky skills within the ring, Famechon’s boxing career spanned over two decades and saw him record 56 wins—including 20 by knockout—six draws and five losses. His most notable victory came against Cuban Jose Legra in 1969, where he won the WBC featherweight title by decision.
Dana White: Brandon Moreno one of UFC's biggest stars, regardless of nationality
LAS VEGAS – Dana White is raving about Brandon Moreno’s stardom. When asked about newly crowned interim flyweight champion Moreno (20-6-2 MMA, 8-3-2 UFC) being the biggest Mexican star in the UFC at Tuesday’s 48 post-fight news conference for Dana White’s Contender Series 48, White said he’s a lot more than that.
John McCarthy discusses how a Brock Lesnar vs Fedor Emelianenko super-fight would have played out: “The results would not have made Dana happy”
John McCarthy has said that he believes Fedor Emelianenko would’ve beaten Brock Lesnar if the two had fought. For many years now fans have talked about great fights that we never quite got the chance to see. Anderson Silva vs Georges St-Pierre is one, Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson is another, and one of the other big ones is the heavyweight showdown that never was between Brock Lesnar and Fedor Emelianenko.
Watch: BJJ Black Belt Takes Down Man Sucker-Punching New Yorkers
If you choose to attack individuals on the streets of a big city, be prepared to have a BJJ black belt hanging off your back in no time. That lesson was learned by Samuel Frazier in Manhattan last week. Frazier, a 28-year-old homeless man, is accused of attacking and sucker-punching construction workers in the Soho shopping district.
Fighters React To Jamahal Hill Finishing Thiago Santos
UFC light heavyweight contender Jamahal Hill put the finishing touches on a historic night at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Hill faced former title challenger Thiago Santos in the main event of UFC Vegas 59. The event had a 100% finish rate, with Hill adding the exclamation point in his toughest test in the Octagon.
Mike Tyson: Dana White Refused ‘Millions’ From Hulu For Me
Mike Tyson and Dana White have a well-known friendship within the combat sports space, but it turns out their friendship is worth more than seven figures to the UFC president. Over the years, Tyson and White have proven that they have a good understanding of each other, developing a strong friendship that saw the UFC president supporting the former heavyweight boxing champ when he decided to return to the ring at 54 years old.
Pro Boxer Sets Sights On Amanda Nunes After MMA Debut
Kazakhstani boxer Firuza Sharipova wants a big step up in competition in the form of Amanda Nunes after winning her MMA debut just days ago. Sharipova isn’t short of confidence after winning her MMA debut against Karina Ondasynova last week. The professional boxer also most recently fought against pound-for-pound No. 1 Katie Taylor, losing via a unanimous decision last December in Liverpool.
Did Conor McGregor Just Retire After Landing Hollywood Role?
Conor McGregor has left everyone guessing whether he’s just announced his MMA retirement following a series of cryptic tweets. This week, it was announced that the Irish superstar will soon make his Hollywood debut after being cast in a leading role alongside renowned actor Jake Gyllenhaal. Filming for the movie, a remake of the 1980’s classic Road House, is set to get underway later this month.
Watch: MMA Fighter Lands Uppercut From Hell KO In PFL Debut
Welterweight MMA fighter Itso Babulaidze has folded Mahmoud Sebie to earn a first-round TKO victory at the 2022 PFL Playoffs. Babulaidze and Sebie clashed in the featured preliminary bout of the 2022 PFL Playoffs, held at Madison Square Garden in New York last night. It was just Babulaidze’s second professional fight and Sebie’s fifth.
UFC Vegas 59: Santos vs. Hill Fight Card, How to Watch
UFC Vegas 59 will feature a light heavyweight main event between former title challenger Thiago Santos and Jamahal Hill. Santos is hoping to earn another opportunity at the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. He came close to defeating Jon Jones for the title at UFC 239 on July 6, 2019, but Jones won by split decision.
Dana White heaps praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno: “He’s one of the biggest stars that we have”
Dana White is heaping praise on newly crowned UFC interim flyweight champion Brandon Moreno. It was Brandon Moreno (20-6 MMA) vs Kai Kara-France (24-10 MMA) in the flyweight co-main event this past Saturday, July 30th at UFC 277 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. Moreno, 28, defeated Kara-France...
Jamahal Hill Tells O’Malley Why He’s The More Successful Fighter
Some may believe that the best fighter to come from Dana White‘s Contender Series is Sean O’Malley, but Jamahal Hill has something to say about that. Since its inception in 2017, Dana White’s Contender Series has delivered six seasons of weekly action, becoming one of the best routes for up-and-coming fighters to get into the UFC. It has delivered us contenders like Dan Ige, Maycee Barber, Geoff Neal, and Johnny Walker, as well as Jamahal Hill, and perhaps most famously “Suga” Sean O’Malley.
UFC on ESPN 40 live results: Thiago Santos vs. Jamahal Hill
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN 40: Santos vs. Hill, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon is back at the UFC Apex this weekend with a light heavyweight main event, plus the finals of season 30 of The Ultimate Fighter as two fighters will earn six-figure UFC contracts.
PFL CEO Pursuing Free Agent Cyborg For Harrison Superfight
PFL CEO Peter Murray has revealed that attempts are being made to secure a superfight between two-time PFL lightweight champion Kayla Harrison and Bellator MMA featherweight titleholder Cris Cyborg. Towards the start of this year, it appeared as if the blossoming social media feud between Harrison and Cyborg was on...
Procházka Recalls Being Stranded At Sea During Title Celebrations
UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jiří Procházka ran into some trouble at sea whilst out celebrating his UFC 275 title win with friends. At June’s Singapore-held pay-per-view, Procházka played his part in what will no doubt go down as one of the greatest title fights in UFC history. Against Glover Teixeira, “Denisa” left his all in the cage, snatching a last-gasp submission victory as he approached a certain decision defeat.
PFL President Announces Claressa Shields’ Return to MMA
In a recent interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, PFL CEO, Peter Murray announced that boxing’s middleweight queen, Claressa Shields will make her return to MMA under the PFL banner in November, following her unification bout with Savannah Marshall. “She is training for one of her biggest...
Fighters React To Mohammed Usman’s TUF-Winning KO
Mohammed Usman followed in the footsteps of his older brother Kamaru Usman and became the heavyweight winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 30 at UFC Vegas 59. Facing off against fellow-Team Peña fighter Zac Pauga, the two heavyweights kept things standing in a tentative first round where Pauga had some success kicking while Usman focused on looking for big punches.
Anthony Pettis Not Looking To Jab UFC With A Potential PFL Title
Former UFC and Strikeforce lightweight champion Anthony Pettis doesn’t have any ill-will towards the UFC ahead of his potential run to a PFL title. Pettis is set to face Stevie Ray in a highly anticipated PFL Playoff rematch this Saturday in New York. In their last fight during the regular season, Ray rallied after a tough opening round to pull off a twister submission on Pettis for the upset.
