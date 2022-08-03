ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myradiolink.com

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants

Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
ILLINOIS STATE
25newsnow.com

Historic Peoria church starts coming down

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Local non-profit holds back to school bash

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Peoria, IL
Education
City
Peoria, IL
City
Bloomington, IL
Local
Illinois Education
Central Illinois Proud

Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Peoria Heights church hosts backpack giveaway

PEORIA (WEEK) - Redeeming Love Church opened its doors to the community for a backpack giveaway. They were offering backpacks full of back-to-school essentials like pencils, notebooks and crayons. There was also free food, haircuts, and games for a fun filled day. The church says this is a way to help support the community.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
WKYT 27

Peoria veteran says more to be done after burn pit bill passes Senate

Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 15 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pps
25newsnow.com

Mackinaw food pantry struggles as demand increases

MACKINAW (25 News Now) - With the rising cost of goods, food pantry’s have become more essential for some people. In the Village of Mackinaw, many rely on one of the only pantries there. “With the price of everything going up, gas prices, electricity bills, everything, we were feeling...
MACKINAW, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
25newsnow.com

Set up begins for 45th St. Jude Telethon

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Preparations are underway for the annual St. Jude Telethon at the Peoria Civic Center. The fundraiser has raised millions of dollars over the last nearly 50 years for St. Jude patients and cancer research. Telethon broadcast director Dave Lennie says even after two decades of...
PEORIA, IL
wglt.org

Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents

More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
NORMAL, IL
Central Illinois Proud

No injuries in Saturday morning kitchen fire

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning. Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m....
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Nathan and Olivia’s Lemonade stand opens for 10th year

PEORIA (WEEK) - Nathan and Olivia’s lemonade stand is a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, started by two siblings. Nathan Pennington was diagnosed with cancer when he was four years old and lost his battle in 2017. His family and friends keep his memory alive through the lemonade stand each year.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Golden baseballs for golden behavior

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
PEORIA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy