Read on www.25newsnow.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
myradiolink.com
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants
Critical Illinois Workforce Programs Receive $33 Million in Highly-Competitive American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge Grants. CHICAGO – The U.S. Department of Commerce today announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding $33 million in American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge grants to fund two critical workforce programs in Illinois. The investment includes $18.5 million for the Chicago Cook Workforce Partnership, which will create sustainable pipelines to good-paying jobs, and $14.7 million to Illinois Central College in East Peoria which will create an IT training program in partnership with local companies.
wglt.org
State officials: Levels of 'forever' chemicals found in 3 McLean County community water supplies are not a concern
Many products we use every day contain chemicals that end up in our water supplies, and our bodies. At large enough quantities, those chemicals can be harmful. Exactly how harmful is unknown. Three McLean County communities recently detected measurable amounts of these so-called forever chemicals in their water supplies. Town...
25newsnow.com
Historic Peoria church starts coming down
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A more than 140-year-old church started coming down Friday. Hale Church, at 401 West High Street, is in a state of disrepair, making the task of demolition difficult. James Kosner, the owner of Jimax, understands that this will be a more lengthy demolition compared to...
Central Illinois Proud
Local non-profit holds back to school bash
PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — Aug. 6 marked the third annual back-to-school bash hosted by Lorenzo’s All in Charity Chase. The local non-profit charity helped fill more than 250 backpacks with school supplies and handed out to families to help prepare their students for the new school year. A...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Central Illinois Proud
Keith McDaniel hired as Peoria police community engagement coordinator
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Friday that they hired Keith McDaniel as the department’s community engagement coordinator. According to a press release, McDaniel will serve as a liaison between neighborhood groups and the Police Department. He will work with other City departments and organizations...
tspr.org
Around the Tri States: Man arrested in Macomb burglary; local auction company sold; Amtrak suspends Carl Sandburg Service
A Tazewell County man was arrested in a burglary reported east of Macomb in May. Kyle Sebree, 30, of Delavan is being lodged in the McDonough County jail on $25,000 bond. A trailer, motorcycle, UTV, and ATV were reportedly stolen from a property in Salem Township. Some of the property...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Heights church hosts backpack giveaway
PEORIA (WEEK) - Redeeming Love Church opened its doors to the community for a backpack giveaway. They were offering backpacks full of back-to-school essentials like pencils, notebooks and crayons. There was also free food, haircuts, and games for a fun filled day. The church says this is a way to help support the community.
WKYT 27
Peoria veteran says more to be done after burn pit bill passes Senate
Samaritan's Purse helps clean home in Breathitt County. WATCH | Mike Pratt's Celebration of Life held at Memorial Coliseum. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. WATCH | Volunteers help with relief efforts in Knott County. Updated: 15 hours ago.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wglt.org
'We’re not going to stop': Group continues push to bring a grocery store to west Bloomington
The group that's been trying for years to bring a grocery store to the former Fox Plaza West shopping center in west Bloomington is still optimistic that it will happen despite a series of setbacks. The property failed to sell during a recent auction. Arthur Haynes is president of the...
wglt.org
'Built to serve all': Bloomington-Normal YMCA is set to open a $24 million facility
YMCA Executive Director B.J. Wilken explained each of the new facility's basketball courts will be named for YMCA values: caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. After nearly a decade of planning and fundraising, the Bloomington-Normal YMCA’s new $24 million facility is set to open. The 76,000-square-foot building at 202 St....
25newsnow.com
Mackinaw food pantry struggles as demand increases
MACKINAW (25 News Now) - With the rising cost of goods, food pantry’s have become more essential for some people. In the Village of Mackinaw, many rely on one of the only pantries there. “With the price of everything going up, gas prices, electricity bills, everything, we were feeling...
1470 WMBD
Fire displaces Peoria residents early Saturday
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called to home on W. Harper Terrace, near W. Hamilton Place, by residents reporting a fire in their kitchen Saturday morning. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said just before 5:30 a.m., first responders found black smoke coming from the front door and flames in the back of the home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
25newsnow.com
Set up begins for 45th St. Jude Telethon
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Preparations are underway for the annual St. Jude Telethon at the Peoria Civic Center. The fundraiser has raised millions of dollars over the last nearly 50 years for St. Jude patients and cancer research. Telethon broadcast director Dave Lennie says even after two decades of...
wglt.org
Normal Planning Commission hears from upset Wintergreen subdivision residents
More than 150 people came out for the Normal Planning Commission meeting Thursday, with most of them upset about proposed changes for future development in the Wintergreen subdivision. Despite the opposition, the commission voted unanimously to recommend the new preliminary subdivision plan and related zoning changes. If approved by the...
Central Illinois Proud
No injuries in Saturday morning kitchen fire
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics have confirmed that there were no injuries in a house fire in the 2000 block of W. Harper Terrace early Saturday morning. Residents of 2019 W. Harper Terrace called for emergency services to extinguish a kitchen fire just before 5:30 a.m....
Central Illinois Proud
Fiery crash requires extrication, emergency medical treatment
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria firefighters and paramedics were required to use the Jaws of Life to extricate a passenger in a fiery 3-car crash late Saturday morning. Emergency responders were called to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Knoxville and Maywood. One driver was trapped in their vehicle and another vehicle was on fire.
1470 WMBD
Fire damages East Peoria restaurant
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
25newsnow.com
Nathan and Olivia’s Lemonade stand opens for 10th year
PEORIA (WEEK) - Nathan and Olivia’s lemonade stand is a fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, started by two siblings. Nathan Pennington was diagnosed with cancer when he was four years old and lost his battle in 2017. His family and friends keep his memory alive through the lemonade stand each year.
Central Illinois Proud
Golden baseballs for golden behavior
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police are rewarding the good deeds of children in the community with golden baseballs. This year, it’s the tenth year of golden baseballs, and 240 of them are always passed out. Students who receive a baseball can use it from August to September.
25newsnow.com
Numerous gas station entrances blocked by law enforcement in Peoria area
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The entrances to at least four Peoria area gas stations have been blocked off by squad cars of different law enforcement agencies. Law enforcement was seen at the Shell station at Knoxville and Nebraska and the Shell station between Rockwood and Sterling as well as the Shell station at Main and Blackjack in front of the Par-a-Dice casino in East Peoria.
Comments / 0