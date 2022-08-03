Select Board picks Milano as new town administrator

Read on www.miltontimes.com
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
JetBlue New Launches Boston to London Transatlantic RouteThe New York ExclusiveBoston, MA
Saugus Mall Promises Cute Critters & Safety Tips at 2-Day "Back to School Fun" EventDianna CarneySaugus, MA
Scituate Animal Shelter Welcomes First In-House Veterinarian Amid Major Building ImprovementsDianna CarneyScituate, MA
California teen says he is the youngest person to sail solo across the AtlanticB.R. ShenoyCalifornia State
capeandislands.org
New scorecard for wastewater projects puts Cape on top
The state has implemented a new scoring system for ranking wastewater projects for low-cost government loans. According to Andrew Gottlieb of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, the new scorecard ranks wastewater projects in Barnstable County in the top tier. Gottlieb says the state Department of Environmental protection is implementing...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
mybackyardnews.com
PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN
Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought
WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
WCVB
Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor
NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
whdh.com
Boxford bear becomes talk of the town
BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
capecod.com
Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection
BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of...
Beloved restaurant opening new location in Massachusetts
MALDEN, Mass. — A wildly popular restaurant known for its steak tips, ribs, and hearty Italian dishes is opening a new location in Massachusetts. Tommy Floramo’s, a staple of the Chelsea restaurant scene since 1984, is expanding to Malden. In an Instagram post, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson wrote,”...
Boston Globe
Home of the Week: For $3.99 million, a Cape property with a lighthouse
What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope. The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep. This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.
Be Your Own Boss: Former fire chief leaves for new career on the water
A fire chief turned boat captain. Tony Carli led the Everett Fire Department for five years, but after the pandemic, he had a change of heart and realized his passion was the water. For Tony, it’s no days off, but he doesn’t seem to mind. His Red Top Boats are...
Medical Helicopter Flies Burn Victim to Boston Hospital
FRAMINGHAM – A medical helicopter flew a burn victim, 36, to a Boston hospital on Thursday night, said Framingham Police Chief Michael Dutcher. Framingham Fire Engine 1 and Brewster Ambulance 2 responded to Chautauqua Avenue last night, August 4. The road is located off of Dudley Road in South Framingham.
country1025.com
It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!
The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
Boston Area Home of the Former Bruins Head Coach is Up for Sale
Well, it's not surprising that 53 Hutchinson Street in Winchester, Massachusetts, is on the market. It belongs to our former Boston Bruins head coach, Bruce Cassidy, who was let go from the B's in June and is now the new head coach for the Las Vegas Knights. If it's still...
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’
By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington
Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
Greater Milwaukee Today
5 of the best Boston day treks — and they are all free
Need to break free from your virtual office? Are the kids climbing the walls? You just came to the right place. Here are the best day hikes in the city — and none are taxing to your budget. The Freedom Trail. Follow the city’s iconic, 2.5-mile red brick line...
fox5ny.com
Massachusetts brewery forced to cut jobs due to CO2 shortage: 'Huge threat to our business'
EVERETT, Mass. - Auto fuel is not the only gas in short supply. A popular craft brewery and small-business success story in Massachusetts is cutting jobs after learning that a CO2 shortage is causing its vendor to scale back on deliveries. "Our CO2 supply has been cut for the foreseeable...
WCVB
Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
Two North Shore communities restrict outdoor water use amid critical drought conditions
GLOUCESTER, Mass. — Two communities on the North Shore are enacting water restrictions as drought conditions reach a critical level. In late July, Massachusetts Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Beth Card declared a Level 3 drought in northeastern and central Massachusetts. City leaders in Gloucester said these conditions, coupled...
Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15
Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
