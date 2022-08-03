ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, MA

Select Board picks Milano as new town administrator

By Elaine Cushman Carroll, Milton Times staff
miltontimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.miltontimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capeandislands.org

New scorecard for wastewater projects puts Cape on top

The state has implemented a new scoring system for ranking wastewater projects for low-cost government loans. According to Andrew Gottlieb of the Association to Preserve Cape Cod, the new scorecard ranks wastewater projects in Barnstable County in the top tier. Gottlieb says the state Department of Environmental protection is implementing...
BARNSTABLE COUNTY, MA
mybackyardnews.com

PLAINVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS – REX TRAILER – BOOMTOWN

Discussion on Cowboy Town by PHC member Kristine Moore. Sunday, August 14th, 2022, at 4:00pm in the Plainville Town Hall Meeting Room. The Plainville Historical Commission is thrilled to host Kristine Moore as she leads a discussion on the history of Cowboy Town, a western theme park that operated in Plainville from 1957-1960.
PLAINVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

Weymouth takes emergency steps to conserve water during drought

WEYMOUTH - As Carol Lacombe swam a few laps in her Weymouth pool Tuesday night, she knew that re-filling it with town water is now forbidden -- and she's totally onboard."I agree 100%," says the longtime resident. "We all need to do something. The water supply is important."Indeed, Weymouth's only reservoir -- along with five wells -- is Great Pond -- where the drought has dropped the water level four feet since late April -- prompting a lengthy list of voluntary water restrictions."We make our suggestions," says DPW Director Kenan Connell, "and hope people adhere to them."Weymouth has a list...
WEYMOUTH, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookline, MA
City
Milton, MA
Milton, MA
Government
City
Bourne, MA
City
Newton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Medfield, MA
City
West Roxbury, MA
WCVB

Monday, August 8: Changing Boston Harbor

NEEDHAM, Mass. — As the summer heat sizzles, we’re seeking relief! Tonight it’s a tour of Boston Harbor -- today a draw for boaters, a backdrop for outdoor dining, and a destination for tourists and residents alike. But it took decades, billions, and enormous political will to clean up the harbor and spark its economic potential. We check out the progress (a dog bakery on the Fish Pier!) and problems (flood risk); visit Spectacle Island; and meet a third-generation fisherman still making it on the working waterfront.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boxford bear becomes talk of the town

BOXFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A bear spotted bumbling around Boxford has become a bit of a celebrity among the locals. For the past few days, a black bear has made multiple appearances in the Essex County town. One resident, Betty Hearne, told 7NEWS that one day, she heard rustling in...
BOXFORD, MA
capecod.com

Overnight Work Ahead for Route 28 and Yarmouth Road Intersection

BARNSTABLE – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation will conduct overnight construction at the intersection of Route 28 and Yarmouth Road in Barnstable beginning this weekend. The work will begin Sunday and continue weekly, running from 10 pm to 5 am Sundays through Thursdays. Work will include the installation of...
BARNSTABLE, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Select Board#The Milton Times
Boston Globe

Home of the Week: For $3.99 million, a Cape property with a lighthouse

What’s the best thing about this house? The owner suite? Nah. The first-floor bedroom with sliders to the deck? Nope. The lighthouse overlooking the harbor? Yep. This three-bedroom contemporary with direct access to the sandy beach lining Hyannis Harbor comes with its own lighthouse, one with space for a nap and a half bath. It offers a great perch with 360-degree views.
BARNSTABLE, MA
country1025.com

It’s The North End Feast This Weekend!

The North End of Boston is always so vibrant. But when the summer festivals kick in, Boston gets electric! This weekend, the North End hosts it’s 108th annual Feast of Saint Agripina. This is a weekend chock full of food, music, culture and tradition. According to the North End...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy trial: New Hampshire State Trooper called by defense said crash that killed 7 motorcyclists was ‘largely unavoidable’

By the time Volodymyr Zhukovskyy and Albert “Woody” Mazza saw each other as a potential threat, the crash that occurred seconds later killing Mazza and six other members of the Jarheads Motorcycle Club was ‘largely unavoidable,” according to New Hampshire State Trooper Brandon Girardi. Zhukovskyy, 26,...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Seaver Properties Completes 21 Unit Townhouse Community in Lexington

Lexington, MA– Seaver Properties, the development arm of Woburn-based Seaver Construction, announced that construction is complete and the final certificate of occupancy has been issued for Lexington Meadows, a 21-unit luxury townhouse community. Located on the newly created Lily Pond Lane, ‘Lex Meadows’ is just five minutes from Lexington...
LEXINGTON, MA
Greater Milwaukee Today

5 of the best Boston day treks — and they are all free

Need to break free from your virtual office? Are the kids climbing the walls? You just came to the right place. Here are the best day hikes in the city — and none are taxing to your budget. The Freedom Trail. Follow the city’s iconic, 2.5-mile red brick line...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Ann Arbor sounds off on Boston’s new police commissioner

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When Boston swears in its new Police Commissioner next month, the city will also send a powerful message about racism and corruption. In 1995, Michael Cox was beaten by fellow Boston police officers who then covered it up. But, to learn what kind of Commissioner...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WWLP

Number of officers not recertified climbs to 15

Eight more Massachusetts police officers did not earn recertification from the state's police oversight panel, pushing the total number of those rejected to 15 out of more than 8,800 who have or are expected to submit paperwork.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy