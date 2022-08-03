Woman sues Who's on Third sports bar, alleging sexual assault on shuttle bus

Read on cbs58.com
Shooting leaves man in his 20s dead; Milwaukee police seek leads
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A shooting left a man in his 20s dead on Friday, Aug. 5. According to police, it happened around 2:20 p.m. The victim showed up to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries and was pronounced deceased. The location of the shooting and circumstances leading...
Milwaukee police investigate triple shooting near 91st and Allyn
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Four people are in the hospital tonight, Aug. 5, after a triple shooting on Milwaukee's far northwest side near 91st and Allyn around 6:00 p.m. Police say the victims are four Milwaukee men, ages 31, 30, 28 and 27. They are expected to survive. The Milwaukee...
Milwaukee police seek help in finding critically missing Alfred J. Watson
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are seeking help in finding critically missing 22-year-old male Alfred J. Watson. Police say he was last seen today, Aug. 5, at 4:30 p.m., near 37th and Rohr after leaving his house on foot. He has gold and red hair in "twists" and brown...
FBI Milwaukee: Suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in Johnson's Creek area
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's FBI division says a suspect wanted in Atlanta may be in the area of Johnson's Creek. Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown is wanted for his alleged involvement in the firing of multiple rounds at an FBI agent in Columbus, Georgia on July 28. On...
Waukesha Sheriff's Department introduces K9 named after Jackson Sparks
WAUKESHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The youngest victim of the Waukesha Christmas parade attack was remembered today, on Aug. 6, in a special way. The Waukesha County Sheriff's Department introduced their newest K9 and named the dog "Jackson" in honor of eight-year-old Jackson Sparks. The Sparks family said it means...
Missing man last seen near Hillcrest Nursing Home
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are seeking the public's assistance in finding a missing man who walked away from Hillcrest Nursing Home today, on Aug. 6. Police say Andrews was last seen wearing a light gray t-shirt and dark gray shorts. Police say he is also...
Police find infant in West Milwaukee alley after mother's car was stolen
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Police are searching for a stolen vehicle that the victim said had a 3-week-old baby inside at the time of the theft. According to the West Milwaukee Police Department, on Aug. 3 around 10:36 p.m., the department received a call for a vehicle theft at the West Milwaukee Speedway. The victim told police at the scene her child was still inside. A short time later, police located the infant unharmed in the alley rear of the 3000 block of W. National Avenue. The infant was then returned to her mother.
West Allis police seek suspect in shots fired incident near Liberty Heights Park
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- West Allis police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in a shots fired incident that occurred Monday, Aug. 1. Police received multiple calls reporting gunshots fired at Liberty Heights Park near 62nd and Orchard just after 8:30 p.m. Officers...
Oak Creek advocates for peace on 10th anniversary of Sikh Temple shooting
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) --- It's been 10 years since a gunman carrying out a hate crime and opened fire inside the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin. Seven people were killed. On the 10th anniversary, events are being held throughout the weekend to bring the community together, while honoring the victims.
Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah
NOW: Developments in Breonna Taylor case a hopeful sign for civil rights cases against former Wauwatosa officer Mensah. Four current and former Louisville, Kentucky police officers are facing federal civil rights changes for the botched raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor. A local civil rights attorney and activist said this could open the door for justice for local families.
Sikh Temple survivors remember horrific shooting 10 years later
OAK CREEK, Wis. (CBS 58) -- As Oak Creek prepares to pay tribute ten years later to those who were shot by a white supremacist at the Sikh Temple, law enforcement is doing their best to prevent future hate crimes. The feds hosted a forum at city hall tonight, on...
Kenosha Police Department bust nets hallucinogenic narcotics, cocaine laced with fentanyl
KENOSHA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Drugs and guns were netted in a Kenosha Police Department bust. A total of nine firearms were located, 130 grams of hallucinogenic narcotics, 3.5 grams of cocaine laced with fentanyl and 2,584 grams of THC. According to a Facebook post from the Kenosha Police Department,...
Racine man out on bond arrested after search warrant nets crack cocaine laced with fentanyl
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Racine County man was arrested on drug charges following the execution of a search warrant Thursday, Aug. 4. Agents from the Racine County Metro Drug Unit searched a residence near Kewaunee and Superior in the city of Racine around 1:30 p.m. The sheriff's office...
Meet Zeddemore, the 2-month-old kitty available at the Wisconsin Humane Society; plus tips for hiring the perfect dog walker for you
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Zeddemore is our Pet of the Week on Friday, Aug. 5. He is a 2-month-old kitten that will soon be available for adoption at the Wisconsin Humane Society. Lauren Zimmer joined us on CBS 58 to introduce us to Zeddemore. Zimmer also shares tips for hiring...
Hank Aaron Trail closed this year for State Fair goers
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- One other State Fair item of note -- getting to the State Fair by using the Hank Aaron State Trail will not be an option this year. State Fair police have closed that section of the trail for safety and security reasons. The Wisconsin Department of...
CBS 58 Hometowns: Delafield is our next stop on the tour
DELAFIELD, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The next stop on our CBS 58 Hometowns tour is Delafield in Waukesha County. We'll be there on Thursday, Aug. 11. Where do we need to stop while we're there? Send your recommendations to Hometowns@cbs58.com, or comment on our posts on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off 🎡
WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The 2022 Wisconsin State Fair kicks off Thursday, Aug. 4, and CBS 58's Mike Curkov is hanging out at the fairgrounds all morning with a preview. The Wisconsin State Fair runs Aug. 4-14. Tickets for adults cost $17 and tickets for seniors and children...
Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee County employees are getting a raise. On Thursday, Aug. 4, Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed off on a compensation increase. Eligible workers will get a 2% pay increase, bringing their total pay raise to 4% in 2022. County correctional officers also benefit,...
Doggy Day to return to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Doggy Day is returning to Milwaukee's Deer District in 2023. The second annual event, presented by Winston's Wishes and Central Bark, will feature local vendors, food and beverages, live entertainment, prizes and activities, according to a press release. Doggy Day will benefit the nonprofit group Winston's...
'The police department is well prepared': Law enforcement will amp up security for 2024 RNC
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Law enforcement agencies in Milwaukee have two years to develop security plans for the Republican National Convention (RNC), and it's never too early to start. With tens of thousands of visitors expected in Milwaukee, law enforcement says it'll be all hands on deck deploying officers from...
