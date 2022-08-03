Read on fairhavenneighborhoodnews.com
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Free Food & Fun Activities at this Plymouth Community Party!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Video Shows Whale Smacking Small Boat in Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Enjoy Local Food in Nature at this "Farm-to-Table" FundraiserDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Last Chance for Citizens to Oppose "Radioactive Water" Discharged into Cape Cod BayDianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
vineyardgazette.com
Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids
Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
rimonthly.com
A Walk Down Water Street in Warren
Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
Taunton Family Frustrated After Being Hit with Waste Violation Warning
A Taunton woman was left fuming after she says the city refused to take her trash and instead left her with a citation that claimed her trash weighed over 50 pounds, more than the acceptable amount. Carla Bazalar, however, says the city was mistaken and Fun 107's Michael Rock predicts...
New Bedford Police: No Drone Flying Over Feast
If you were planning on capturing some amazing aerial shots of New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this weekend, you’re better off leaving your drone at home. The New Bedford Police Department posted a reminder to its official Facebook page today with the headline “***WARNING***”. “Drone...
Valley Breeze
Exercise equipment still without a home five years later
SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped. Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation
(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
Valley Breeze
Smithfield welcomes residents to tour 'jewel' Camp Shepard property
SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Camp Shepard Subcommittee is hosting four tours of the 114-acre Camp Shepard property on Aug. 20 to allow residents to view the “Jewel of Smithfield,” and give their opinion on what they would like to see done with the property. One-hour tours will...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Heads Up! The New Fairhaven Bridge Signs Might Throw You for a Loop
For all the commuters who travel back and forth over the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge daily, this sign should have caught your attention by now. Living in the West End of New Bedford, I take the bridge to get to work every morning. A couple of weeks ago, I noticed a...
universalhub.com
Citizen complaint of the day: Huge wasps build giant nest in Jamaica Plain
independentri.com
Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
Freezer that washed up on Massachusetts beach was filled with ice cream, a tourist says
Lauren Raimy had one hope for the freezer she saw wash up on a Nantucket shoreline: please don’t contain a dead body. To her relief, the freezer was in fact filled with ice cream, according to the Nantucket Current, which posted photos of the discovery on its website. Raimy...
New Bedford Has Official Feast Parking Available This Weekend
Everyone who has been to New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament knows that street parking is difficult bordering on impossible from Thursday through Sunday around Madeira Field, especially during peak feast hours. That's why a few years ago the feast partnered with Joe's Auto Mall to provide premium parking that's affordable and accessible to all feast patrons.
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects
BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
fallriverreporter.com
Recover Fall River to hold Stand Against Stigma event across the city
Fall River will be holding an event to try and help break the stigma of drug addiction and overdoses. On Saturday, August 13th, 2022, Recover Fall River will stand together with members of the community to support individuals and family members who have been impacted by addiction and overdose. The event will support families who have lost loved ones and highlight the significant impact of addiction and overdose on not only the individual, but also their families and our entire community.
Beautiful Diamond Ring Found Near Mattapoisett Playground Raises Questions
A pretty sizable diamond ring was found near the Center School playground in Mattapoisett on Thursday night. A caller to Michael and Maddie this morning wanted to get the word out to as many people as possible. "I found it on one of the tables near the pickleball/tennis courts and...
Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town
Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
whatsupnewp.com
Here are the 47 cruise ships that are currently scheduled to visit Newport, August – November
After seeing almost no cruise ships for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Newport Harbor is scheduled to welcome a total of 58 cruise ships between May and November, according to Discover Newport‘s 2022 Cruise Ship Schedule. Looking back over the last few years, more than one hundred...
Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot
Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
whatsupnewp.com
Liquor store, Food Magazine, and other businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island
The latest listings on BizBuySell, LoopNet, and Kirby Properties show all kinds of businesses currently for sale in Rhode Island. Reasons for selling, when provided, typically do not mention economic hardship, but more often involve the owner retiring or not having time to actively run the business. The names and...
