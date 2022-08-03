ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairhaven, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
vineyardgazette.com

Off-Cape Freight Service Draws No Bids

Since mid-March, nearly 50 potential contractors have looked at the Steamship Authority’s request for proposals to start a freight service to the Vineyard from New Bedford or another port not located on Cape Cod, according to an announcement from the SSA Friday afternoon, but when the deadline for responses came on August 2, not one of the 47 companies had indicated any interest in pursuing the contract, SSA communications director Sean Driscoll wrote.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
rimonthly.com

A Walk Down Water Street in Warren

Warren is a bustling community of culinary and visual art. Main Street sees a lot of traffic as it sits on Route 114, but there is so much to explore. Nearby Water Street is home to local artists, unique clothing boutiques, amazing cuisine and more. If you want navigate Warren like a local, take a look at what Water Street has to offer.
WARREN, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Police: No Drone Flying Over Feast

If you were planning on capturing some amazing aerial shots of New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament this weekend, you’re better off leaving your drone at home. The New Bedford Police Department posted a reminder to its official Facebook page today with the headline “***WARNING***”. “Drone...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fairhaven, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Fairhaven, MA
Valley Breeze

Exercise equipment still without a home five years later

SCITUATE – Town officials are still undecided on where to put circuit exercise equipment purchased in 2017 for $13,000 after placement recommendations by the Recreation Committee and original plans were scrapped. Town Councilor Michael Marcello requested that the issue be put on the agenda for a future meeting after...
SCITUATE, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River Government Center to see decrease in hours of operation

(FALL RIVER, MA- August 4, 2022)- According to the Mayor’s Office, the hours of operation at Government Center are set to change following a ratification vote from AFSCME employees in late July. Effective Monday, August 15th, 2022, building hours at Government Center will be as follows. Monday through Thursday:...
FALL RIVER, MA
Valley Breeze

Smithfield welcomes residents to tour 'jewel' Camp Shepard property

SMITHFIELD – Smithfield’s Camp Shepard Subcommittee is hosting four tours of the 114-acre Camp Shepard property on Aug. 20 to allow residents to view the “Jewel of Smithfield,” and give their opinion on what they would like to see done with the property. One-hour tours will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bushels#Drinking Water
independentri.com

Jim’s Dock celebrates 50 years of serving community

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Tradition is the anchor that holds Jim’s Dock firm in the old fishing village of Narragansett where, this month, the small and cozy restaurant on the Point Judith waterfront celebrates 50 years of staying in business. At nearly a half century, Jim’s Dock is still...
NARRAGANSETT, RI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Has Official Feast Parking Available This Weekend

Everyone who has been to New Bedford's Feast of the Blessed Sacrament knows that street parking is difficult bordering on impossible from Thursday through Sunday around Madeira Field, especially during peak feast hours. That's why a few years ago the feast partnered with Joe's Auto Mall to provide premium parking that's affordable and accessible to all feast patrons.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River, New Bedford, Taunton, receive millions from Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees to address water, sewer projects

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Clean Water Trust’s Board of Trustees approved $153,857,953 in new grants and low-interest loans at its meeting on August 3, 2022. Announced in June, the Trust is offering $20 million in loans with 100% loan forgiveness for planning activities assisting public water suppliers with completing planning projects for lead service line inventories and replacement programs. Fall River’s lead service line inventory and revised replacement project marks the first project of this kind to be approved by the Board of Trustees. The loan is expected to be fully forgiven once the project is completed.
fallriverreporter.com

Recover Fall River to hold Stand Against Stigma event across the city

Fall River will be holding an event to try and help break the stigma of drug addiction and overdoses. On Saturday, August 13th, 2022, Recover Fall River will stand together with members of the community to support individuals and family members who have been impacted by addiction and overdose. The event will support families who have lost loved ones and highlight the significant impact of addiction and overdose on not only the individual, but also their families and our entire community.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Rehoboth Facebook Group Suggests There’s a Black Bear in Town

Another summer, another black bear sighting on the SouthCoast, this time in the town of Rehoboth – at least, if you believe social media. Last year, we followed the return of “Boo Boo” the bear to Southeastern Massachusetts, followed by his apparent unfortunate meeting with a van while crossing Interstate 195 and subsequent death.
REHOBOTH, MA
FUN 107

Two Sisters Bringing Portuguese Takeout to New Dartmouth Spot

Two Portuguese sisters from New Bedford have been working hard for the better part of a decade to find the perfect storefront. Now at last they've found one -- in Dartmouth. Caitlyn Fontes thought up the duo's current food truck idea about seven years ago, you could say before food trucks were cool. I'm pretty sure their Portuguese-style food truck was the first of its kind in the area.
DARTMOUTH, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy